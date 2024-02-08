Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.86.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:
Update 1.86.1: The update addresses these issues:
- Provide legacy server when remote requirements fail
- Map removed gnome backend values for safe storage
- Problematic Behavior of Audio Cues and Accessibility-Related Text Notifications in Code Editor
- Tomorrow Night Blue theme: keyword color wrong after update to 1.86.0
- [Accessibility] Subsequent "Hey Code" does not work in the Chat view
- Zoom level indicator always reset to level 1
- Workaround for machines that do not have
glibc>= 2.28
- January 2024 Endgame Recovery 1