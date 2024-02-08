Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.86.1

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.86.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:

Update 1.86.1: The update addresses these issues:

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.86.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 08-02-2024 17:17
Bron: Microsoft

Visual Studio Code

Reacties (1)

tweakingtoday 8 februari 2024 19:39
Zojuist is VSC automatisch geupdate naar 1.86.1.
En inderdaad, het probleem met oudere OS versies bij gebruik van een externe server is opgelost :)

