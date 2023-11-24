Firmware-update: Fujifilm GFX100 II 1.11

Fujifilm logo (20 pix)Fujifilm heeft voor zijn GFX100 II-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.11 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een middenformaat-cmos-beeldsensor van 102 megapixel aan boord samen met de X-Processor 5 en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm G-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 125MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De beknopte lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.11

The firmware update Ver.1.11 from Ver.1.10 incorporates the following issue:
  • The firmware bug is fixed that the EVF display becomes abnormal using some other manufacturers’ flashes and commanders, such as Godox’s.
Version 1.10

The firmware update Ver.1.10 from Ver.1.00/1.03 incorporates the following issues:
  • Black border appears on the left side of the image when making RAW output from DCI-8K movie (ex. Monitor output with “ATOMOS”, “Blackmagic Design”, etc.). Note: The above border will be recorded on the movie.
  • EVF display rarely becomes abnormal at continuous shooting under the following condition. ・PERFORMANCE＞BOOST：EVF FRAME RATE PRIORITY (120P)
  • RAW images taken with GFX100 II may not be able to be developed depending on the development software.
  • While continuous shooting, camera cannot turn off the power or freeze depending on the following shooting conditions.
    • Conditions to cannot turn off the power
      Shutter speed changes from faster than 1/4000 second to slower than 1/4000 second with the following settings.
      • SHUTTER TYPE：M+E
      • Continuous shooting mode：HIGH SPEED BURST
      • Focus Mode：AF-C
      • BUTTON/DIAL SETTING＞SHUTTER AE：OFF
    • Conditions to freeze
      Shutter speed changes from slower than 1/4000 second to faster than 1/4000 second with the following settings.
      • SHUTTER TYPE：M+E
      • Continuous shooting mode：HIGH SPEED BURST
      • Focus Mode：AF-C
      • BUTTON/DIAL SETTING＞SHUTTER AE：OFF
  • The image display on EVF, LCD or external monitor through HDMI seems abnormal under certain conditions.
  • Other minor bugs

Fujifilm GFX 100II

Versienummer 1.11
Releasestatus Final
Website Fujifilm
Download https://fujifilm-x.com/global/support/download/firmware/cameras/gfx100-ii/
Licentietype Freeware

