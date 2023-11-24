Fujifilm heeft voor zijn GFX100 II-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.11 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een middenformaat-cmos-beeldsensor van 102 megapixel aan boord samen met de X-Processor 5 en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm G-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 125MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De beknopte lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 1.11
The firmware update Ver.1.11 from Ver.1.10 incorporates the following issue:
Version 1.10
- The firmware bug is fixed that the EVF display becomes abnormal using some other manufacturers’ flashes and commanders, such as Godox’s.
The firmware update Ver.1.10 from Ver.1.00/1.03 incorporates the following issues:
- Black border appears on the left side of the image when making RAW output from DCI-8K movie (ex. Monitor output with “ATOMOS”, “Blackmagic Design”, etc.). Note: The above border will be recorded on the movie.
- EVF display rarely becomes abnormal at continuous shooting under the following condition. ・PERFORMANCE＞BOOST：EVF FRAME RATE PRIORITY (120P)
- RAW images taken with GFX100 II may not be able to be developed depending on the development software.
- While continuous shooting, camera cannot turn off the power or freeze depending on the following shooting conditions.
- Conditions to cannot turn off the power
Shutter speed changes from faster than 1/4000 second to slower than 1/4000 second with the following settings.
- SHUTTER TYPE：M+E
- Continuous shooting mode：HIGH SPEED BURST
- Focus Mode：AF-C
- BUTTON/DIAL SETTING＞SHUTTER AE：OFF
- Conditions to freeze
Shutter speed changes from slower than 1/4000 second to faster than 1/4000 second with the following settings.
- SHUTTER TYPE：M+E
- Continuous shooting mode：HIGH SPEED BURST
- Focus Mode：AF-C
- BUTTON/DIAL SETTING＞SHUTTER AE：OFF
- The image display on EVF, LCD or external monitor through HDMI seems abnormal under certain conditions.
- Other minor bugs