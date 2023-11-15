De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 115.4.3 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 115 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe gebruikersinterface aan, die van Mozilla de naam Supernova heeft meegekregen. Verder zijn de kalender en het adresboek verbeterd, en worden links niet meer in Thunderbird geopend, maar in de standaard webbrowser. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
What’s New
Fixes
- "Manage Newsgroups Subscription" now displayed on Account Central when using newsgroups
- Manually configured authentication methods on accounts did not always persist
- "Send Autocrypt key in header" preference was available on accounts with no encryption key
- SHA-1 certificates were not accepted in Thunderbird 115; acceptance of SHA-1 messages can now be enabled via optional preference
- Various Flatpak enhancements
- Opening folder in new tab by clicking scroll wheel/middle mouse button did not work in Folder Pane
- Message list did not automatically scroll to new messages when switching folders
- "Move/Copy to again" was sometimes displayed in the folder context menu when it should not have been
- Multiple message drafts or message templates could not be opened simultaneously for editing
- Tools > Filters dialog did not open in Unified Folder view if no messages were selected
- Printing dialog could be opened, even with no messages selected
- "From" address was editable when creating a new message from a template if the account identity contained Unicode characters
- Opening a saved .eml file in compose window did not preserve message subject from file
- Replying to some plaintext messages with desired quote selected in original message did not preserve formatting of quote
- "Edit as New", "Reply", and "Redirect" could not be used on multiple messages simultaneously
- "Reply to List" option was always enabled, even with no list to reply to
- "Archive" button in message pane was enabled on messages that could not be archived
- "Followup-To" label was incorrectly labeled as "Newsgroups"
- "Save image as" option did not work for RSS feed items displayed as a webpage
- OTR verification dialog was blank, preventing verification of OTR chat sessions
- Calendar event import failed for some ICS files
- Permission description strings were missing from Add-Ons Manager
- Various visual fixes
- Security fixes