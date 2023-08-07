Versie 23.1.4 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver cersion 23.1.4: SQL editor: Table alias generation was fixed (issue with duplicated aliases) Auto-proposals now respect option “empty line is a query delimiter” Auto-proposals calculation performance was significantly improved in some cases Aliases completion was fixed (issue with redundant spaces) Table name completion was fixed for invalid SQL queries Spelling errors and other annotations now work in console mode @import command behavior is now configurable

Data editor: Filters/orderings/colors reset UI was significantly improved Spatial viewer now hides empty labels Copying of spatial viewport/selection bounds was fixed Drag-n-drop in grouping panel fixed on Linux

Data transfer: previous export settings loading was fixed

General: Auto-commit mode switch behavior was fixed CLI processing was fixed in multi-workspace environment “Tip of the day” now shows OS-specific shortcuts corectly Redundant logs of SSH tunnel closing were removed Logical database structure settings can be disabled or reset in the connection editor dialog Driver search UI was fixed on MacOS Number of minor UI bugs were resolved

Database: Athena: multi-catalog support was added Derby: grouping queries generation fixed DuckDB: time/timestamp data types support was added MySQL: issue with missing table partitions folder was resolved Oracle: table DDL shows permission grants in “full” mode PostgreSQL: issue with duplicated tables was resolved Redshift: SQL dialect was enhanced with extra keywords Yellowbrick: execution plan visualization was fixed

