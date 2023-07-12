Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.15 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes and updates
Fixed problems
- Update Tor Browser to 12.5.
Tor Browser 12.5 has a new circuit view and better information about onion services.
- Support onion service authentication in Tor Browser.
For example, onion service authentication is used by OnionShare outside of Tails.
- Display the version of Tails in the Boot Loader
- Fix the search of some languages and keyboard layouts. (#19200)
- Make the upgrade of the Persistent Storage more reliable:
- On some systems, the message "Upgrading the persistent storage" was displayed every time in Tails 5.14 when Tails failed to upgrade one of the cryptographic parameters. (#19734)
- On some USB sticks, upgrading the Persistent Storage was too slow and failed with the error message "Upgrade of persistent storage failed". (#19728)
- Fix opening documentation links from Tails Installer. (#19870)
- Prevent Tor Browser to access information about other Tor circuits. (#19740)
- Make the error when scanning the QR code of a bridge more consistent. (#19737)
For more details, read our changelog. Known issues
- #19728 was affecting 5.14, and it might still be present. If you encounter this bug, please send us a WhisperBack report.
- See the list of long-standing issues.