Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.15 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes and updates
  • Update Tor Browser to 12.5.
    Tor Browser 12.5 has a new circuit view and better information about onion services.
  • Support onion service authentication in Tor Browser.
    For example, onion service authentication is used by OnionShare outside of Tails.
  • Display the version of Tails in the Boot Loader
Fixed problems
  • Fix the search of some languages and keyboard layouts. (#19200)
  • Make the upgrade of the Persistent Storage more reliable:
    • On some systems, the message "Upgrading the persistent storage" was displayed every time in Tails 5.14 when Tails failed to upgrade one of the cryptographic parameters. (#19734)
    • On some USB sticks, upgrading the Persistent Storage was too slow and failed with the error message "Upgrade of persistent storage failed". (#19728)
  • Fix opening documentation links from Tails Installer. (#19870)
  • Prevent Tor Browser to access information about other Tor circuits. (#19740)
  • Make the error when scanning the QR code of a bridge more consistent. (#19737)

For more details, read our changelog. Known issues

Tails 5.0 desktop

Versienummer 5.15.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bart van Klaveren

12-07-2023 13:51
0 • submitter: Munchie

12-07-2023 • 13:51

0

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Tails

