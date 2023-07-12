Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 115.0.0

Mozilla Thunderbird logo (79 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 115.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder is er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender, adresboek en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 115 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe gebruikersinterface aan, die Mozilla de naam Supernova heeft meegegeven. Verder de kalender en adresboek verbeterd en worden links nu niet meer in Thunderbird geopend, maar in de standaard webbrowser. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New
  • Supernova UI with updated 3-Pane window with updated folder, message list, and message display panes; updated Quick Filter, Calendar and Address Book with new Vertical View, Unified Toolbar.
  • New folders are now added to virtual parent folders and saved searches automatically
  • Thunderbird can now open external .eml files in a tab
  • "Move To" and "Copy To" actions added to Folder context menu
  • Thunderbird now supports HKP keyservers that return one key per email address
  • Thunderbird can now upload OpenPGP public keys to VKS and HKP keyservers
  • Thunderbird now notifies the user if a message includes nested encryption, and allows viewing each encrypted part of the message
  • OpenPGP signature dates are now shown for signed messages
  • OpenPGP candidate keys can now be discovered and imported from GnuPG keyring, if external GnuPG is enabled
  • Candidate OpenPGP keys are now automatically discovered from GnuPG keyring, if external GnuPG is enabled
  • Thunderbird now supports option to always send public key with autocrypt header
  • Automatic enabling/disabling of encryption can now be enabled through UI
  • User-defined OpenPGP passphrases now supported
  • OpenPGP signature filenames now always end in ".asc"
  • Thunderbird can now open OpenPGP Key Manager dialog from commandline using "-keymanager" option
  • Using CSS styles in composer enabled; set editor.use_css to true
  • Thunderbird now supports OAuth2 for Fastmail
  • Thunderbird now includes the option to send a minimal user agent header, or no header at all
  • Thunderbird will now send a minimal user-agent header by default
  • Searching for "about:config" in Settings now finds "about:config"
  • Added option to always show system tray icon on Windows
  • Address book cards now support phone and fax number links
  • Thunderbird now includes a "app.update.log.file" preference to enable logging of updates
  • Search Engines Enterprise Policy added
  • Thunderbird can now individually reload remote calendars
  • Added "Show tasks in calendar" option to Calendar Control menu
  • Setting to use OS-configure timezone added
Changes
  • Office365 accounts using password authentication will auto-migrate to OAuth2
  • Thunderbird now uses a non-private browser for OAuth login, allowing login to Microsoft Office 365 with Conditional Access Policies enabled
  • Thunderbird now opens all external links from 3-pane window in the user's browser
  • HTML emails are now rendered in Standards mode
  • Link to "introduction to e2e encryption" article updated
  • OpenPGP messages now default to using combined signing and encryption
  • Thunderbird now displays a warning when trying to send a message if the current OpenPGP key is expired
  • S/MIME signatures using the MD5 or SHA1 hash algorithms are now rejected
  • Extension "Options" button now disabled rather than hidden when an extension is disabled or has no options
  • Support for additional fields added to Address Book
  • Search box in horizontal Address book layout moved to the left
  • Updated Thunderbird color palette
  • C++ NNTP implementation removed
  • POP C++ implementation removed
  • Thunderbird will reuse SMTP connections when sending multiple messages
  • Names for empty Matrix rooms can now be localized
  • Next and Previous Calendar menu items in Go menu now hidden until Calendar is activated
Fixes
  • Users using Microsoft business email services may not be able to login due to deprecation of basic auth for Exchange
  • Spell Check dialog did not open when selected text included a line break or new paragraph
  • Autocomplete functionality in the composer failed under some circumstances
  • Some emojis displayed incorrectly when added to a message; added angry face emoji
  • Unicode character set information was not included in message header when composing message via "Forward" or "Edit as new message"
  • Forwarding messages as attachment via drag-and-drop did not follow preference to add file extension to attachment file names
  • Subject lines longer than the available title bar width in "New Message" window displaced title bar buttons on macOS
  • Opening internal document links in PDF files opened a new tab with a copy of the document instead of scrolling to the linked location
  • "Gentle smile" plain text ;) emoticons were incorrectly rendered as "Strong smile"/"Laugh"
  • Files saved via Save Attachment did not appear under Saved Files
  • Buttons in message header (Reply, Forward, etc) were not keyboard accessible
  • Drop-down buttons in message header could not be activated using Enter or Space
  • A "Learn More" link was missing from the "Do not track" option in "Privacy & Security" Settings
  • "Empty Trash on Exit" was not always triggered when message quarantine was enabled
  • Emails in Yahoo and AOL accounts were incorrectly classified as Junk
  • "Run Junk Mail Controls" did not work
  • HTML signature containing image hosted on a web server changed source URL of image to local filename
  • Changing the default search engine did not persist after closing "Settings" tab
  • About dialog display of distribution.ini information restored
  • All menu items in "Help" menu were disabled after sending a message on macOS
  • An empty dialog message was displayed when sending an OpenPGP signed email with a key that could not be found
  • When reopening OpenPGP-encrypted drafts/templates after closing the compose window, Thunderbird did not restore the subject line
  • OpenPGP key verification only used first From field for emails with multiple From fields
  • Encrypted attachment was displayed on OpenPGP encrypted messages, even if no attachment was available
  • When disk is full, partial data left behind by IMAP/News folder compaction was not deleted
  • Thunderbird did not decrypt OpenPGP messages with an additional outer signature layer
  • (was: old subject) was not removed from message subject on reply with OpenPGP enabled
  • Context menu could not be opened in OpenPGP key manager using keyboard
  • "Passphrase" tab of Key Manager was incorrectly shown for public keys
  • Upstream RNP version numbers now recognized as official in about:support
  • Expired OpenPGP keys were shown as "Not found" in Account Settings
  • Layout and styling issues with OpenPGP dialogs
  • Encrypted messages could not be decrypted using revoked OpenPGP key
  • Thunderbird no longer requires a primary secret key to be available when signing messages
  • Thunderbird was unable to send signed messages with OpenPGP subkey
  • OpenPGP Message Security dialog was sometimes positioned incorrectly
  • Messages signed with revoked S/MIME certificates were displayed as correctly signed
  • Auto-enabling and auto-disabling of E2E encryption did not behave as expected under certain circumstances
  • Automatic detection of SSL/TLS connections during account creation was broken
  • Canceling account setup during verification prevents account from being added again
  • Manually-configured accounts were silently deleted after pressing "Finish" on Account Setup page
  • Loss of messages would occur if messages were moved from POP/Local to IMAP while offline, followed by going online
  • POP3 messages were deleted from server when attachments were detached from the message in Thunderbird
  • Thunderbird sometimes did not synchronize offline IMAP folders after a restart
  • IMAP autosync sometimes stopped after restoring computer from sleep or hibernation
  • Loss of connection while moving multiple messages to an IMAP server could result in duplicate messages on source and destination servers
  • Thunderbird did not check to see if "UTF8=ACCEPT" is supported by IMAP server before enabling it
  • Copying IMAP folders between servers failed when source folder was previously copied and deleted from destination server, and destination server is set to only mark items as deleted
  • IMAP folder "Compact" action did not wait for expunge operation to complete prior to compaction
  • Progress dialog did not appear for manual retry of saving IMAP messages to Sent, Draft, or Template folders
  • Embedded images now include filename and extension in header if none is included
  • Messages could not be sent through some SMTP servers due to unhandled formatting of username prompt
  • NNTP message streaming did not work, resulting in uncaught errors
  • NNTP connection was not closed immediately if authentication dialog was canceled
  • Search on Server only returned results for articles on the server that had already been downloaded
  • Status bar did not update when NNTP server connected/disconnected
  • Adding too many terms to an Advanced Address Book Search caused the list view to overflow without scrolling, making overflowed terms inaccessible
  • Contact pane was not resizable when editing a contact
  • Creating a new contact was possible while editing an existing contact, with data loss of unsaved changes possible
  • Deleting or moving a contact from one address book to another did not update the list of cards
  • CardDAV discovery now uses preset location if MX records point to Google
  • Long lists of chat conversations could not be fully viewed or scrolled
  • Thunderbird incorrectly addressed all XMPP pings to the connected XMPP server, rather than the originator of the ping
  • Duplicate Matrix clients were created under certain circumstances, resulting in duplicate messages under the same account
  • Encryption of new Matrix direct messages was not detected correctly
  • Matrix direct message rooms were duplicated under certain circumstances
  • Events were not shown in the correct week if week start was not set to Monday
  • When creating a new event, the organizer was not automatically added to the event
  • Calendar time-of-day indicator increasingly drifted ahead of current time when staying on calendar tab without switching to other tabs
  • Multi-part messages could not be converted to tasks
  • Editing events via right click menu failed to save changes
  • Task previews did not show HTML formatting
  • Attendees in Event Summary dialog were not selectable
  • After restarting Thunderbird, all-day to-do tasks changed to tasks set at midnight of the same day
  • Calendars with a name containing a slash could not be exported without first being renamed
  • Extra linebreaks in Google Calendar event descriptions removed
  • Modifying events in locally-hosted ICS calendars sometimes led to data loss
  • Local calendars with custom timezone definitions unable to sync with CalDAV servers

Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 115.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net
Bestandsgrootte 57,23MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

12-07-2023 • 08:27
31 • submitter: trevoc

12-07-2023 • 08:27

31

Submitter: trevoc

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (31)

wimhey 12 juli 2023 11:02
Momenteel nog geen automatische update hier. (Windows10)
E-PaiN @wimhey12 juli 2023 12:08
Thunderbird version 115.0 is only offered as direct download from thunderbird.net and not as an upgrade from Thunderbird version 102 or earlier. A future release will provide updates from earlier versions.
beerse
@wimhey12 juli 2023 12:26
Heb je deze ThunderBird zelf vanaf de download geïnstalleerd? Of gebruik je een installatie via een andere repository zoals Chocolatey.org?

In beide gevallen: Geduld: De update van thunderbird gebeurt pas bij het gebruik en je ziet ze pas bij een herstart. Tel daar bij dat dit is gebaseerd op een nieuwe esr-versie van firefox dus de update/upgrade zou zomaar niet direct maar pas bij een volgende sub versie langs kunnen komen.

Wil je het wel snel: Help->About->.. daar kan je de update/upgrade zelf aanduwen en TB herstarten.
PCG2020 @beerse12 juli 2023 15:05
Ook "handmatig upgraden" via Help -> About werkt niet, omdat de upgradefunctie nog niet in v102 zit. Die komt met een latere update van v102 (zoals @E-PaiN al zei]. Wil je nu upgraden dan kan dat alleen door v115 te downloaden van thunderbird.net.

Overigens geeft het installatieprogramma wel aan dat je je bestaande installatie (v102.x) gaat upgraden (naar v115.x), zag ik net.

edit: Het is nog steeds niet mogelijk om Thunderbird af te sluiten via het pictogram in het systeemvak. Hopelijk wordt die optie nog toegevoegd :?

[Reactie gewijzigd door PCG2020 op 22 juli 2024 17:44]

beerse
@PCG202012 juli 2023 22:21
edit: Het is nog steeds niet mogelijk om Thunderbird af te sluiten via het pictogram in het systeemvak. Hopelijk wordt die optie nog toegevoegd :?
OP welk operating systeem? En welk systeemvak?

Onder msWindows11 zie ik onderaan in de taakbalk, rechtermuisknop op thunderbird netjes 'close' op de plek war ik ze verwacht. En dat blijkt te werken. Andere systemen zal ik tzt eens testen.

En waar heb je jou probleem gemeld? Misschien zijn er tweakers die bijdragen aan thunderbird en er iets aan kunnen doen als het geen weer is om buiten te spelen.
PCG2020 @beerse13 juli 2023 10:18
Windows 10. Het icoon in de taakbalk werkt zoals het hoort. Het gaat om het icoontje in het systeemvak, naast de klok, waar Thunderbird naartoe minimaliseert wanneer je dat ingesteld hebt.

Het is ook niet per se een probleem, eerder een optie die ik persoonlijk wel handig zou vinden ;)
carlpls 12 juli 2023 09:03
Mochten er mensen zijn die de kriebels krijgen van bepaalde UI aanpassingen die ze zien (zoals de density van de folder pane, bijvoorbeeld): het Thunderbird team lijkt erg gemotiveerd te zijn om de UI aanpasbaar te laten zijn aan de eisen van de user. Zie bijvoorbeeld: https://blog.thunderbird....view-the-new-folder-pane/. Hoe/of dit zich verhoudt tot andere UI elementen/alle UI elementen weet ik niet, maar er lijkt in ieder geval de mogelijkheid te zijn om de hoge density niet te verliezen.
emphy @carlpls12 juli 2023 10:18
Het eerste dat me opviel was dat de menu-bar, tegen alle conventies in, niet geheel bovenaan, vlak onder de title-bar, geplaatst is. Als liefhebber van een desktop zonder csd zal dat mij mateloos gaan irriteren, en er is aangekondigd dat het niet zal worden opgelost.

Daarmee vertrok mijn voorzichtig optimisme over de aanpasbaarheid van de ui.
christopher72 @emphy12 juli 2023 12:15
Het is inderdaad niet volgens conventies, maar als ik het afzet tegen alle andere (positieve) wijzigingen die wél terug te draaien zijn, dan vind ik het niet heel ernstig. Bovendien wordt deze keuze gemotiveerd. Men wil vermijden dat er voor ieder platform weer iets anders in elkaar geschroefd moet worden, en dat kan ik ook wel begrijpen. Ik ben bang dat het wat UI wijzigingen betreft altijd een beetje geven en nemen is, zeker wanneer het een multiplatform applicatie betreft. Ik ben eerlijk gezegd allang blij dat er überhaupt nog een menu-bar tevoorschijn getoverd kan worden.
beerse
@emphy12 juli 2023 20:04
op het msWindows platform erger ik mij al tijden aan applicaties die de lokale windows conventies aan randen en balken doorkruisen omdat ze vinden dat de bovenbalk ook door de applicatie gevuld moet worden en dat de overige randen er wel vanaf kunnen.

Ja, ik verlang steeds meer terug naar de X11-motif instellingen. Misschien wordt ik te oud.
guillaume @emphy13 juli 2023 13:42
Betterbird changelog:
Menu bar at the top of the main window (not underneath the new unified toolbar)
https://betterbird.eu

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 22 juli 2024 17:44]

Kroesss 12 juli 2023 11:14
De verticale lay-out was mijn reden om te switchen naar de fork Betterbird.

Als ik dit screenshot zie, dan wordt het tijd om het origineel weer eens te installeren :)
guillaume @Kroesss12 juli 2023 19:10
Er zitten nog behoorlijk wat andere verbeteringen in bij Betterbird (o.a. geavanceerde zoekopdrachten), er zijn meer bugs gefixt, plus de telemetrie is uitgeschakeld. Ik blijf lekker bij Betterbird (dat ook snel met 115 zal komen).

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 22 juli 2024 17:44]

crazyboy01 @guillaume12 juli 2023 20:07
Geavanceerde zoekopdrachten in welke vorm? Hoe is de ervaring daarmee over het algemeen? Want de zoekfunctie van Thunderbird valt niet bij iedereen zo goed in de smaak, is misschien wel het grootste minpunt van deze mailclient voor velen.
guillaume @crazyboy0113 juli 2023 13:46
https://betterbird.eu/media/img/complex-search-terms.png
What's the story with complex search terms in filters, folder search and virtual/search folders (from 91.9.0-bb31)?

By popular demand, Betterbird implemented complex search terms starting in Betterbird 91.9.0-bb31.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 22 juli 2024 17:44]

Kroesss @guillaume12 juli 2023 22:21
Geavanceerde zoekopdrachten ben ik even niet bekend mee. Ik gebruikte hiervoor de reguliere Thunderbird jaren, en die voldeed verder voor mij prima, maar het ontbreken van de verticale lay-out werd voor mij wel steeds meer een nadeel. Je went toch aan de "workflow" van Outlook die ik op het werk heb.
Wildfire 12 juli 2023 18:26
Is de gecombineerde inbox uit te zetten? Ik heb meerdere mailaccounts en die wil ik als gescheiden postvakken houden, zoals het nu ook nog is.
mrmrmr @Wildfire12 juli 2023 19:07
Bij de vorige versie kun je deze weergave in- en uitschakelen. In de screenshot zie ik niet de aparte account (me@domain.tld) folders, misschien is daar alleen een default account in de profile.

Deze blogpost zegt dat je de oude weergave terug kan halen. Je kan unified uitschakelen.
Wildfire @mrmrmr12 juli 2023 20:33
Ik zal zometeen eens kijken, ik maak sowieso altijd eerst een volledige backup van de Thunderbird data folder dus kan altijd de backup terugzetten indien nodig. :P

-- Edit: versie 115 nam de weergave over zoals het was, dus met elke mailaccount zijn eigen postvak. Prima. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wildfire op 22 juli 2024 17:44]

DIKKEHENK 12 juli 2023 12:53
oef, ik dacht even updaten, maar ging blijkbaar van 102 naar 115. met als gevolg gedoe in het postvak in, een samengevoegde map waar plots 5 mail accounts niet meer instonden.
dus via het aloude mozbackup (en een backup draaiende op 102 ) maar weer terug naar 102..


dat moet toch anders kunnen lijkt me..
Robbierut4 @DIKKEHENK12 juli 2023 12:57
dat moet toch anders kunnen lijkt me..
Zeker. Ze geven ook aan dat hoewel het stabiel draait er altijd dingen te voorschijn komen zodra het grote publiek het gebruikt. Daarom pushen ze deze update ook niet naar 102 gebruikers en komen er zelfs nog security updates uit voor 102, totdat ze vertrouwen hebben in een goede upgrade van 102 naar 115.
DIKKEHENK @Robbierut412 juli 2023 13:40
ah ok, dus ik wacht braaf af? Beter. Dank
trevoc @DIKKEHENK12 juli 2023 17:56
Hier werkt het zonder problemen op Windows 11
Robbierut4 12 juli 2023 08:36
Ik ben recent geswitcht van outlook naar thunderbird en kan deze nieuwe ui alleen maar toejuichen!

Thunderbird werkt veel fijner (imho) en de compactere weergave van alles is ideaal. Maar de ui was toch wel een allegaartje. Nieuwe ziet er netjes uit.
Bacchero 12 juli 2023 08:59
Kan ik alleen maar beamen. Ondanks een abonnement op Office via het werk ben ik sinds kort toch weer overgestapt naar Thunderbird: sneller, meer aanpassingsmogelijkheden,...
inhico 12 juli 2023 09:52
Kan iemand vertellen welk thema wordt gebruikt in het screenshot?
KL643 12 juli 2023 12:12
Wanneer ik check (Win11) voor een update dan geeft hij geen update aan. Zit op 102.13.0. Verwijder ik Thunderbird en installeer ik de 115.0 dan krijg ik nog steeds 102.13.0 voorgeschoteld.

update : opstart buffer gewist en nu wel op 115.0

[Reactie gewijzigd door KL643 op 22 juli 2024 17:44]

Globefrotter 12 juli 2023 14:15
Eerlijk gezegd word ik niet vrolijk van alweer en andere UI: ik werk al 28 jaar met de 'klassieke' look en daar vind ik nog steeds niets mis mee.
Geen idee waarom het steeds weer anders moet: alles wat ik nodig heb is al jaren aanwezig en ik weet blindelings mijn weg te vinden. Waarom dan toch weer steeds alles anders omdat het anders/'modern' moet.
Blijf toch eens de nadruk leggen op functionaliteit i.p.v. 'looks': goed is goed!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

