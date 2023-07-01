Panasonic heeft voor haar Lumix S DC-S5M2-systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 2.0 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een full-frame-cmos-beeldsensor met 24,2 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een L-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 182MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:
New functions and options to be available with the Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU2
An [Activation] function has been added which enables the use of extended functions using the Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU2. The following functions will be added by activating the Upgrade Software Key.
Added functions
- [5.9K] / [4.1K] / [Anamorphic (4:3) 3.5K] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI to Blackmagic Video Assist 5" 12G HDR and Blackmagic Video Assist 7" 12G HDR, to be recorded as Blackmagic RAW.
* DaVinci Resolve or DaVinci Resolve Studio is required to play back and DaVinci Resolve Studio to edit Blackmagic RAW data.
* Selectable recording mode depends on the firmware version of Blackmagic Video Assist 5" 12G HDR, Blackmagic Video Assist 7" 12G HDR and DaVinci Resolve Studio.
Please refer to the Blackmagic Design website for the information on the corresponding firmware version of Blackmagic Video Assist 5" 12G HDR and Blackmagic Video Assist 7" 12G HDR.
* All functions may not be available depending on the situation.
- [5.9K] / [4.1K] / [Anamorphic (4:3) 3.5K] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI to Atomos NINJA V+ and NINJA V, to be recorded as Apple ProRes RAW.
* All functions may not be available depending on the situation.
* Software that supports Apple ProRes RAW is required to edit RAW video recorded with NINJA V+ and NINJA V.
* A LUT (Look-up table) exclusively designed for RAW video recorded on NINJA V+ and NINJA V is available on the following customer support website to make the same color grading as V-Log/V-Gamut.
Others
- [Live View Composite] function has been added.
- [Video Repair] function has been added.
- Improved image quality when shooting with V-log.
- Improved compatibility with some SD cards.
- Improved operational stability.