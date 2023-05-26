Versie 6.18 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
Bug fixes
- Cover download: Allowing saving alternate covers to disk or in the book's data folder by right clicking on the cover. Closes tickets: 2020603.
- Content server: Allow disabling full text search via the web interface. Closes tickets: 2020237.
- When sending books to the device confirm the overwrite if the book already exists on the device. Closes tickets: 2020233.
- E-book viewer: Handle horizontal wheel events as section jumps in paged mode.
- Comic Input: When grayscaling comic images use 16bit gray instead of 8bit for better fidelity. When using the PNG format for images this results in larger files but with better grayscaling fidelity.
- Add a new option in Preferences->Searching to disable keyboard searching in book list (i.e. you can turn off the behavior that pressing a key will jump to the first book whose title starts with that letter).
- Manage categories dialog: Use alternating row colors and allow adjusting row height. Closes tickets: 2018423.
- Allow assigning a keyboard shortcut in Preferences->Shortcuts to open the data folder of a book.
- Various improvements to syntax highlighting for the Markdown long text editor.
New news sources
- Fix a regression in 6.16 that broke restoring of the database. Closes tickets: 2018025.
- Tag browser: Fix using F2 to edit items not allowing completion.
- Book details: Fix formatting of text when copying all book details in narrow mode.
- Book details: Fix copy all not respecting line breaks in fields.
- Fix a regression in previous release that broke scrolling when using the scroll_per_row tweak. Closes tickets: 2018660.
- Fix a regression in the previous release that broke the category manager dialog in some situations. Closes tickets: 2018548.
- 6.18.1 fixes a regression that broke setting metadata and generating PDF files in the macOS and Linux binary builds.
Improved news sources
- Irish Times Free by unkn0wn
- elEconomista.es and El Confidencial by Hugo Meza
- NYTimes
- Economist
- Washington Post
- Irish Independent and Irish Times
- Live Mint
- Psych
- Hindu