Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.5.4 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.5 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Issues Addressed in this release of 17.5.4
  • This change fixes a crash when invalid input is sent to the driver used during PGO training for kernel mode drivers.
  • Fixed MSVC template operator resolution with ISO C++17 and ISO C++20
  • MSVC ASAN will ignore mapped-memory files when Rtl* memory functions are used to manipulate that memory.
  • Updates .NET MAUI to 7.0.81 (SR4), see https://aka.ms/dotnet-maui-releases for release notes.
  • Updates .NET iOS to 16.2.127.0, see release notes.
  • Updates .NET Android to 33.0.46.0
  • Addresses a fix in the configuration API that could lead to a double free vulnerability.
  • VSIXInstaller has been updated to prevent trust warning from being hidden in the UI.
Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.5.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Reacties (6)

Menesis 13 april 2023 06:40
Er staat "verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS", maar die macOS versie is toch wel een apart beestje. Ik gebruik beiden, maar beschikbare functies, menus en zelfs shortcuts zijn anders...

Ik vraag me daarom af of deze updates ook echt voor de macOS versie beschikbaar zijn?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Menesis op 22 juli 2024 20:16]

xFeverr @Menesis13 april 2023 13:11
De MacOS versie is dan ook wat ooit MonoDevelop was. Dat kun je volgens mij nog steeds wel vinden en downloaden. Ook voor Windows. Dat heeft Xamarin gepakt om Xamarin Studio te maken en daarna heeft Microsoft er het Visual Studio logo op geplakt. En verbeterd natuurlijk.

Maar het heeft dus een hele eigen geschiedenis en dat is waarom de dingen zo zijn. Microsoft heeft dus nooit een Visual Studio for Mac gemaakt vanaf scratch. Anders was het misschien wel heel anders geweest.
beerse
@Menesis13 april 2023 14:43
Tja, het is een software ontwikkel tool. Dan kan je kijken naar de tool zoals die op het betrokken platform draait. Maar je kan ook kijken naar hoe ze vanaf 1 platform software kan ontwikkelen voor diverse platformen. In dit geval zie ik in de 'addressed issues' bijvoorbeeld een rijtje .net updates voor maui, iOS en Android.

EN ja, in het kader met de tech-specs zie ik als ondersteund operating systeem alleen msWindows genoemd. Op deze positie ga ik er van uit dat dit het operating systeem is waar deze software (in deze versie/variant) op draait.

Dat er ook een versie voor macOS is volgens de losse tekst maar dat ze niet in de tech-specs staat geeft mij al aan dat er een serieus verschil is. Dat komt met meer software voor.
Skating_vince 13 april 2023 07:15
Haha, wat een lelijke screenshot staat erbij. Dat is een custom kleurenpalet lijkt het wel...

Prachtig product, al heeft het ook zijn quirks en bugs...
Gemmeke 13 april 2023 09:58
MVS krijgt regelmatig updates maar PyCharm? ...
lorddusk @Gemmeke13 april 2023 11:44
Standaard krijgen alle IDE's van Jetbrains 3 major updates per jaar. Afgelopen week zelfs nog naar 2023.1. Tussendoor ongeveer elke 2 weken een bugfix update (die vaak onderwater toegepast wordt zonder dat jij het weet).

Dus volgens mij niet veel minder dan MVS?

[Reactie gewijzigd door lorddusk op 22 juli 2024 20:16]

