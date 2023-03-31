Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.77.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
March 2023 (version 1.77)
Welcome to the March 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Accessibility improvements - New keyboard shortcuts for hovers, notifications, and Sticky Scroll.
- Copy GitHub deep links - Create permalinks and HEAD links from within the editor.
- Notebook Format on Save - Automatically format notebooks cells on save.
- TS/JS switch case completions - Quickly fill in TypeScript/JavaScript switch statements.
- Python move symbol refactoring - Move Python symbols to an existing or new file.
- Remote Tunnels update - Reuse existing tunnel and quickly transition from remote to desktop.
- Ruby documentation - Learn about Ruby language support for VS Code.
- Preview: expanded GitHub Copilot integration - New inline chat and full AI chat view.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.