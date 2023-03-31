Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.77

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.77.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:

March 2023 (version 1.77)

Welcome to the March 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.77
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

31-03-2023 • 06:39

31-03-2023 • 06:39

24

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (24)

XBWillem 31 maart 2023 07:15
Ik ben sinds een maand bezig met een cursus Unity. Daarbij gebruik ik MSFT Visual Studio 2019 Community. Wat is het verschil met deze open source code editor?
4tro @XBWillem31 maart 2023 07:25
Primair verschil is dat visual studio veel meer een traditionele IDE is voor een aantal specifieke talen, inclusief compilers.

Visual studio code is een text editor met extensies en een aantal IDE functies, maar heeft primair geen compilers aan boord
XBWillem @4tro31 maart 2023 07:34
Dankjewel. :) Wat is een "compiler"? O-)
estej @XBWillem31 maart 2023 08:37
Een compiler is het stukje software dat de voor mensen leesbare taal (c, c++, rust etc) omzet naar een computer leesbare taal (I.e binaire instructies).
XBWillem @estej31 maart 2023 08:45
Dank!
Cis @XBWillem31 maart 2023 07:38
https://nl.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Compiler
Anonymoussaurus
@XBWillem31 maart 2023 07:35
Kan je toch gewoon googelen? ;)
b100 @Anonymoussaurus31 maart 2023 09:05
Googelen? Duckducken beter.
XGmode @b10031 maart 2023 13:57
Qwanten nog beter.
XBWillem @Anonymoussaurus31 maart 2023 08:04
Tuurlijk. Ik kan ook "gewoon" Googlen wat het verschil is tussen deze 2 editors. Geldt voor alles hè! Ik vind het veel leuker om er met mensen over te praten.
Jack Flushell @XBWillem31 maart 2023 09:17
Je zit in een tech community te vragen naar wat een compiler is, in een topic over een programmeer omgeving. Alsof je op een kattenforum vraagt wat een katenbak is. :). Daarom reageren mensen een beetje "raar". Maar vragen mag altijd hoor :P.
XBWillem @Jack Flushell31 maart 2023 09:24
Haha ja ik snap wat je zegt hoor. Is natuurlijk ook wel een beetje zo. :p
dog4life @XBWillem6 april 2023 22:47
Je hebt wel sneller en beter antwoord hier.
Ik heb dit toevallig een paar dagen geleden gegoogeld, en zo makkelijk vond ik het verschil niet.
Baritee @Olaf van der Spek31 maart 2023 09:51
Dan zouden fora als deze niet veel meer reacties mogen hebben: meeste is opzoekbaar.
Ik begrijp xbwillem wel dat het gewoon vragen soms leuker is. Efficienter is het echter niet.
Cybergamer @Baritee31 maart 2023 13:05
Ligt aan de vraag denk ik. Als hij had gezocht op compilers zou die lang niet het simpele antwoord gekregen hebben wat hij nu heeft (en of het de moeite is om er een studie van te maken).

Vragen stellen is nooit dom, sommige antwoorden wel. :)
Memori @Olaf van der Spek31 maart 2023 13:04
Je kunt alle vragen die je ooit hebt ook gewoon aan een AI stellen. Maar hey, het is leuker en socialer om het aan echte mensen te vragen :)
IIsnickerII @XBWillem31 maart 2023 09:03
Het verschil is reeds uitgelegd, maar ik wil er aan toevoegen dat in veel gevallen Visual Studio Code genoeg is om te coderen in Unity, omdat Unity zelf functioneert als compiler. Dan gebruik je Code enkel en alleen om de C# code te schrijven. Het voordeel hiervan is dat Code veel lichter is dan Community, dus het start sneller op, en vergt wat minder resources van je PC. Ik kan me echter wel voorstellen dat er iets meer tools in Community zitten die je kunnen helpen met debuggen, maar ik moet zeggen dat ik dat tot nu toe met Unity nog nooit echt nodig heb gehad. Maar een aantal van die tools zijn in Code via extensies bij te voegen.

Dus ik adviseer om Code te gebruiken in combinatie met Unity. Als je echt standalone C# applicaties gaat ontwikkelen, moet je zeker Commnuty gaan gebruiken. Als je Community al gewend bent, moet je zeker dat gewoon blijven gebruiken, maar je kunt eventueel proberen of Code je misschien beter ligt.
XBWillem @IIsnickerII31 maart 2023 09:25
Oh interessant! Dat ga ik zeker proberen. Dank voor het advies en de uitleg.
Ablaze @XBWillem31 maart 2023 09:15
VS is een alles-in-een pakket met een lange historie. Er zit alles in: projectbeheer, git, databasebeheer, WYSIWYG UI development, compilers, profilers, debug tools, package management, intellisense enzovoorts.

VS Code is daarentegen een "lichtgewicht" editor die je kunt uitbreiden met extensies.

Grootste voordeel van VS Code is dat het multiplatform is en er gigantisch veel extensies beschikbaar zijn voor allerlei talen en functies.

Grootste voordeel van VS is dat je direct een complete omgeving hebt die overal hetzelfde is ingericht, zaken als intellisense uitgebreider zijn en dat je veel dingen in een grafisch scherm kunt oplossen, waar je anders de command line zou moeten gebruiken.
XGmode @XBWillem31 maart 2023 13:59
Waarom gebruik je een oude versie van Visual Studio? Aangezien je net gestart bent en 2022 beschikbaar is.
TazzyD 31 maart 2023 09:38
Visual Studio Community Edition is echt een tool die bedoeld is voor het .Net Framework en heeft allerlei tools en templates, die je kunnen helpen met het ontwikkelen van applicaties daarin, ongeacht de gebruikte taal.

Visual Studio Code is niet alleen voor het .Net framework. Je kunt ook in allerlei andere talen/frameworks ontwikkelen. Daar zijn dan weer allerlei thrird party extensions, die op allerlei gebieden helpen. Maar daar geldt wel weer dat het aantal extensies invloed heeft op de opstarttijd van je Visual Studio Code, waardoor het in sommige gevallen trager kan opstarten dan Visual Studio.

Sommige dingen zul je in Visual Studio Code ook in de command line moeten doen (terminal geintegreerd in VS Code), waar Visual Studio het meeste via de GUI uitvoert.

Dus voor code echt in het .Net framework zou ik zelf Visual Studio adviseren, maar het blijft ook een kwestie van smaak.
Jogai @TazzyD31 maart 2023 21:55
Visual Studio Community 2022 is prima te gebruiken voor dotnet 5-7/8 dus ben het niet eens met de eerste helft van je eerste zin.
youri_ajax 31 maart 2023 12:48
Altijd fan geweest van Webstorm icm Vue.js.

Sinds Volar (1e party plug-in van Vue) zo goed werkt, nooit meer om gekeken.

