Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 105.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 105 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 105 heeft Mozilla onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om alleen de huidige pagina te printen in de printopties, kan met twee vingers vegen voor- of achteruit in de geschiedenis worden genavigeerd en gaat het zoeken in grote lijsten nu een stuk sneller. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Added an option to print only the current page from the print preview dialog.
  • Firefox now supports partitioned service workers in third-party contexts. You can register service workers in a third-party iframe and it will be partitioned under the top-level domain.
  • Swipe to navigate (two fingers on a touchpad swiped left or right to perform history back or forward) on Windows is now enabled.
  • Firefox is now compliant with the User Timing L3 specification, which adds additional optional arguments to the performance.mark and performance.measure methods to provide custom start times, end times, duration, and attached details.
  • Searching in large lists for individual items is now 2x faster. This performance enhancement replaces array.includes and array.indexOf with an optimized SIMD version.
Fixed
  • Stability on Windows is significantly improved as Firefox handles low-memory situations much better.
  • Touchpad scrolling on macOS was made more accessible by reducing unintended diagonal scrolling opposite of the intended scroll axis.
  • Firefox is less likely to run out of memory on Linux and performs more efficiently for the rest of the system when memory runs low.
  • Various security fixes.
Enterprise Developer Web Platform
  • Support for the Offscreen Canvas DOM API with full context and font support. The OffscreenCanvas API provides a canvas that can be rendered off-screen in both Window and Web Worker contexts.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 105.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Jazco2nd
21 september 2022 00:09
Op Android kan ik van harte Firefox Nightly aanraden. Die is prima stabiel, en hoef je niet dagelijks te updaten, pas als je een probleem ondervindt en anders maandelijks.

Het voordeel van Nightly (behalve performance en compatibiliteit met de meeste sites) is dat je dan vrijheid hebt in addons.

Door de volgende stappen te ondernemen, voeg je een addon collectie toe met 4 addons die ik aanraad. Vervolgens toggle je zelf welke je werkelijk wil gebruiken, dan pas worden ze geïnstalleerd:

1. Menu > Settings > About Firefox Nightly > 5x op het logo tikken.
2. Menu > Custom Addon Collection. Vul dit in:
- 12722869
- androidessentials
3. Na op OK drukken zal Firefox afsluiten. Start het weer op.
4. Nu ga je via Settings > Addons en voeg je de addons uit de collectie toe.

Je hebt dan:
- UBlock Origin, een echte adblocker.
- SponsorBlock, houdt redelijk wat YouTube reclamevideos tegen en je kan helpen dit te verbeteren (het is immers een crowdsourced database).
- Bypass Paywalls, verbergt slechte Paywalls die het volledige artikel gewoon laden en vervolgens verbergen (bijv Volkskrant. Terwijl Tweakers en AD.nl wel een goede Paywall hebben, allen van zelfde bedrijf).
- Firefox Translations, werkt net als de in Chrome ingebakken Google Translate maar dan volledig lokaal op je device. Is nog in beta, daarom is het een addon. Eenmaal uit beta wordt het in Firefox gebakken.

Natuurlijk kan je met Nightly ook je eigen Firefox Sync server instellen. Ontzettend handig als je reeds een NAS/eigen server draait. En makkelijk tabs delen/sharen naar andere devices.
desalniettemin
20 september 2022 22:07
Nog steeds de enige browser die ik gebruik en nu helemaal, omdat Chrome adblokkers gaat blokkeren.
Qalo @desalniettemin20 september 2022 22:32
Sowieso is het handig om Firefox te blijven gebruiken, daar het nog de enige browser is die niet op de Blink motor van Chrom(e)(ium) draait. Veel mensen beseffen het niet, maar we steven weer af op een situatie zoals die was in de eerste jaren van het nieuwe millennium, toen Internet Explorer het voor het zeggen had op het internet. Straks is - en dat is al bijna het geval - Google heer en meester en bepalen zij hoe het internet eruit moet komen te zien.

Ik vind het een tragische ontwikkeling. Ik blijf zelf ook Firefox gebruiken tot mijn laatste snik. Niet alleen vanwege ideologische redenen, maar ook omdat ik het altijd het het meest fijne browser gevonden heb. En het wordt gelukkig nog steeds als de standaard webbrowser op veel Linux systemen mee geïnstalleerd, dus ik hoef verder geen rare sprongen te maken om Firefox te verkrijgen. En op Windows (die ik in een zeldzaam geval eens aanzet) is het ook alleen Firefox. Edge raak ik met geen vinger aan (want ook al gebaseerd op Chrom(e)(ium).

Ik hoop dat Firefox ooit weer marktaandeel terug wint op de browsermarkt, al was het maar om het vrije internet te behouden. Maar ik vrees dat dit niet meer gaat gebeuren. Maar hoop doet leven...

Het draait ook op mijn telefoon. Ik heb de Chrome browser nog nooit met één vinger aangeraakt, en ik ben het ook niet van plan. Ook niet de browsers die ervan afgeleid zijn.

Op mijn hele oude zwakke laptops doe ik het met Seamonkey. Toch nog een beetje Mozilla, maar iets minder resource hongerig dan Firefox op low-end systemen. En daar zit meteen een mailprogramma en een chatcliënt bij. Het ziet er hopeloos ouderwets uit (zoals Netscape er vroeger uitzag, waar het van afgeleid is), maar hééé.. het doet wat het moet doen. :)
juiced01 @desalniettemin20 september 2022 22:26
Same!
nietes @desalniettemin21 september 2022 12:16
Geen probleem met Edge en Brave ( de 2 snelste )
MikeRoG 21 september 2022 13:33
Swipe to navigate (two fingers on a touchpad swiped left or right to perform history back or forward) on Windows is now enabled.
Jammer dat het alleen werkt op een touchpad. Had gehoopt dat het óók werkte op een touchscreen. Weet toevallig iemand of dit werkbaar te krijgen is via about:config?

Het swipen voor back/forward is het enige wat ik mis in Firefox op een touchscreen Windows-device zoals de Surface Pro 8 die ik gebruik naast mijn desktop.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

