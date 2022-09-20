Mozilla heeft versie 105 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 105 heeft Mozilla onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om alleen de huidige pagina te printen in de printopties, kan met twee vingers vegen voor- of achteruit in de geschiedenis worden genavigeerd en gaat het zoeken in grote lijsten nu een stuk sneller. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Added an option to print only the current page from the print preview dialog.

Firefox now supports partitioned service workers in third-party contexts. You can register service workers in a third-party iframe and it will be partitioned under the top-level domain.

Swipe to navigate (two fingers on a touchpad swiped left or right to perform history back or forward) on Windows is now enabled.

Firefox is now compliant with the User Timing L3 specification, which adds additional optional arguments to the performance.mark and performance.measure methods to provide custom start times, end times, duration, and attached details.

and methods to provide custom start times, end times, duration, and attached details. Searching in large lists for individual items is now 2x faster. This performance enhancement replaces array.includes and array.indexOf with an optimized SIMD version. Fixed Stability on Windows is significantly improved as Firefox handles low-memory situations much better.

Touchpad scrolling on macOS was made more accessible by reducing unintended diagonal scrolling opposite of the intended scroll axis.

Firefox is less likely to run out of memory on Linux and performs more efficiently for the rest of the system when memory runs low.

Various security fixes. Enterprise Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can find more information in the Firefox for Enterprise 105 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information Web Platform Support for the Offscreen Canvas DOM API with full context and font support. The OffscreenCanvas API provides a canvas that can be rendered off-screen in both Window and Web Worker contexts.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 105.0 voor macOS (Fries)