Versie 8.2.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
moOde audio player 8.2.0
This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-09-06) and Linux kernel 5.15 and includes important new features, updates and bug fixes. Starting with this release all subsequent in-place updates will update any >= 8.2.0 release to the latest release.
New features
- File sharing via NFS server or SMB server
This feature enables moOde to function as an NFS server and/or SMB server.
- Access Point (AP) Router mode
This feature provides forwarding between moOde's built in Access Point and an Ethernet connection.
- CoverView clock mode and wide layout
This feature provides an option for displaying a digital clock instead of cover art and a second option for specifying whether to use the default layout where the cover art is centered with metadata below it or a wide layout where cover art is on the left and metadata is on the right.
- Automatic check for available software update
This option when turned on will automatically display a notification when a software update is available. The option is off by default.
Update and bug fix summary:
- Bump to Linux kernel 5.15.61 build #1579 (new image only)
- Bump to librespot 0.4.2
- Bump to camillagui 1.0.0 rc4, camilla-backend 1.0.0 rc5 and alsa-cdsp 1.2.0
- Add prefs option for Native lazyloading and Playlist one-touch action
- Add librespot AP fallback workaround to launch params
- Provide a default Playlist cover if no cover image is set
- Fix Folder view "Update individual folder" broken due to bad variable name
- Fix Queue move item(s) broken due to bad variable name
- Fix SSID's from scan list not being escaped in Network Config
- Fix System Config WiFi/BT On/Off buttons not showing for Zero 2 W
- Fix Alsa-cdsp XRUNS in certain usage scenarios affecting CamillaDSP
- Fix Save queue to playlist overwrites first two items with EXT tags