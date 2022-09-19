moOde audio player 8.2.0

Versie 8.2.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-09-06) and Linux kernel 5.15 and includes important new features, updates and bug fixes. Starting with this release all subsequent in-place updates will update any >= 8.2.0 release to the latest release.

New features

File sharing via NFS server or SMB server

This feature enables moOde to function as an NFS server and/or SMB server. Access Point (AP) Router mode

This feature provides forwarding between moOde's built in Access Point and an Ethernet connection. CoverView clock mode and wide layout

This feature provides an option for displaying a digital clock instead of cover art and a second option for specifying whether to use the default layout where the cover art is centered with metadata below it or a wide layout where cover art is on the left and metadata is on the right. Automatic check for available software update

This option when turned on will automatically display a notification when a software update is available. The option is off by default.

Update and bug fix summary: