Software-update: moOde audio player 8.2.0

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 8.2.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde audio player 8.2.0

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-09-06) and Linux kernel 5.15 and includes important new features, updates and bug fixes. Starting with this release all subsequent in-place updates will update any >= 8.2.0 release to the latest release.

New features

  • File sharing via NFS server or SMB server
    This feature enables moOde to function as an NFS server and/or SMB server.
  • Access Point (AP) Router mode
    This feature provides forwarding between moOde's built in Access Point and an Ethernet connection.
  • CoverView clock mode and wide layout
    This feature provides an option for displaying a digital clock instead of cover art and a second option for specifying whether to use the default layout where the cover art is centered with metadata below it or a wide layout where cover art is on the left and metadata is on the right.
  • Automatic check for available software update
    This option when turned on will automatically display a notification when a software update is available. The option is off by default.

Update and bug fix summary:

  • Bump to Linux kernel 5.15.61 build #1579 (new image only)
  • Bump to librespot 0.4.2
  • Bump to camillagui 1.0.0 rc4, camilla-backend 1.0.0 rc5 and alsa-cdsp 1.2.0
  • Add prefs option for Native lazyloading and Playlist one-touch action
  • Add librespot AP fallback workaround to launch params
  • Provide a default Playlist cover if no cover image is set
  • Fix Folder view "Update individual folder" broken due to bad variable name
  • Fix Queue move item(s) broken due to bad variable name
  • Fix SSID's from scan list not being escaped in Network Config
  • Fix System Config WiFi/BT On/Off buttons not showing for Zero 2 W
  • Fix Alsa-cdsp XRUNS in certain usage scenarios affecting CamillaDSP
  • Fix Save queue to playlist overwrites first two items with EXT tags

moOde audio player

Versienummer 8.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

Reacties (4)

Falco
19 september 2022 20:27
Deze versie fixt een probleem met Spotify dmv een update van librespot.

Ik had zelf even last met een netwerk share, ik heb twee MoOde spelers met aan één daarvan een usb schijf met muziek. Eerder kon ik die share op tweede speler ineens toevoegen, maar nu moet je onder systeem eerst Samba of NFS aanzetten. Dan werkt het weer als vanouds...
Philo Melos 20 september 2022 14:22
Speelt deze audioplayer bitperfect?
Falco
@Philo Melos21 september 2022 11:09
MoOde kan prima overweg met HiRes files, maar naar mijn weten is dat niet helemaal hetzelfde als bitperfect toch? Bitperfect wil zeggen dat audiofiles onbewerkt doorgestuurd worden naar de DAC die dan feitelijk de audiokwaliteit bepaalt.

Ik kan het eerlijk gezegd niet zo vinden, volgens mij met DSD files wel maar of je het standaard in kan stellen voor ieder audiobestand weet ik niet. Heb ook even op het MoOde forum gekeken, maar daar kan ik het ook niet ondubbelzinnig vinden.

Ik vind persoonlijk de subjectieve audiokwaliteit van MoOde erg goed, beter dan Volumio wat ik hiervoor gebruikte op dezelfde hardware. Maar dat is helaas geen antwoord op je vraag... :+
bitlab
@Philo Melos23 september 2022 13:58
Ja zeker, dat kan.
Maar je moet dan wel op een aantal instellingen letten:
  • Gebruik als output mode hw ipv plughw, dan weet je zeker dat er geen veranderingen gemaakt worden tussen de output van software en audio driver.
  • Gebruik geen software volume.
  • Gebruik geen dsp functies als CamillaDSP etc.
Daarbij ga ik voor het gemak er even van uit dat je lokale/netwerk files afspeelt. Bij gebruik van andere bronnen is het zeer afhankelijk van de instellingen deze audio bronnen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

