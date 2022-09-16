Versie 6.5.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze vierde update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
Bug fixes
- Kobo driver: support the new Kobo Clara 2e
- When running calibre with the --with-library command line flag and calibre is already running, switch to the specified library in calibre. Closes tickets: 1989631
- E-book viewer: Ask for confirmation when deleting a custom highlight style. Closes tickets: 1988443
- Do not show the virtual libraries tab bar when no virtual libraries are present. Closes tickets: 1988609
- Tag mapper: When specifying the replacement tag allow completion from the tags in the currently open library
- Template language: New functions strcasecmp() and to_hex()
Improved news sources
- Comments editor: Workaround for Qt inserting invalid font-weight when converting a paragraph to a heading. Closes tickets: 1989177
- E-book viewer: When displaying highlights dont group highlights from different chapters when the chapter titles are identical. Closes tickets: 1988590
- Tag browser: Fix error if a User category contains a reference to a deleted custom column
- When sending books by email to the Kindle and PocketBook email delivery services use random subject and filenames consisting of simple English letters to try to workaround various bugs in their email processing code. Closes tickets: 1989282
- The Wall Street Journal
- Open Magazine
- The Baffler
- Dark Reading
- New York Times
- NYTimes Cooking
- NYTimes Sports Beat
- Outlook Magazine
- Foreign Affairs