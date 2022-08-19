Kavita is een programma met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die via een op de lokale computer geïnstalleerde webserver het beheren en lezen van elektronische boeken, comics en manga's mogelijk maakt. Kavita is opensource en beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Meer informatie over het programma kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Woensdag is versie 0.55 van Kavita uitgekomen en de chagelog van die versie kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Added Added: Added new event hooks for when mark as read/unread occur on entities, which will now trigger a re-calculation on Read Time Left.

Added: Cover Image uploading will now allow gif and webp files

Added: When the user is requesting background jobs, like scan library, Kavita will now disregard jobs if there is already a job in the queue for that configuration.

Added: Downloads now support range processing (the browser can theoretically resume the download)

Added: Downloads will now persist through page loads and the indicator will show on any card/list items where applicable.

Added: Downloads are now global and a notification in event widget helps you see the download progress (browser progress).

Added: New user preference to prompt for downloads larger than 100MB. When disabled, Kavita will download without prompting.

Added: Downloads will now temp be left on disk and thus if requested again, can send the same file without re-generating it.

Added: New placeholder for when covers haven't loaded in yet.

Added: PDF Reader now has a loading indicator with a progress bar to indicate how much of the PDF has been downloaded by the browser.

Added: PDF Reader will now close itself when ESC is pressed

Added: Added the ability to manually setup users without having to worry about the invite url during invite flow or doing it right at invite time. Now a Setup button will appear next to all Pending invites and at any time can be pressed to manually complete the account setup. Note: This does not work with pending invites created before this update. Please re-create them to get the new functionality.

Added: Added back to top support on all pages but those that utilize virtual scrolling without a parent scroll

Added: Pressing H will open the shortcut modal

Added: All users will now have a dedicated List called 'Want to Read' which will allow them to track series they are interested in reading. They can apply filtering against this page.

Added: Added a quick way to set darkness level on manga reader for when night light just isn't dark enough (this is not a setting, it is being trailed and subject to removal)

Added: Added Japanese Series name parsing support in Parser

Added: Added Jump bar to reading list page Changed Changed: Changed padding to allow for two cards side-by-side on viewport width of 375px.

Changed: Changed every component to use OnPush Change Detection, resulting in less wasted render work and a snappier experience overall

Changed: Moved some calculations for title and subtitle in manga reader to the backend

Changed: Bulk Operations bar now has an explicit mark as read/unread buttons.

Changed: Bulk Operations now has Add to Collection option and Delete where appropriate (and for appropriate users)

Changed: Edit Series Relation will focus on the next typeahead after pressing Add Relation

Changed: Cover Image chooser will now show the chapter's cover images as options by default

Changed: Added more aggressive static file caching

Changed: Refactored reading list item component to drastically reduce the amount or render calls. Huge performance for users with large reading lists

Changed: Typeahead control now has an animation for opening and closing

Changed: Scan Series, when invoked via UI/API, will force a re-calculation of metadata and ignore any caching, to ensure reliable results.

Changed: Added Range processing support for images on the reader for slower networks or large files

Changed: (Manga Reader) When using single mode, try to use a pre-fetched Image, rather than relying on browser to cache the image

Changed: Reduced some latency when rendering first page of next chapter via continuous reading mode

Changed: Downloads will now leave the file on disk and re-use them. These files are cleaned up nightly or after any scan (scan series/library)

Changed: When a user is downloading a file on Kavita, admin's received a notification about it. This notification is now reworded to imply that the server is processing the download. This notification will be removed in future version.

Changed: Changed how caching works within Kavita. Cover Images are now properly cached for 1 min, Images for the reader are cached for 10 mins, and the pdf file (for new reader) is also 10 mins. This has a known issue where updating a cover image, the browser wont reflect the new image on Chrome based browsers. This is due to Chrome not respecting the cache-control spec. A hard refresh will fix it.

Changed: (Performance) Applied SplitQuery to multiple queries throughout the codebase, speeding up many API calls.

Changed: Exception middleware will now send the original error message to the UI rather than a generic 'Internal Server Error'.

Changed: Error toasts now have Error in the title along with the status code

Changed: Changed volume titles in list view to include volume number.

Changed: Implemented a workaround for nginx users with BlockCommonExploits enabled, which would interfere with book image escaping done by Kavita when images had ../ in their path.

Changed: Hide jumpbar on pages where there is no scroll

Changed: Non-admins can no longer view file info on card detail drawer

Changed: Typeaheads will no longer close after selecting an item

Changed: If there is no collection or reading list cover image, hide the image placeholder

Changed: Optimized bookmarking a page by reducing a DB trip

Changed: Search bar now will only show clear button once a single character is typed

Changed: When making bulk selections, clicking anywhere on the card will select it.

Changed: When cancelling a bulk selection action, like Adding to Reading List or Collection, cancelling the flow will no longer deselect the cards.

Changed: Updated to Angular 14

Changed: Updated dependencies and bootstrap to match Angular 14 version

Changed: When saving bookmarks, capture their date, so we can serve them up in the order they were bookmarked. This only applies to new bookmarks.

Changed: Updated all but one API in collection control to admin only policy

Changed: Updated some headers on Kavita to tighten security

Changed: Tightened up cover upload to restrict more APIs to the admin

Changed: Resetting your own password now requires you to pass your current password (if already authenticated). Admins can still change passwords for the user without this restriction.

Changed: Removed an additional copy in the build script and changed a copy to use appsettings.json from build rather than development.json

Changed: Save buttons on user and admin dashboards will only activate if a setting is changed, and will deactivate when clicked

Changed: The save button on the password reset screen will only activate if 'New Password' and 'Confirm Password' match

Changed: Centered user roles to 'Roles' in the admin dashboard

Changed: Reordered Series and entity details to be more consistent and renamed 'Read Left' to 'Time Left'

Changed: Reading list page now has a Read button which starts at beginning and Continue which continues from last reading progress position Fixed Fixed: Fixed an issue where the sidenav wasn't scrollable on mobile.

Fixed: Fixed a bug where manage library component wasn't invoking the trackBy function

Fixed: Edit Series Relation now shows Parent as an option when the series is in a child relationship. This option is non-selectable and the field is disabled.

Fixed: Collection detail's scroller was on the wrong element and didn't match other pages

Fixed: When initializing side nav, don't call an authorized call until after user has authenticated

Fixed: Fixed a bug in book reader where page anchors weren't properly calculating and thus table of contents wouldn't show the highlighted item

Fixed: Fixed an edge case in Next Chapter API where if the user was on Volume 1 Chapter 1 and next chapter was Volume 2 Chapter 0, Kavita would report no next chapter.

Fixed: Added word breaking for long filenames with no spaces on headers, titles, and lists which would cause overflow.

Fixed: Titles on many screens and in modals will now word break if they are too long.

Fixed: Fixed a bug where Scan Series didn't properly choose the highest directory closest to the library path for scanning, leading to missed files (ie lib/Series A/First Files/a.cbz, lib/Series A/Second Files/b.cbz -> b.cbz would be skipped due to code choosing lib/Series A/First Files/ rather than lib/Series A/ for scanning)

Fixed: Fixed a bug where metadata filter, after updating a typeahead, collapsing the filter area then re-opening, the filter would still be applied to page, but the typeahead wouldn't show the modification (correct number of tags)

Fixed: Fixed a bad redirect on auth guard which could freeze the browser due to infinite redirect loop

Fixed: Fixed a bug when downloading bookmarks from multiple series, the temp file would only use the first series id rather than a combination of all of them.

Fixed: Fixed a bug on bookmark reader, the reader on last page would throw some errors and not show No Next Chapter toast.

Fixed: Fixed an issue where cover update events would be sent to the UI before the DB was saved, thus looking like covers weren't generated

Fixed: Fixed a bug where list item for books that have 0.X series index wouldn't render on series detail.

Fixed: Fixed issue where action menu would be overlapped by the header nav.

Fixed: Styling issue which caused reading list items to be shorter than intended.

Fixed: Fixed an issue where modal could extend past users max viewport height.

Fixed: (Manga Reader) Fixed an issue where sometimes when loading the next page, the pagination area wouldn't be properly setup due to a missed render cycle

Fixed: Fixed a flash of white when refreshing the browser

Fixed: Fixed a bug where bookmarking when using Double (manga) wouldn't bookmark both pages

Fixed: Lots of fixes around when we choose to render double pages, when we decide to skip pages, etc. This should hopefully be feature complete now.

Fixed: When an error occurs when registering a new user, delete the user instead of rolling back the transaction.

Fixed: Fixed Sequence contains no elements exception on first run (in stats)

Fixed: When progress updates were processed by Volume cards, the progress bar could be out of sync. This now correctly updates.

Fixed: Fixed an issue where InstallId wouldn't properly convert and show on the UI.

Fixed: Fixed a bug where browser would inject a clear button onto our search bar, showing 2 clear buttons.

Fixed: Fixed an oversight where if there is no tag in ComicInfo after a chapter was updated with People or Genres, then the People/Genres would never be removed.

Fixed: Fixed an issue where pages could be skipped in single due to prefetching overriding our recently set image (Manga Reader)

Fixed: Fixed dark mode on pdf reader not undoing correctly due to a bug in ngx-extended-pdf-viewer

Fixed: Fixed a bug with new authentication where images and pdfs would fail to load (from v0.5.4.2 hotfix)

Fixed: Fixed a regression from hotfix where bookmarks were not able to load due to a missing [AllowAnonymous] (from v0.5.4.2 hotfix)

Fixed: Fixed a bug where some config folders wouldn't be created on first load

Fixed: Fixed a regression which broke Plugins (and Tachiyomi) from authenticating (from v0.5.4.2 hotfix)

Fixed: Fixed a bug where clicking on a Jump key wouldn't go exactly to the selected letter

Fixed: Fixed a bug where . wasn't being included in # JumpKey

Fixed: Fixed a bug where the add to reading list modal would overflow and make create button hidden

Fixed: Fixed some inconsistencies with clearing multiple series of bookmarks in one go by building a dedicated api

Fixed: Fixed a bad naming case for reading list items where it was just a volume showing just Chapter 0

Fixed: Fixed a bug where there could be duplicate scrollbars on pages with virtual scroller

Fixed: Fixed a bug where scan series, when generating new covers, wouldn't emit cover updates to the UI

Fixed: Fixed an issue where opening directory picker to change bookmark directory and hitting Share without changing anything, would blank out the bookmark directory field.

Fixed: Summaries wouldn't be blurred if they were less than 250 characters.

Fixed: Custom css themes wouldn't load after v0.4.5.2 Hotfix

Fixed: On fresh installs, check if the Server Settings table exists so we don't dump an error on startup (confusing a handful of users)

Fixed: Fixed a bug where UI was showing Chapter created date for files instead of file created. This fix introduced a new field so will not show for existing files. Security https://huntr.dev/bounties/456c8060-580a-4806-b2d8-fe47ba7d22c0/

https://huntr.dev/bounties/c74a0cd4-2948-4dd3-9ed5-b1f2424ad832/

https://huntr.dev/bounties/33e7fe0f-b3a0-4723-a8f9-de79d86b345d/ Known Issues ARM x64 users may have issues with PDFs generating cover images. There is a workaround found thanks to @kleisauke, the author of NetVips, which we use to generate images in Kavita. You can find information on our wiki's FAQ or the original issue for a workaround.

Typeaheads (autocompletes) can clear itself automatically when adding multiple times in one go.

Continuous scroller doesn't trigger in webtoon mode when in fullscreen

Changing cover images on Chromium-based browsers will not reflect. This is due to Chromium not respecting the Cache-Control header (spec) and hence requires a hard refresh from the user.