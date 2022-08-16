Versie 01.01 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 2405: MDK SDK instead of QtAV for video support
- 2374: Edit IPTC/XMP: library
- 2392: 'Save frame as' more info.
- 2389: Capture: Output folder - more info.
- 2404: GEM IMG crash - CVE Thanks to Danis Jiang
- 2403: Abort in Search dialog - more info.
- 2402: If an error occurs when saving, no message
- 2401: Bad mouse cursor in crop - more info.
- 2400: 'Show grid' not always restored - more info.
- 2399: Lock zoom not kept - more info.
- 2398: Contact sheet: size not restored correctly - more info.
- 2397: Acquire into: ISO date - more info.
- 2396: When saving, cancel in Write settings must not save - more info.
- 2395: Edit comment: 'Write all' must close dialog - more info.
- 2394: Mac: Slideshow - when choosing color, dialog go to background - more info.
- 2393: White balance preset - more info.
- 2391: Wrong video orientation - more info.
- 2390: 'Update files from catalog' doesn't use settings - more info.
- 2388: Settings>Info - 'always in fullscreen' unchecked - more info.
- 2387: TTF thumbnail crash - more info.
- 2386: Export & Icc profile - more info.
- 2385: 'Convert to 256' shuffles colormap - more info.
- 2384: JPEGXL lossless output file size - more info.
- 2383: Batch convert: Film simulation parameters - more info.
- 2382: Edit mode: Bad file information in titlebar - more info.
- 2381: Message about converting in RGB model - more info.
- 2380: Bad preview when returning to browser - more info.
- 2379: IPTC: 'Replace only...' should not be used with 'write' - more info.
- 2378: Face tag detection - more info.
- 2377: Categories assignment problem - more info.
- 2376: Two pass rendering setting
- 2375: XMP template can't be loaded - more info.
- 2373: Picture orientation & cache - more info.
- 2372: Open archive on unicode subfolder - more info.
- 2371: Folder view not updated after create folder/rename - more info.
- 2370: XMP on RAW files - more info.
- 2369: TIFF 16/32bits greyscale - more info.
- 2368: Crash when closing thumbnail creation + ICC
- 2367: RAW Automatic brightness setting not used - more info.
- 2366: Edit text in category pane - more info.
- 2365: Close unsaved view - more info.
- 2364: Video thumbnail problem - more info.
- 2363: GMIC - more info.
- 2362: EXIF panel empty after tag face - more info.
- 2361: Folder thumbnails - ignore EXIF rotation information - more info.
- 2360: 'File>Save' greyed for capture - more info.
- 2359: XMP face detection - more info.
- 2029: Canvas resize - restore default - more info.
- 2358: EXIF Image unique ID - more info.
- 2357: .xmp shown, missing rule in Settings>Companion
- 2356: Import&Sort: JPG not imported - more info.