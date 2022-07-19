Versie 7.0.13 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.0.9 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.0.13 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed alternative screen background showing too late on Windows 7 AnyDesk 7.0.12 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed incorrect link to session recordings

Fixed incorrect link to trace files AnyDesk 7.0.11 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Main Window remembers which sections were marked as "show all"

Fixed GUI bug when both a file transfer and a Desk RT session was established at the same time

Fixed main menu for incoming only custom clients AnyDesk 6.6.0 (macOS) New Features White board allows to draw annotations overs the remote screen. Fixed Bugs Added install-location attribute to the PKG installer.

Fixed crash in Wake On LAN settings.

Fixes Settings unlock behavior.

Fixed input blocking for Privacy mode.

Added option to switch off sound transmission from the remote computer.

Added notification for incoming chat messages.

Fixed chat message logging.

UI fixes for file manager. AnyDesk 6.2.0 (Linux) New Features We put a lot of effort into rethinking the AnyDesk user experience.

We redesigned how permissions and passwords work from the ground up. Setup an arbitrary number of profiles to fit your individual use cases.

Protect your privacy by automatically exchanging your Desktop Wallpaper during incoming sessions.

Now DEB and RPM packets are up to date with modern Linux distributions Fixed Bugs General improvements of stability of the application AnyDesk 6.6.0 (Android) New Features Support for new plugins. Note This is the last version supporting Android 4.4. AnyDesk 7.0.10 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed bug that prevented crash reports from being sent correctly.