Software-update: Calibre 6.1.0

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 6.1.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.

In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze eerste update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New features
  • Full text search: Add a button to re-index a book, useful if the book's contents have been changed outside calibre
  • Search queries now support quoting using "docstrings" for easier escaping
  • Linux installer: Check for libEGL as the QtGui module in Qt 6 links against it and many Linux servers dont have it installed
Bug fixes
  • macOS: Blacklist older versions of the DeDRM plugin as they caused crashes and failures to add books.
  • Fix a regression in 6.0 that caused crashes in the Manage authors dialog. Closes tickets: 1981453.
  • Fix a regression in 6.0 that broke touch screen interaction
  • Fix a regression in 6.0 that caused a few checkboxes to stop working. Closes tickets: 1981627.
  • Linux: Fix a regression in 6.0 that broke handling of mouse clicks on some Wayland systems with a touchpad. Closes tickets: 1981629.
  • ToC Editor: Fix a regression in 6.0 that broke styling/images in the preview panel
  • Windows: Fix window titlebars not dark in dark mode
  • Full text search: Show a warning when indexing/searching a library on an FAT drive
  • News download: Do not add aborted/failed article titles to the comments metadata
  • Full text search: Fix books edited with the Edit book tool not being automatically re-indexed
  • HTML Input: Fix handling of deeply nested files on Windows. Closes tickets: 1981438.
  • Fix a regression preventing using a non-integer value for the tweak to change book details font size. Closes tickets: 1981188.
  • Fix moving library not moving the full text search index
  • Fix some custom icons in the calibre config directory not overriding the theme/builtin icons
  • Linux installer: Fix glibc version check also being done when installing older versions
  • Windows installer: Refuse to install on Windows 8 as thanks to Qt 6 calibre 6 does not work on Windows 8
  • Update the BigBookSearch metadata plugin for website changes
Improved news sources
  • The Economic Times India

Bron: Calibre

