Versie 91.9.1 van Betterbird is uitgekomen. Betterbird is een fork van Thunderbird ESR die tot doel heeft om problemen te verhelpen en nieuwe functionaliteit toe te voegen die te lang op zich laten wachten in Thunderbird zelf. De veranderingen worden met het originele team gedeeld en zullen dan ook op termijn als het meezit ook in Thunderbird zelf verschijnen. Betterbird is op dit moment nog maar in een beperkt aantal talen beschikbaar, maar voor Windows is er wel al een Nederlandse uitvoering beschikbaar. Ook kan de e-mailclient zichzelf niet bijwerken en moet elke keer het volledige installatiebestand worden opgehaald. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.