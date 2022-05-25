Versie 91.9.1 van Betterbird is uitgekomen. Betterbird is een fork van Thunderbird ESR die tot doel heeft om problemen te verhelpen en nieuwe functionaliteit toe te voegen die te lang op zich laten wachten in Thunderbird zelf. De veranderingen worden met het originele team gedeeld en zullen dan ook op termijn als het meezit ook in Thunderbird zelf verschijnen. Betterbird is op dit moment nog maar in een beperkt aantal talen beschikbaar, maar voor Windows is er wel al een Nederlandse uitvoering beschikbaar. Ook kan de e-mailclient zichzelf niet bijwerken en moet elke keer het volledige installatiebestand worden opgehaald. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Betterbird 91.9.1-bb32
Fixed in this version:
- Based on Thunderbird 91.9.1, release notes.
- Fixed: Various issues when using groups in complex search terms
- Fixed: Lost threading when switching from a folder that had a multi-line view enabled
- Changed: Portable version now ships as ZIP archive instead of self-extracting 7Zip archive
Fixed in this version (not fixed in Thunderbird):
Still only fixed in Betterbird 91, will ship in TB 102 in June/July 2022:
- Fixed: Various problems when saving the compose window as file - Bug 1676825
- Fixed: Issues with folder subscription on servers using OAuth2 (Yahoo, etc.) - Bug 1759883
Features and fixes exclusive to Betterbird:
- Fixed: Saving the message source didn't work - Bug 1759911
- Fixed: File name wasn't populated with saving attachment via double-click - Bug 1755592
- Fixed: Display of symbol fonts (Webdings, Wingdings, etc.) didn't work - Bug 1756720 - Bug 1757897
- Fixed: News folders which weren't open didn't receive unread message notification (highlight colour, yellow biff symbol) - Bug 1751160
- Fixed: Ctrl+scroll wheel zoom did not work in message source window - Bug 1655244
- Fixed: Issue with MS teams invitation in Google Calendar - Bug 1727061
- Fixed: Saving a draft failed to delete temporary files under some circumstances - Bug 1751461
- Fixed: Alerts in Activity Manager were missing timestamp - Bug 1717307
- New: Re-established Enigmail's "decrypt to folder" - Bug 1693332
- Fixed: Detached attachments weren't opened from original location but from temp instead (causing potential lost changes) - Bug 1761973
- Fixed: Spacing and font size of "Insert Character/Symbol" menus in message compose window - Bug 1766404
- Fixed: Empty trash on exit not reliable, especially for flaky servers like Yahoo - Bug 1745205
Not mentioned in the front page feature table:
- New: Multi-line view. View > Layout > Multi-line View On All Folders or per folder in the column picker
- New: Header pane button customise restored - Bug 1556261
- New: Search terms now allow for complex expressions by adding a group feature - Bug 297852
- New: Quick Filter untagged messages - Bug 683809
- Fixed: Global search in encrypted messages (needs to be enabled in preferences) - Bug 188988
- New: Regular folder search and Quick Filter in encrypted messages - Bug 1562737
- Changed: Windows systray tooltip now showing list folders with new messages - Bug 1721063
- New: Context menu in a news message now includes "Open Message For ID" (message pane only, not in message in tab)
- Fixed: New posts in ignored threads caused "phantom" unread messages. "Mark > Thread As Read" will fix corruption - Bug 799040
- New: Preferences mail.addressDisplayAuthor and mail.addressDisplayRecipients (1 = name, 2 = e-mail, 3 = both) for message list display - Bug 697031
- New: Showing file URL for detached attachments, correct size and strike-through for deleted files - Bug 1740956, Bug 1741093
- New: Folder context menu now offers to set folder as startup folder (instead of last visited)
- New: Add Recent menu to allow attaching recently used files (Windows only) - Bug 1560737
- Fixed: Issues when dragging Windows shell link (.lnk) or folder to Write (compose) window - Bug 276869, Bug 524874
- Changed: Activity manager opens in tab
- Fixed: Attachments saved via double-click didn't get listed in the list of saved files (Ctrl+J) - Bug 1744709
- Fixed: Copying NBSP replaced NBSP with regular space - Bug 359303
- New: Ctrl+Shift+Space inserts NBSP now, also mostly fixes "automatic" unwanted NBSP replacement - Bug 532712
- Fixed: Inserting links with spaces gave random erroneous results - Bug 1563452
- Fixed: Repair Text Encoding didn't repair the subject - Bug 1739609
- New: Preference mail.openpgp.ignore_missing_mdc to allow display of attachments with missing MDC - Bug 1729221
- New: Added preference mail.biff.show_for_server to optionally suppress biff notifications for server root folders.
- Fixed: Subject change with "new subject (was: old subject)" didn't work - Bug 1680425
- Fixed: All day events allowed time entry - Bug 1744442
- Changed: HTML-only messages will no longer be sent to plain text recipients - Bug 1727493, comment #31
- Fixed: Feed reader didn't tolerate any XML errors; now it will try fetching the feed as HTML as a fallback - Bug 1746749
- Fixed: Couldn't drag link to new composition - Bug 1732903
- Fixed: Couldn't drag image from message to new composition - Bug 1753331
- Fixed: Moving multiple IMAP folders didn't work - Bug 589008
- Fixed: Copying an embedded image didn't work under certain circumstances - Bug 1760365
- Fixed: .startup-incomplete not deleted from profile - Bug 1762043
- Fixed: Status text sometimes displayed "null" - Bug 1766578
- Fixed: ... and a few more: Comma in detached file name (Bug 350825), Charset forward detection (Bug 1737245), Charset detection (Bug 1746695)