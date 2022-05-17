Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 100 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 100 van Firefox, die tegenwoordig ook in de Windows App Store is te vinden, heeft Mozilla onder meer ondersteuning voor ondertiteling bij gebruik van picture-in-picture en kan de spellingscontrole nu overweg met meerdere talen tegelijkertijd. In versie 100.0.1 heeft Mozilla de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed Fixed an issue with subtitles in Picture-in-Picture mode while using Netflix (bug 1768818)

Fixed an issue where some commands were unavailable in the Picture-in-Picture window (bug 1768201) Changed Firefox's security sandbox now blocks access to the Win32k APIs for Content Processes on Windows (bug 1767999)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)