Software-update: Wireshark 3.6.4

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 3.6.4 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Voor Windows is er nog een aparte 32bit-uitvoering beschikbaar, maar deze zal in de loop van deze maand niet meer van updates worden voorzien. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

What’s New
  • This is the last release branch with support for 32-bit Windows. Updates will no longer be available after May 22, 2024 for that platform. Issue 17779
  • The Windows installers are now built with Visual Studio 2022.
  • RPM packaging has been improved.
The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Build failure with GCC 7.5, Linux Issue 17911.
  • RDP dissected as SSL Issue 17952.
  • IPFIX/cflow dissector asserts when varlen field length is zero Issue 18010.
  • 802.11ax HE PHY "Device Class" dissected incorrectly Issue 18030.
  • DHCPv6 Option 15 User-Class incorrectly parsed in Wireshark Issue 18032.
  • ICMPv6 dissector: PREF64 option parsing only works for prefix length 96 Issue 18033.
  • Switch macOS updater to Sparkle 2 Issue 18035.
  • CQL timestamp dissector displays the wrong timestamp Issue 18038.
  • Unable to dissect 802.11ax Target Wake Time (TWT) packets Issue 18050.
Updated Protocol Support
  • CQL
  • DHCPv6
  • ICMPv6
  • IEEE 802.11
  • NAS-5GS
  • NetFlow/IPFIX
  • RDP
  • UDS

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 3.6.4 voor Windows (32bit)
*Wireshark 3.6.4 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.6.4 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 3.6.4 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.6.4 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.6.0

Versienummer 3.6.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

