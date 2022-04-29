Versie 7.0.8 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.0.8 (Windows) New Features Windows 11 is now fully supported

Added feature flag for discovery Fixed Bugs Fixed issue that switches the alternative background a frame too late

Chat popup now remembers unsent user input

Fixed issue that showed the wrong modified time after file transfer

Switching sides and requesting elevation during a sessions no longer causes the remote account to lock

Fixed issue that permanently disabled the clipboard

Fixed issue that made it impossible to drag and drop items in the address book

Fixed overlapping options in Direct3D Fullscreen

Fixed menu bar in full screen mode when two displays on top of each other are used

Fixed issue that made session recordings impossible

Fixed issue with incorrect file manager properties

Fixed issue with incorrect system information

Switching sides now shows the correct id in the session tab Other Changes Settings are now the first option in the Main Menu

Command line interface of MSI clients has been improved

Backend input is now blocked when privacy mode is activated

Close icon no longer overlaps the address in a tab

Removed irrelevant functionality in outgoing only clients

URLs are now displayed on hover AnyDesk 6.5.2 (Android) Fixed Bugs Improved stability when using MDM. AnyDesk 6.5.0 (Android) New Features Easy management of permissions in all situations using permission profiles in security settings.

Option to disable online state monitoring of other clients in the settings.

Optional sounds for sessions.

Korean translation.

Improved size calculation of shortcut icon. Fixed Bugs Fixed setting up drawer layout on some devices.

Minor fixes. AnyDesk 7.0.0 (iOS) New Features: New design

More settings available

Support for different language layouts of hardware keyboard