Software-update: AnyDesk 7.0.8

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.8 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.0.8 (Windows)

New Features
  • Windows 11 is now fully supported
  • Added feature flag for discovery
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed issue that switches the alternative background a frame too late
  • Chat popup now remembers unsent user input
  • Fixed issue that showed the wrong modified time after file transfer
  • Switching sides and requesting elevation during a sessions no longer causes the remote account to lock
  • Fixed issue that permanently disabled the clipboard
  • Fixed issue that made it impossible to drag and drop items in the address book
  • Fixed overlapping options in Direct3D Fullscreen
  • Fixed menu bar in full screen mode when two displays on top of each other are used
  • Fixed issue that made session recordings impossible
  • Fixed issue with incorrect file manager properties
  • Fixed issue with incorrect system information
  • Switching sides now shows the correct id in the session tab
Other Changes
  • Settings are now the first option in the Main Menu
  • Command line interface of MSI clients has been improved
  • Backend input is now blocked when privacy mode is activated
  • Close icon no longer overlaps the address in a tab
  • Removed irrelevant functionality in outgoing only clients
  • URLs are now displayed on hover

AnyDesk 6.5.2 (Android)

Fixed Bugs
  • Improved stability when using MDM.

AnyDesk 6.5.0 (Android)

New Features
  • Easy management of permissions in all situations using permission profiles in security settings.
  • Option to disable online state monitoring of other clients in the settings.
  • Optional sounds for sessions.
  • Korean translation.
  • Improved size calculation of shortcut icon.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed setting up drawer layout on some devices.
  • Minor fixes.

AnyDesk 7.0.0 (iOS)

New Features:
  • New design
  • More settings available
  • Support for different language layouts of hardware keyboard
AnyDesk 7.0
Versienummer 7.0.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

