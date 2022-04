Versie 22.0.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 22.0.3: Data transfer: “Append to existing file” feature was improved (for CSV, TXT and XLSX formats) Export wizard now loads saved properties on demand Export of result set with reordered/hidden columns was fixed Export in SQL format: “split on multiple files” now works correctly Task execution notification was improved SQL script tasks support was fixed (NullPointer error was resolved) Export of many tables into a single target table was fixed Import from CSV was fixed (problem with null handling was resolved) Trim whitespaces option was added for CSV import Table columns mapping UI was fixed on MacOS

SQL editor: Error position information was added in error messages Query error highlighting was improved

Database navigator: Support of databases with bug number of schemas was improved Column grouping now shows number of grouped elements Auto-completion was improved in properties editor

General: DBeaver now shows EULA on start (one time) Problem with workspaces on network paths was resolved Kerberos configuration load was fixed on RHEL

Apache Phoenix: connectivity problem was fixed by setting proper driver version

CockroachDB: ROWID columns support was added

DB2 i: Sequences support was added View definitions read was implemented Unique and check constraints support was added Multiple minor improvements in metadata read were added

Exasol: search in view/procedure source code was implemented

MySQL: problem with table lock during database dump was fixed

Oracle: View source code edit was fixed (problem with view comments was resolved)

PostgreSQL: pg_dump and pg_restore version was upgraded (to PG 14) Script execute task now shows all script errors

Snowflake: support of LIMIT for custom SQL queries was added (affects performance)

Italian localization was significantly improved (thanks to @capitanfuturo)