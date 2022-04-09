Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.66.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn twee problemen verholpen.
The 1.66.1 update addresses these security issues:
- Update built in extension ms-vscode.js-debug-companion and ms-vscode.references-view
- applciation/json output is not working in vscode notebooks
- [html] unnecessary 'semicolon expected' errors
- Double click a word and move with one finger will select other words and lines.
- Jupyter Notebook progress bar is broken
- Source control repository missed a repository if we have multiple with same name
- VS Code 1.66 requires GLIBC 2.25 on RHEL 7 bug candidate electron-17-update
- problem in html right to left around whitespace
- Settings editor list fails to render properly after clearing invalid query
- Rendering whitespace influences bidi layout
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.