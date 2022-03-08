Always Open Similar Files: Make Firefox automatically open downloaded files of the same type with the system default application.

Show In Folder: Open the folder that contains your downloaded files.

Go To Download Page: Surfaces the download reference page even after leaving the site or closing the tab.

Copy Download Link: Copy the download link to share it, save it, or for any applicable use.

Delete: You can now delete downloaded files directly from the download panel and other download views using the context menu.

Remove From History: Remove a file from your list of downloaded files.

Clear Preview Panel: Clear the list of downloaded items in the preview panel that opens when you start a download.

In this release, you’ll also see that Firefox no longer asks what to do for each file by default. You won’t be prompted to choose a helper application or save to disk before downloading a file unless you have changed your download action setting for that type of file. And now, every time you start a download, Firefox will automatically bring up the Downloads panel by default. This means you’ll experience minimal interruptions and easily find your downloaded files. Plus, to avoid having to close it several times, the panel won't show if there are multiple downloads in progress.

You can now click on a file in the Downloads panel to open it even before it has finished downloading. Firefox will open the file as soon as it is available. Firefox: saving you time and helping you get back to what you care about!

Any files you download will be immediately saved on your disk. Depending on the current configuration, they’ll be saved in your preferred download folder, or you’ll be asked to select a location for each download. Windows and Linux users will find their downloaded files in the destination folder. They’ll no longer be put in the Temp folder.