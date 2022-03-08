Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 98.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 98 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 98 van Firefox, die tegenwoordig ook in de Windows App Store is te vinden, is de downloadfunctie op de helling gegaan. Zo worden bestanden zonder dat eerste te bevestigen gedownload en is er ook de mogelijkheid bepaalde bestandstypes automatisch te openen. Verder kan de standaard zoekmachine worden ingesteld aan de hand van zeven ingebakken zoekmachines. Zelf een zoekmachine definiëren is echter niet mogelijk. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox has a new optimized download flow. Instead of prompting every time, files will download automatically. However, they can still be opened from the downloads panel with just one click. More information.You’ll find you have a number of options, like:
    • Always Open Similar Files: Make Firefox automatically open downloaded files of the same type with the system default application.
    • Show In Folder: Open the folder that contains your downloaded files.
    • Go To Download Page: Surfaces the download reference page even after leaving the site or closing the tab.
    • Copy Download Link: Copy the download link to share it, save it, or for any applicable use.
    • Delete: You can now delete downloaded files directly from the download panel and other download views using the context menu.
    • Remove From History: Remove a file from your list of downloaded files.
    • Clear Preview Panel: Clear the list of downloaded items in the preview panel that opens when you start a download.

    In this release, you’ll also see that Firefox no longer asks what to do for each file by default. You won’t be prompted to choose a helper application or save to disk before downloading a file unless you have changed your download action setting for that type of file. And now, every time you start a download, Firefox will automatically bring up the Downloads panel by default. This means you’ll experience minimal interruptions and easily find your downloaded files. Plus, to avoid having to close it several times, the panel won't show if there are multiple downloads in progress.
    You can now click on a file in the Downloads panel to open it even before it has finished downloading. Firefox will open the file as soon as it is available. Firefox: saving you time and helping you get back to what you care about!
    Any files you download will be immediately saved on your disk. Depending on the current configuration, they’ll be saved in your preferred download folder, or you’ll be asked to select a location for each download. Windows and Linux users will find their downloaded files in the destination folder. They’ll no longer be put in the Temp folder.

  • Firefox allows users to choose from a number of built-in search engines to set as their default. In this release, some users who had previously configured a default engine might notice their default search engine has changed since Mozilla was unable to secure formal permission to continue including certain search engines in Firefox.
Fixed
  • Now, you can set a default app to open a file type. Choose the application you want to use to open files of a specific type in your Firefox settings.
  • After updating to Firefox version 98, "Always ask" download actions will now be reset.
  • Various security fixes.
Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • The Compatibility sidebar panel in the DevTools Inspector already available on pre-release channels will become available on the release channel in version 98 . It provides compatibility warnings for the CSS properties used on the selected element, as well as for the overall page.
    Developers may use it to detect web-compatibility issues early, without having to test in each browser. All compatibility data are pulled from MDN.
  • Event listeners for a given node can now be disabled from the Inspector Event Tooltip, in the markup view. Also, The "event" badge style is updated when at least one event is disabled to remind the user that something was changed.
  • New UI in the Browser Toolbox to toggle Fluent pseudolocalization bidi / accented
  • “Ignore line” context menu entry added in the debugger editor gutter when devtools.debugger.features.blackbox-lines is true. Also, there is a better “Ignore source” icon and editor background colors for ignored lines.
  • Auto-open devtools for tabs opened via window.open (behind devtools.popups.debug). On a page where you already have DevTools opened, if a new tab is created via window.open, the toolbox will automatically move to the new tab, with the new document selected in both the iframe picker and the context selector
Web Platform
  • The <dialog> HTML element already available on pre-release channels will become available on the release channel in version 98.
  • Form associated custom elements will become available on the release channel in version 98. This allows web authors to define and create custom elements that can be participated in form submission.
  • The hyphenate-character CSS property can be used to set a string that is used instead of a hyphen character (-) at the end of a hyphenation line break.
Community Contributions

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 98.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 98.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 98.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 98.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 98.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 98.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 98.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 98.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 98.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Firefox

Versienummer 98.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

09-06 Mozilla Firefox 101.0.1 4
31-05 Mozilla Firefox 101.0 89
20-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0.2 29
17-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 8
03-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0 28
05-04 Mozilla Firefox 99.0 0
23-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.2 9
15-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.1 41
08-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0 31
05-03 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 4
Meer historie

Reacties (31)

-Moderatie-faq
-131031+112+20+30Ongemodereerd14
Wijzig sortering
+1Wildfire
8 maart 2022 18:15
Firefox has a new optimized download flow. Instead of prompting every time, files will download automatically.
En dat wil ik dus niet, ik wil expliciet dat elke download netjes aan mij gevraagd word wat ik wil doen. Eens kijken, zal wel een setting voor zijn om dat op het oude gedrag terug te zetten - hoop ik.

-- Edit: de setting om te vragen waar op te slaan bleef gerespecteerd.

-- Edit #2:
And now, every time you start a download, Firefox will automatically bring up the Downloads panel by default.
Dat vind ik dus erg irritant. Via about:config aan te passen door browser.download.alwaysOpenPanel op 'false' te zetten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wildfire op 8 maart 2022 18:37]

+1ggj87
@Wildfire8 maart 2022 18:22
Dat ga ik ook doen. Ik vind het een hele rare beslissing van Mozilla. Firefox hoort een browser te zijn die gericht is op privacy en security, dan ga je toch niet bestanden automatisch laten downloaden?
+1Omega
@ggj878 maart 2022 20:04
Dit heeft geen impact op privacy. Jij, de gebruiker, hebt op een download button geklikt en de browser start de download.
+1Z80
@Omega8 maart 2022 21:18
In een map. Daar waar alle nu download in verdwijnt. Ik wil graag zelf bepalen waar welke troep waar geplaatst word. Er of deze al dan niet geopend mag worden.

Eens kijken hoe lang ik de upgrade kan uitstellen. Deze onzin wil ik dus niet op mijn systeem hebben.
Ik download iets te vaak even een "test" bestand dat in een VM of linux bak bekeken dient te worden.
+1lenwar

@Z808 maart 2022 21:39
Dat kan ook nog steeds allemaal. Je kan nog steeds instellen dat hij steeds vraagt waar je iets wil hebben. (heb het net even geprobeerd). Je kan ook de boel laten zoals het was, dus dat hij altijd vraagt of je iets standaard wil downloaden, iets openen, enz.

Het enige dat is veranderd, is het standaardgedrag. Je kan het dus prima terugzetten naar hoe het was.
+1ggj87
@Omega8 maart 2022 20:07
Nee, maar wel op de security.
+1JAVE
@Omega9 maart 2022 11:49
En als er een keer niet 'download' maar 'meer informatie' op de button staat waar je op klikt?
Maar natuurlijk zijn er geen malafide sites die dat zullen doen. (En niemand komt ooit per ongelijk op z'n site terecht natuurlijk)

Maar je hebt gelijk dat het geen impact heeft op privacy. @ggj87 zegt ook dat Firefox gericht zou zijn op privacy en security. Dit heeft wel degelijk impact op het security gedeelte...
+1elmuerte
@Wildfire8 maart 2022 18:21
Staat ook in de release notes
You won’t be prompted to choose a helper application or save to disk before downloading a file unless you have changed your download action setting for that type of file.
Edit: oh ffs, dat moet je voor elke file type apart instellen

Ook na aanpassen naar "altijd vragen" staat de download in je downloads directory, en niet in een temp directory zoals eerst.

[Reactie gewijzigd door elmuerte op 8 maart 2022 18:35]

+1Wildfire
@elmuerte8 maart 2022 18:24
Zojuist bijna alles moeten resetten naar 'altijd vragen'. Irritant.
0denios
@Wildfire8 maart 2022 18:41
Firefox lijkt steeds verder van de user af te gaan staan met nieuwe "features" en design keuzes, erg jammer.
+1Mitsuko

@denios8 maart 2022 18:51
Uit ervaring met Mozilla weet ik dat ze dit over het algemeen baseren op studies met echte gebruikers. Ik heb alleen vaak wel het gevoel dat het bijna altijd "normale" gebruikers zijn, dus geen tweakers - en laat het nou net de meer technisch aangelegde gebruiker zijn die over dit soort dingen daadwerkelijk een mening heeft.
+1desalniettemin

@Mitsuko8 maart 2022 20:18
Desondanks blijf ik Firefox gebruiken. Enige waar ik nog steeds niet aan gewend ben is het nieuwe uiterlijk. Wat moet ik met eem touch interface op een desktop? Compact mode maakt het iets minder lelijk, maar toch,
0Gendji
@desalniettemin9 maart 2022 09:47
Ik gebruik dit sinds het uiterlijk veranderen niet meer ondersteund wordt voor addons:

CustomCSSforFx
0JAVE
@Mitsuko9 maart 2022 11:52
Dat komt omdat tweakers over het algemeen ook de data collection uitzetten. Dus is de feedback die Mozilla krijgt ernstig vertekend.
0denios
@Mitsuko9 maart 2022 13:40
Daar heb je idd een goed punt, er worrdt natuurlijk wel op de zwakste schakel afgestemd.

Voor de design opties is dat niet van toepassing, en daar vind ik de wijzigingen echt de verkeerde kant op gaan sinds Quantum.
Vooral het weghalen van de tweaker-achtige config instellingen waarmee je oude looks kunt terughalen zijn veelal onnodig en dwingen je naar een fashion-browser ipv de snelle effectieve overzichtelijke browser waarvoor Quantum bedoeld was.
0nero355
@denios17 maart 2022 21:39
#DumbifyTheEverything inderdaad! :(

Lijkt de trend te zijn bij heel veel projecten tegenwoordig... -O-

Dit vind ik ook zo mooi :
Now, you can set a default app to open a file type.
Welke app bedoel je precies beste Mozilla Team ?!

Bedoelen jullie niet heel toevallig een application sinds we het hier toch echt over een Desktop Applicatie hebben en niet iets dat op een telefoon of tablet draait :? :F

Ze hebben daar elke gram van hun ziel al heel lang geleden verloren... Ronduit triest gewoon! :X
0gekkie
@Wildfire8 maart 2022 18:47
De lijst met m'n aanpassingen wordt helaas bijna per release groter :'(
0zordaz
@Wildfire9 maart 2022 09:21
Een goed voorbeeld van 'zinloze verbeteringen'. Het verplaatst je workflow alleen maar, want als alles in dezelfde map gedownload wordt zul je daarna buiten de browser om via bestandsbeheer van je OS de downloads willen/moeten verplaatsen als je de boel netjes wilt houden. Tja... Weer een gevalletje 'Telemetry bias'.
0Wildfire
@zordaz9 maart 2022 10:47
Nou ja, het kan nog steeds hoor, ik heb Firefox nu weer dusdanig ingesteld staan dat netjes wordt gevraagd waar ik het wil opslaan en voor elk bestandstype heb ik ook ingesteld dat er mij gevraagd moet worden wat er mee gedaan moet worden. Dus bv. niet automatisch een MP3 openen in mijn standaard mediaplayer.
Firefox: saving you time and helping you get back to what you care about!
Nee bedankt, Mozilla. De manier waarop Firefox nu standaard met downloads omgaat bespaart mij helemaal geen tijd, het zou me juist méér tijd kosten.
0zordaz
@Wildfire10 maart 2022 08:57
Ik had die optie natuurlijk ook actief en gelukkig is deze niet 'automagisch' aangepast. Ik neem aan dat deze optie er bij een 'clean install' van FF ook nog steeds in zit? Is op zich een meevaller, maar dit soort functionaliteit aanpassen vind ik vooral verspilling van ontwikkelaarscapaciteit.
0beerse

@Wildfire9 maart 2022 13:37
Onder msWindows wil je helemaal niet dat de download begint voordat je hebt aangegeven waar ze het kan en mag wegschrijven. Meestal draait er een antivirus tool mee en die houdt veel in de gaten. Dan houdt de antivirus tool dus de download vast voordat je hebt aangegeven dat het naar jou veilige lokatie van dat moment kan gaan.

Juist het bewust een plaats aanwijzen en dan pas beginnen met downloaden en het ook direct naar die plek doen is voor mij een heel grote reden om firefox te blijven gebruiken en niet over te stappen op internet-exploder of edge. Die laatsten downloaden altijd/vaak/meestal eerst naar de default lokatie en schrijven dan pas naar de gewenste plek. Voor (erg) grote bestanden een ramp, voor ingrijpende antivirus software ook iritant.
0Lizard
@Wildfire10 maart 2022 12:08
Hmmm, ik heb ook alles weer terug gezet naar alway ask, maar voor exe files blijft FF meteen gaan downloaden en die kan ik ook niet aanpassen lijkt het.
(bv. winrar)
+1GekkePrutser

8 maart 2022 18:18
In this release, some users who had previously configured a default engine might notice their default search engine has changed since Mozilla was unable to secure formal permission to continue including certain search engines in Firefox.
Ummwut? Welke search engine wil er nou niet gratis bij inbegrepen worden. Google betaalt er grif voor..

Maargoed, duckduckgo zit er ongetwijfeld nog wel in.

Edit: Ennnn hij staat alweer in de FreeBSD packages. De maintainers zijn altijd supersnel <3 Best cool want het is geen officieel ondersteund platform voor Firefox dus ze moeten er wel een beetje aan knutselen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 8 maart 2022 18:20]

0Loudie
8 maart 2022 20:12
Firefox 100 komt in zicht, benieuwd welk feest dat wordt.
https://computertotaal.nl...an-voor-problemen-zorgen/
0xception
@Loudie8 maart 2022 22:16
De volgende Firefox versie word 98.0.0.0.0.0.0.0.0.0.1, there I fixed it :P
0Cerberus_tm
@Loudie9 maart 2022 04:52
OMG de millenniumbug is terug, maar dan als honderdbug.
0Patriot
@Loudie9 maart 2022 11:42
Ik zou me hier echt totaal niet druk om maken. Je kunt je user agent makkelijk spoofen, en 99.9% van de websites die echt de moeite waard zijn gaan hier geen grote problemen mee hebben.
0jaaoie17
11 maart 2022 21:55
Ik heb dat ik niet meer direct nzb's kan laden in NZBGet. Heeft dat ook met deze nieuwe update van firefox te maken?
0XVI
13 maart 2022 11:28
Ik heb zojuist vrijwel alle bestandsassociaties moeten omzetten van 'altijd downloaden' naar 'atlijd vragen'. En er zijn nogal wat bestandsassociaties in firefox om om te zetten :(

Dus ondanks alle twijfel en kritiek voorafgaand hebben ze de nieuwe "geoptimaliseerde" download-flow gewoon doorgedrukt.
Wat een bagger-vernieuwing. Firefox' enige onderscheidende kwaliteit en inmiddels enge bestaansrecht is de aanpasbaarheid en het bieden van meer opties en controle voor geavanceerde en meer-eisende en veeleisende powerusers. Maak het mooier, maak het beter, graag, doe dat allemaal, maar stop met het dommer maken van firefox! Gewone gebruikers maakt het geen reet uit welke browser ze gebruiken dus die zullen niet overstappen, powerusers zijn wel zeer kritisch en zullen "verbetering" na "verbetering" betere opties gaan zoeken.

Langzaam maar zeker verkwanseld mozilla de laatste restjes van de firefox-legende, tot het zelf in vergetelheid raakt. Forken die boel voordat het te laat is. Mozilla is geen goede upstream meer.
0nero355
@XVI17 maart 2022 21:32
Mozilla weet al heel lang niet meer wie hun doelgroep is en dat zal in de toekomst alleen maar erger en erger worden! }:| :F

Ik gebruik Firefox sinds de tijd dat het Firebird als naam droeg en nog aan normale versie nummering deed : 0.3.1 en zo i.p.v dat domme zo snel mogelijk vooruit rennen met de competitie zogenaamd... WALGELIJK!!! :r

De boel is inderdaad al heel lang aan een fork toe en zolang dat niet gebeurt zal Pale Moon voor mij alles zijn wat Firefox ooit beloofde te zijn :
- Lean & Mean
- Aanpasbaar
- Vrij van allerlei troep die helemaal niet in een browser hoort zoals die Pocket en VPN troep! :(
0XVI
19 maart 2022 08:16
Dit lijkt het antwoord te zijn op mozilla's grillen: https://librewolf.net/
Nog niet geprobeerd.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

