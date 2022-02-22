Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OBS Studio 27.2.1

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 27.2.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

27.2.1 Hotfix Changes
  • Fixed an issue that triggered a full system freeze for some users. Made a legendary workaround to some sort of driver/kernel bug which was triggered by the browser source (I am really proud of this)
  • Improved performance of the updated Chromium build of browser source (I am also really proud of this)
  • Fixed an issue where some users with certain older Windows versions would not be able to stream at a very high bitrate
  • Fixed an issue where some cameras wouldn’t decode correctly on Linux
  • Fixed an issue where common in-program shortcuts stopped working sometimes (such as Ctrl-F to make a source fit to screen)
  • Fixed a bug on Windows 8.1 where desktop audio capture stopped working
  • Fixed SRT and RIST from crashing OBS when a URL isn’t set or when disabling a Media source with a RIST URL
  • Fixed a memory leak in PipeWire capture on Linux
  • Fixed an issue where the resize grip would break if you dragged it all the way to the top in the filters window
  • Updated AOM/SVT encoders again because there seems to be some new good changes
  • Hiding OBS from capture is now logged
  • Fixed an issue on macOS where FFmpeg dependency filenames were unnecessarily complex, breaking some third party plugins
  • Fixed browser plugin not loading if OBS launched from certain paths on macOS

OBS Studio

Versienummer 27.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/27.2.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 22-02-2022 06:521

22-02-2022 • 06:52

1 Linkedin

Bron: OBS Studio

Update-historie

30-03 OBS Studio 27.2.4 11
03-03 OBS Studio 27.2.3 7
22-02 OBS Studio 27.2.1 1
15-02 OBS Studio 27.2 0
06-10 OBS Studio 27.1.3 0
29-09 OBS Studio 27.1.1 2
06-'21 OBS Studio 27.0.1 0
06-'21 OBS Studio 27.0.0 30
01-'21 OBS Studio 26.1.1 8
12-'20 OBS Studio 26.1 4
Meer historie

OBS Studio

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

0miloman1959
22 februari 2022 17:04
Love this: Made a legendary workaround...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

