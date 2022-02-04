Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.64.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.64.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:

January 2022 (version 1.64)

Welcome to the January 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.64.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Bestandsgrootte 73,69MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1Eupeodes
4 februari 2022 10:09
Eindelijk een tweede side bar (en of ze hem nou second side bar of side panel noemen maakt natuurlijk niets uit)
+1DutchKevv
@Eupeodes4 februari 2022 10:28
Voor mijn beeldvorming, wat heb je precies aan de 2e side panel?

(Nog niet geprobeerd)
+1Eupeodes
@DutchKevv4 februari 2022 10:35
Bijvoorbeeld de document tree in een tweede paneel terwijl je file list in de eerste staat.

In de tijd dat ik nog netbeans gebruikte maakte ik er veel gebruik van.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eupeodes op 4 februari 2022 10:36]

