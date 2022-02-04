Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.64.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
January 2022 (version 1.64)
Welcome to the January 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- New Side Panel - Display more views at once with the new Side Panel.
- Settings editor search - Search now prioritizes whole word matches.
- Audio cues - Hear when the cursor moves to folded regions, errors, and breakpoints.
- Unicode highlighting - Avoid highlighting characters in supported languages.
- Automatic terminal replies - Create automatic responses to common terminal prompts.
- Notebook UI improvements - Search text in Markdown and output cells.
- Debug binary data view - View and edit binary data while debugging.
- Markdown path suggestions - Quickly insert relative file paths and header links.
- JS/TS surround with snippets - Insert selected code inside snippets.
- VS Code for the Web - Support for signed GitHub commits in vscode.dev and github.dev.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.