Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.63.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:

November 2021 (version 1.63)

Welcome to the November 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

Visual Studio Code

+14POX
9 december 2021 09:33
Als je al een Atom gebruiker bent. Welke voordeel brengt dit pakket?

(Ik weet. Een korte vraag. Een kort antwoord is voldoende ;) )
+2Katsunami
@4POX9 december 2021 10:26
Als je al een Atom gebruiker bent. Welke voordeel brengt dit pakket?
VSCode is een concurrent van Atom, gebouwd op dezelfde kern (Electron). De ontwikkeling van Atom is bijna volledig gestopt ten voordele van VSCode nadat MS GitHub heeft overgenomen.

VSCode heeft tegenwoordig meer extensies, ondersteunt meer programmeertalen en is beter doorontwikkeld. En, het is actief in ontwikkeling.

Mocht je een hekel hebben aan Microsoft als bedrijf, of het enkel uitzetten van de telemetry niet goed genoeg vinden, dan kun je VSCodium installeren. Dat is VSCode zonder MS branding en met de telemetry-code verwijderd.

(VSCodium is 'un-Microsoft-ed" VSCode, net zoals Chromium "de-googled" Chrome is.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Katsunami op 9 december 2021 10:28]

+1Loller1
@Katsunami9 december 2021 14:43
Atom had in het begin misschien actieve development, maar zeker in verhouding met VSCode is het altijd al aan de trage kant geweest wat betreft development. Ook al lang voor dat Microsoft GitHub opkocht. GitHub kwam met Atom een jaar voordat Microsoft met Code kwam, in die tijd groeide ze best goed, maar Code nam alle wind uit de zeilen door simpelweg een veel vollediger product te zijn. En als ze dan maand achter maand een waslijst aan verbeteringen kunnen doorvoeren, direct multi-platform gaan, en zelf een ecosysteem hebben dat direct gigantisch kan worden uitgestald, tja.

Het is verbazingwekkend dat GitHub om een of andere reden nog steeds updates voor Atom blijft compileren ookal is de versiebump zelf vaak de grootste wijziging die erin zit...

By the way; VSCodium verwijderd geen telemetry/. Het enige wat je krijgt is een binary van iemand die beweert geen telemetry te gebruiken ipv zelf gewoon deze perfect toegankelijke instelling uit te zetten.
+1Katsunami
@Loller19 december 2021 15:23
By the way; VSCodium verwijderd geen telemetry/. Het enige wat je krijgt is een binary van iemand die beweert geen telemetry te gebruiken ipv zelf gewoon deze perfect toegankelijke instelling uit te zetten.
VSCodium is zelf open-source, onder de MIT-licentie. Als je er zin in hebt, kun je zelf controleren of de telemetry er wel of niet in zit. Heb je nog meer tijd dan kun je het project zelf compileren als je de gegeven binary echt niet vertrouwt.

Zelf heb ik simpelweg in VSCode de telemetry op OFF staan.
+14POX
@Katsunami10 december 2021 08:26
Ik heb het geinstalleerd. Het voelt allemaal wat natuurlijker. Atom gaf soms kleine irritaties. Ik ga de komende weken met vscode spelen. Gaat het prima dan gaat Atom richting de prullenbak.
+1pray2win
@4POX9 december 2021 09:45
Ingegraties en extentions.
+1Superwasbeer
9 december 2021 08:23
Nieuwe Java Welcome Experience kijk ik wel naar uit
+1ge-flopt
9 december 2021 09:03
In de omschrijving hier staat Oktober en versie nummer 1.62.0, maar de wijzigingen zijn wel van november en 1.63.0.
+1Ricofizz
9 december 2021 11:03
Kleine tip van de Dark Mode liefhebbers onder ons, het Dracula Theme
Je kan hiermee aardig wat apps en IDE's themen onder hetzelfde kleurtje, of je moet de Solarized route gaan :)

