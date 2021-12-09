Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.63.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
November 2021 (version 1.63)
Welcome to the November 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Marketplace theme preview - Try out Color Themes without installing them.
- Configure Problems navigation order - Go to next error or warning by severity or file position.
- Show commands in screencast mode - Display command names along with keyboard shortcuts.
- Notebook improvements - Adjust Markdown font size, better file and URL linking support.
- Invisible Unicode highlighting - Highlights invisible or confusable Unicode characters.
- TypeScript method completions - Quickly fill in interface and override methods.
- Pre-release extensions - Try out extension new features and fixes early.
- New Java welcome experience - To help you configure and learn about Java in VS Code.
- More extensions for vscode.dev - Check out recent additions for VS Code for the Web.
- Work in a container on an SSH server - New Remote - SSH Reopen in Container command.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.