Versie 21.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.3.0: Data viewer: Filters configuration dialog UI was fixed (MacOS) Found occurrences highlighting was fixed (find/replace) Problem with long columns resize was fixed Problem with overlapping column icons was fixed

Diagram viewer: connections auto-layout was fixed

Problem with SQL script preview dialog was fixed on MacOS

Error “PKIX path building failed” was fixed on Windows (OS certificate storage is now the default)

Dark theme: bug with mismatching colors was fixed on MacOS

Problem with missing file extensions was fixed (Windows)

Metadata editor: editor flickering after mode change was fixed

Full-text search now keeps original table filters

Currupted projects auto-recovery feature was added

Legacy error/warning icons were replaced with new ones

Version auto-upgrade: Incorrect package type detection was fixed Incorrect architecture (M1/ARM/x86) detection was fixed

Driver editor: URL template edit support was added for all drivers Maven artifacts import/edit UI was improved

SSH tunnel test: system variables support was added

New database drivers: Babelfish driver was added (thanks to @okeuday) OceanBase driver was added (thanks to @LuckyLeoZZ)

Greenplum: permission editor was fixed for older GP versions

MySQL/MariaDB/PostgreSQL: backup/restore tasks create wizard was fixed (NPE)

ODBC: app crash on editor open was fixed

PostgreSQL: Database structure was redesigned (all cluster-level entities moved to the top level) Multirange data types support was added Exclusive schema filters support was fixed Support of JSON columns in unique keys was added

SQLite: table indexes create/delete support was added

SQL Server: auto-completion and hyperlinks were fixed in stored procedures