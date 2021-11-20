Versie 7.0.4 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.0.4 Fixed Bugs Fixed bug where profile dialogs would not have the correct size

Fixed transfer of remote system information

Fixed follow remote window focus option behaving incorrectly when used with multiple sessions to same remote device

Fixed visuals of dialog to enter two-factor-auth verifaction code

Fixed rare crash in accept window

Fixed Welcome Panel get started button visibility on small screens in maximized mode

Fixed precondition for crash in installer

Fixed file browser dialog title and padding

Added precautions to fix crashes related to timers

Fixed issues that made CLI commands behave unexpectedly when another AnyDesk instance was running Other Changes hide permission UI elements after a session is closed

Add some more tooltips AnyDesk 7.0.3 Fixed Bugs Fixed display issues for specific AnyDesk IDs

Fixed bug that caused the focused display indicator to not update immediately

Fixed bug that caused a UI issue in the permissions of the accept panel.

Fixed rare crash in backend session handling

Fixed rare crash related to session invitation

Fixed rare crash related to permission profile manager

Added checks to prevent a crash related to mouse cursor rendering

Added checks to prevent a crash related to session disconnects

Fixed some missing error texts for printing messages in backend

Fixed capitalization of section headers in main view in most languages

Fixed some tooltip positions

Close color menues when scrolling in privacy settings AnyDesk 6.3.3 Fixed bugs Fit the anydesk window into new macbook screens with camera housing

Fixed the crash on M1 computers running macOS Monterey AnyDesk 7.0.2 Fixed Bugs Fixed bug that could cause old unattended access passwords to not work

Fixed config migration issue

Fixed text wrapping in chat for long words

Fixed crash when word wrapping fails in chat

Fixed recent items address label visibility

Fixed rare crash on application start up

Fixed crash in control that was caused by registering duplicate packet handlers AnyDesk 7.0.1 Fixed Bugs Fixed crash in custom clients with disclaimer

Fixed minor title bar rendering bug in global settings

Fixed minor issues with in app messaging Other Changes Improved french translation