Software-update: AnyDesk 7.0.4

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.4 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.0.4

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed bug where profile dialogs would not have the correct size
  • Fixed transfer of remote system information
  • Fixed follow remote window focus option behaving incorrectly when used with multiple sessions to same remote device
  • Fixed visuals of dialog to enter two-factor-auth verifaction code
  • Fixed rare crash in accept window
  • Fixed Welcome Panel get started button visibility on small screens in maximized mode
  • Fixed precondition for crash in installer
  • Fixed file browser dialog title and padding
  • Added precautions to fix crashes related to timers
  • Fixed issues that made CLI commands behave unexpectedly when another AnyDesk instance was running
Other Changes
  • hide permission UI elements after a session is closed
  • Add some more tooltips

AnyDesk 7.0.3

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed display issues for specific AnyDesk IDs
  • Fixed bug that caused the focused display indicator to not update immediately
  • Fixed bug that caused a UI issue in the permissions of the accept panel.
  • Fixed rare crash in backend session handling
  • Fixed rare crash related to session invitation
  • Fixed rare crash related to permission profile manager
  • Added checks to prevent a crash related to mouse cursor rendering
  • Added checks to prevent a crash related to session disconnects
  • Fixed some missing error texts for printing messages in backend
  • Fixed capitalization of section headers in main view in most languages
  • Fixed some tooltip positions
  • Close color menues when scrolling in privacy settings

AnyDesk 6.3.3

Fixed bugs
  • Fit the anydesk window into new macbook screens with camera housing
  • Fixed the crash on M1 computers running macOS Monterey

AnyDesk 7.0.2

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed bug that could cause old unattended access passwords to not work
  • Fixed config migration issue
  • Fixed text wrapping in chat for long words
  • Fixed crash when word wrapping fails in chat
  • Fixed recent items address label visibility
  • Fixed rare crash on application start up
  • Fixed crash in control that was caused by registering duplicate packet handlers

AnyDesk 7.0.1

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed crash in custom clients with disclaimer
  • Fixed minor title bar rendering bug in global settings
  • Fixed minor issues with in app messaging
Other Changes
  • Improved french translation
AnyDesk 7.0
Versienummer 7.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/en/downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

20-11-2021 • 07:15
Reacties (13)

+1mrooie
20 november 2021 08:15
Wat is het voordeel nog van Anydesk tegenover Quick Assist van Microsoft?

Ik gebruikte het na de Teamviewer melding commercial use.
Nadat ik had gemaild dat het persoonlijk was heb ik deze melding nooit meer gehad, maar was toch al overgestapt naar Anydesk.
+1SmokingCrop
@mrooie20 november 2021 21:54
Je kan met QuickAssist niet eens direct copy pasten tussen de machines, qua functionaliteit is dat toch nog een heel stap minder.

+1mrooie
@SmokingCrop21 november 2021 08:09
Ah oke, bij Teamviewer werkte het copy paste meer niet dan wel.

En nu je het zegt denk ik OHJA!
Dan moet eerst geplakt worden in de Quick Assist chat, en dan vanaf de andere computer daar weer uit copy pasten.
Hopelijk in een Feauture request doen ze dit oplossen :)
+1mrmrmr
20 november 2021 14:52
Adware, vraagt om installatie van Google Chrome.
0Rataplan_
@mrmrmr20 november 2021 18:40
Welnee. Wij gebruiken overal anydesk, en krijgen nooit die vraag.
+1mrmrmr
@Rataplan_20 november 2021 18:41
Ik verzin het niet. Heb je al Chrome erop staan? Dan komt die vraag niet.
+1The Realone
@mrmrmr20 november 2021 19:05
En als je vervolgens aangeeft dat je Chrome niet wilt installeren, wat gebeurt er dan?
+1mrmrmr
@The Realone20 november 2021 19:25
Dan installeert hij Google Chrome niet. Je krijgt de melding soms als je Anydesk start. Niet handig als je snel even op een ander systeem wil kijken en je eerst dit voor je kiezen krijgt.

Uit de log:
win_app.frontend - Disallowing Google Chrome offer (no permission: 0x00000000 & 0x00000001).
win_app.frontend - Requesting Google Chrome compatibility check.
win_app.frontend - Disallowing Google Chrome offer (negative check result).
ad_app.control - Received request to check Google Chrome compatibility.
win_app.frontend - Disallowing Google Chrome offer (negative check result).

Hier heb ik altijd voor niet installeren gekozen. Het "aanbod" herhaalt zich in tijd en is dus opdringerig. Het verschijnt zo nu en dan, niet elke keer bij starten.

Google zelf gebruikt dit:
HKLM\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Google\No Chrome Offer Until ofwel
HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Google\No Chrome Offer Until
De waarde van de eerste key wordt opgevraagd door AnyDesk maar die probeert eerst er naar te schrijven. Dat faalt want een gebruiker heeft alleen leesrechten, en de al bestaande AnyDesk Software GmbH REG_DWORD wordt niet gebruikt. Die staat op ergens volgens jaar.

In de normale AnyDesk Window zie je ook aanbiedingen. Ze kunnen daar in principe alles neerzetten wat ze willen.

0Rataplan_
@mrmrmr20 november 2021 23:24
Nee, we zetten dit, meestal scripted maar regelmatig ook handmatig op nieuwe systemen, daar staat Chrome dan nog niet op. Maar ik heb de vraag nog nooit gezien. Misschien moet ik dan zeggen vreemd genoeg als ik de reacties hier lees. Bij onze customized client (met logo) zal het sowieso niet erin zitten (want betaald), maar soms pakken we hem ook gewoon van anydesk.com. Maar ook daar heb ik het nog nooit gezien.

0Wildfire
@mrmrmr20 november 2021 19:43
Nee, het is absoluut geen adware. Zoek de definitie maar eens op.

Daarnaast, als het netjes gevraagd wordt of je ook Chrome wilt en je dus ook gewoon kunt weigeren... wat is dan je probleem??
+1mrmrmr
@Wildfire20 november 2021 19:46
Nee, het is absoluut wel adware. Lees de definitie maar eens op wikipedia:

"Adware, often called advertising-supported software by its developers, is software that generates revenue for its developer by automatically generating online advertisements in the user interface of the software or on a screen presented to the user during the installation process."

Er is ook criminele adware en daar doel jij waarschijnlijk op. Wat het probleem is heb ik al aangegeven. Nee is nee.
+1Jogai
20 november 2021 07:41
Nog steeds geen linux builds van v7... Hoop dat ze er wel komen.
+1Kalief
21 november 2021 10:11
Er is nu zowat dagelijks een nieuwe update.
Blijkbaar hebben ze versie 7.* te snel uitgebracht en te weinig getest.

