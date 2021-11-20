AnyDesk 7.0.4

Versie 7.0.4 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
AnyDesk 7.0.4Fixed Bugs
Other Changes
- Fixed bug where profile dialogs would not have the correct size
- Fixed transfer of remote system information
- Fixed follow remote window focus option behaving incorrectly when used with multiple sessions to same remote device
- Fixed visuals of dialog to enter two-factor-auth verifaction code
- Fixed rare crash in accept window
- Fixed Welcome Panel get started button visibility on small screens in maximized mode
- Fixed precondition for crash in installer
- Fixed file browser dialog title and padding
- Added precautions to fix crashes related to timers
- Fixed issues that made CLI commands behave unexpectedly when another AnyDesk instance was running
- hide permission UI elements after a session is closed
- Add some more tooltips
AnyDesk 7.0.3Fixed Bugs
- Fixed display issues for specific AnyDesk IDs
- Fixed bug that caused the focused display indicator to not update immediately
- Fixed bug that caused a UI issue in the permissions of the accept panel.
- Fixed rare crash in backend session handling
- Fixed rare crash related to session invitation
- Fixed rare crash related to permission profile manager
- Added checks to prevent a crash related to mouse cursor rendering
- Added checks to prevent a crash related to session disconnects
- Fixed some missing error texts for printing messages in backend
- Fixed capitalization of section headers in main view in most languages
- Fixed some tooltip positions
- Close color menues when scrolling in privacy settings
AnyDesk 6.3.3Fixed bugs
- Fit the anydesk window into new macbook screens with camera housing
- Fixed the crash on M1 computers running macOS Monterey
AnyDesk 7.0.2Fixed Bugs
- Fixed bug that could cause old unattended access passwords to not work
- Fixed config migration issue
- Fixed text wrapping in chat for long words
- Fixed crash when word wrapping fails in chat
- Fixed recent items address label visibility
- Fixed rare crash on application start up
- Fixed crash in control that was caused by registering duplicate packet handlers
AnyDesk 7.0.1Fixed Bugs
Other Changes
- Fixed crash in custom clients with disclaimer
- Fixed minor title bar rendering bug in global settings
- Fixed minor issues with in app messaging
- Improved french translation