Microsoft heeft onlangs Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, maar blijft versie 2019 natuurlijk gewoon ondersteunen. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende release notes. In versie 16.11.6 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Issues Addressed in this Release
Security Advisory Notice
- Address occasional instance where VSInstr would not exit when instrumenting a binary with volatile metadata.
- Fix for "value of range" errors when using C++ IntelliSense.
- Under certain conditions with an international locale selected fsi would crash when run from Visual Studio. This release fixes the issue and fsi should now operate correctly.
- Fixes an issue that could cause Visual Studio to build, debug, or run tests against binaries that weren't brought up to date with your latest code changes.
- Fixes a thread pool leak during Cloud Services local debugging.
- Add support for Android 12 APIs.
- Fixes a potential deadlock when closing Performance Profiler or Diagnostic Tools on Windows Server machines.
- Fixes a delay in VS startup.
- CVE-2021-42319 Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability An Elevation of Privilege vulnerability exists in the WMI Provider that is included in the Visual Studio installer.
- CVE-2021-42277 Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector incorrectly handles file operations.
- CVE-2020-3711 OpenSSL Denial of Service Vulnerability Potential denial of service on OpenSSL library, which is consumed by Git.