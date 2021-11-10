Microsoft heeft onlangs Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, maar blijft versie 2019 natuurlijk gewoon ondersteunen. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende release notes. In versie 16.11.6 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Issues Addressed in this Release Address occasional instance where VSInstr would not exit when instrumenting a binary with volatile metadata.

Fix for "value of range" errors when using C++ IntelliSense.

Under certain conditions with an international locale selected fsi would crash when run from Visual Studio. This release fixes the issue and fsi should now operate correctly.

Fixes an issue that could cause Visual Studio to build, debug, or run tests against binaries that weren't brought up to date with your latest code changes.

Fixes a thread pool leak during Cloud Services local debugging.

Add support for Android 12 APIs.

Fixes a potential deadlock when closing Performance Profiler or Diagnostic Tools on Windows Server machines.

Fixes a delay in VS startup. Security Advisory Notice CVE-2021-42319 Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability An Elevation of Privilege vulnerability exists in the WMI Provider that is included in the Visual Studio installer.

CVE-2021-42277 Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector incorrectly handles file operations.

CVE-2020-3711 OpenSSL Denial of Service Vulnerability Potential denial of service on OpenSSL library, which is consumed by Git.