Software-update: Start11 1.0

Start11 logo (79 pix)In Windows 11 heeft Microsoft de gebruikersinterface en het startmenu volledig op de schop genomen. Niet iedereen is daar even gelukkig mee en al snel kwamen er diverse gratis en betaalde tooltjes om daar iets aan te doen. Stardock, een oudgediende op het gebied van het aanpassen van het uiterlijk van Windows, heeft daarvoor Start11 uitgebracht. Het programma kost zes dollar en als je al een licentie voor Start8 of Start10 hebt, is dat minder. De complete changelog sinds de start van de ontwikkeling kan hier worden gevonden. Dit is de aankondiging van de eerste stabiele uitgave:

Start11 Brings Customization to the Windows 11 Start Menu

Stardock released Start11, a program that allows users to customize the Windows Start menu and taskbar, today. As with previous editions of StartX products, Start11 allows users to restore the Start menu to appear as it does in previous versions of Windows, as well as customize and enhance its functionality.

“Since Microsoft first announced Windows 11, we have been working to optimize Start11 for the new operating system” said Brad Wardell, Stardock CEO. “We make it easy for users to customize nearly every detail of their PC experience, including being able to choose from several new Start menu layouts and repositioning the taskbar, among many other things.”

Start11 is designed for Windows 11 and Windows 10 and comes loaded with features intended to make Windows more personal and productive. Start11 supports moving the Start button to the middle or to the left, adjusting the taskbar size, re-ordering quick access shortcut lists, options for grid spacing, enhanced classic and modern search experiences, restoring the taskbar context menu, and more. Start11 also fully integrates with Stardock’s Fences app.

For users who want to personalize their Start menu, Start11 offers robust customization options ranging from aesthetic to functional. The software enables enhanced Windows 10 and Windows 11 style Start menus, a compact Windows 7 design, optional Windows 11 style for classic menus, and additional settings that allow you to configure a personalized Start menu.

The new UI has been designed to support additional Start menu enhancements, extending support to a host of new Start menu ideas like pages, minimalism, and features for enterprise customers. While Start11 does restore previous versions of the Start menu like Start8 and Start10, it now provides robust options to create a truly personalized experience.

Versienummer 1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Stardock
Download https://cdn.stardock.us/downloads/public/software/start/Start11_setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 39,24MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 08-11-2021 06:3259

08-11-2021 • 06:32

59 Linkedin

Bron: Stardock

Update-historie

08-11 Start11 1.0 59

Reacties (59)

+1pbk
8 november 2021 06:50
Zijn er nog veel gebruikers die door het startmenu bladeren om een programma te starten? Zelf druk ik altijd op de Windows toets op het toetsenbord, voer 1 of 2 letters van het programma in en druk op enter.
De verandering in startbalk in Windows 11 is me daarom amper opgevallen.
+1Carlos0_0
@pbk8 november 2021 07:04
Ja op mijn werk laptop maak ik graag gebruik van de tegels, heb groepjes gemaakt naast start menu lijst als Office/ specifieke werk applicaties en nog wat.
Juist zodat ik niet hoef te typen en te zoeken, het is gewoon met 2 klikken open zonder de muis te hoeven los te laten om te gaan typen.

Nu heb ik op mijn pc thuis niet veel staan, maar ook daar de lanciers vans team / Origin/ blizzard vast gepind, en ook outlook voor de mail zodat gelijk kan openen als ik wil.
+1Bliksem B
@Carlos0_08 november 2021 07:32
Same here. De windows 10 stijl start menu van Start11 vind ik daarom erg fijn werken.
+1Carlos0_0
@Bliksem B8 november 2021 08:35
Toch vind ik het menu van windows 11 minder fijn, er is veel minder ruimte om dingen te plaatsen of groepjes te maken.
Ook rekte ik het start menu altijd helemaal uit naar boven, zodat die lekker lang is en ik veel kan zien in 1 keer.

Het start menu van 11 is weer 1 vast lego blok, je kan er bijna niks mee dat is wel jammer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 8 november 2021 08:36]

+1Bliksem B
@Carlos0_08 november 2021 08:57
Ja vind ik ook. Daarom doel ik ook op het startmenu van dit programma (Start 11). Alles wat jij noemt kan Start11. Je moet dan kiezen voor de Windows 10 stijl.

Zie ook mijn post in https://gathering.tweaker...message/69198148#69198148
0Carlos0_0
@Bliksem B8 november 2021 09:13
Ah nice had de beta eens voor de grap geprobeerd, maar toen lukte het mij niet het menu van win10 terug te krijgen.
Bedankt dan ga ik hem er toch weer eens op zetten denk ik :)
0detheavn
@Bliksem B8 november 2021 14:51
Hier was ik dus naar op zoek. Ik ben inmiddels zo gewend geraakt aan die groepjes dat ik er echt van stond te kijken dat het nu allemaal weer anders moest.

Ik ga 'm ook eens proberen :)
+1MrDayOff
@Carlos0_08 november 2021 07:45
Dat soort zoekfuncties zijn vaak handig als je op verschillende servers werkt of schermen overneemt en gewoon kan typen wat je zoekt of wil doen.
Op m'n werk-laptop en thuis-PC heb ik ook meest gebruikte apps gepint in balk of startmenu voor quick access.
Op het moment dat ik op een ander systeem of andermans laptop/desktop zit gebruik ik al snel de zoekoptie, gezien je op dat moment meestal niet de standaard apps gaat starten.
+1Carlos0_0
@MrDayOff8 november 2021 08:38
Ik neem wel eens een andere pc of server over, ja dan typ en zoek ik inderdaad.
Zeker als het niet mijn eigen account is op die server, want anders heb ik wel enkele dingen vast gepind in start menu of balk.

Ik vond sinds win8 het start menu eindelijk eens goed en fijn, ja bij 8 was alles full screen maar dat schrikte mij niet af.
Je kon er eindelijk eens overzichtelijk en productief mee werken :).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 8 november 2021 09:14]

0g_v_rijn
@Carlos0_08 november 2021 07:27
Moet je wèl eerst naar de muis switchen _/-\o_
+1Carlos0_0
@g_v_rijn8 november 2021 08:18
Die heb ik 99% van de tijd toch wel nodig dus hoef ik niet te switchen :)
+1MrDayOff
@pbk8 november 2021 07:39
Dat is volgens mij ook hoe Microsoft het bedacht heeft hoe er sinds W7 gebruik gemaakt kan worden. Ik zelf gebruik het inderdaad ook op die manier.
Soms wel irritant dat er search-engine opdrachten tussen zitten, soms druk ik op ENTER terwijl er net iets anders aan de top komt wat ik niet wil starten.

Wellicht dat ze daarom nu ook zo'n in-beeldscherm-brander zoekbalk naast het startmenu gezet hebben. Wat natuurlijk totaal nutteloos is gezien een klik op het startmenu net zoveel moeite kost als in de zoekbalk klikken. Uiteraard drukt het gros van ervaren gebruikers gewoon de Windows-toets en begint te typen. Voor de minder ervaren gebruikers zal die zoekbalk wel bedoeld zijn denk ik.
+1Carlos0_0
@MrDayOff8 november 2021 08:41
Heb ook idee dat die balk voor de minder ervaren gebruiker is, maar man jeetje een zoek balk oke maar hij had wel iets kleiner gemogen zeg.
Dat ding neemt bijna een kwart van je taakbalk in zo groot is die, ik snap dat ze hem duidelijk in beeld willen hebben, maar dit is wel een beetje erg overdreven.

Ik denk dat als ze default zoek icoontje alleen hadden getoond, dat het voor overgrote deel nog duidelijk was geweest.
+1Mangu429
@Carlos0_08 november 2021 10:41
Zet de taakbalk dan maar eens bovenaan. Weg zoekvak, hallo icoontje.

Of zet het gewoon uit als je het niet wilt zien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mangu429 op 8 november 2021 10:42]

+1Carlos0_0
@Mangu4298 november 2021 10:58
Ik zet het ook uit ik vind die zoekbalk veel te groot, en wil ook het zoek icoontje/ task view icoontje niet, naast start menu knopje begint bij mij altijd verkenner dan de browser en dat is het.

Ik vind gewoon die zoekbalk die default aan staat veel te groot, neemt te veel ruimte in op je scherm.
+1FreshMaker
@MrDayOff8 november 2021 13:21
Alleen werkt het niet echt feilloos ...

Ik heb WA desktop geïnstalleerd staan, maar soms is die afgesloten.
Als ik dan start druk - whats ... ( hoeveel letters er dan ook nodig zijn, in 10 waren het er 2 of 3 ) gaat Win11 naar de store, om de store-versie te downloaden ...
Terwijl ik het gewoon al heb staan.

Buiten dat, is het met meer programma's 'drama' om snel terug te pakken
Dat was op 7,8 en 10 stukken beter
+1Mastofun
@pbk8 november 2021 10:09
Ik gebruikte vooral Werkbalken/toolbars, die hebben ze ook uit windows 11 gehaald. Startmenu heb ik geen last van maar het de werkbalken mis ik toch erg. Nu zet ik mijn snelkoppelingen op het bureaublad maar dat heb ik liever leeg.
+1Mangu429
@Mastofun8 november 2021 10:49
Waarom pin je ze dan niet vast in de taakbalk?
+1Mastofun
@Mangu4298 november 2021 11:00
zijn er nogal veel, 5 keer 20 links en het zijn bestandslocaties, scripts , snelkoppelingen. Dat is nogal lastig in het taakbalk.

Ik doe het onlangs met snelle toegang naar een map met deze koppelingen maar dat is een omweg, ging vroeger sneller.
+1pmeter
@pbk8 november 2021 07:50
Ja, en niet alleen bladeren. Ik gebruik een klassiek startmenu dat werkt met mappen en lnk bestanden. Dat kun je in Total Commander vormgegeven. En je kunt het back-uppen voor als je de pc opnieuw installeert.

De reden is dat ik vaak niet meer weet hoe het programma heet dat ik wil opstarten. Ik heb zowel een slecht geheugen als heel veel programma's geïnstalleerd. :) Ik wil per categorie van programma's kunnen kiezen uit de geïnstalleerde programma's.

Voor de meest gebruikte programma's gebruik ik het Startmenu namelijk niet. Daarvoor heb ik zo'n 20 kleine icoontjes in een Quick Launch staan links boven op mijn verticale Taskbar. Ik hoop dat dit in Win11 nog kan!

[Reactie gewijzigd door pmeter op 8 november 2021 07:56]

+1Carlos0_0
@pmeter8 november 2021 08:49
Ik heb een redelijk goed geheugen al mag ik het zelf zeggen, ik onthoud echt zowat alles zonder er moeite voor te doen(Ook in prive omgeving als vriendin of vrienden wat zeggen ofzo).
Maak ook nooit gebruik van de herinneringen app ofzo of agenda, als ik een afspraak ofzo heb of na de tandarts of kapper ofzo moet.

Maar ik vind win10 menu gewoon ook zo fijn om te gebruiken, maar meer omdat je dan gewoon alles in 1 overzicht heb.
Heb in win10 menu wat tegeltjes naast de applicatie lijst, met groepen als specifieke werk apps, office, andere tools zeg maar werkt gewoon heerlijk.

Ik wil je niet gelijk uit je droom helpen maar verticale taskbar is in win11 niet mogelijk, of nou ja er zijn wat register hacks die het mogelijk maken.
Maar of het zo optimaal werkt en voor hoe lang het blijft werken geen idee, want in de beta periode kon je ook oude win10 start menu terug toveren was er ook binnen enkele weken uitgesloopt.
+1Wildfire
@pbk8 november 2021 06:52
Ik gebruik het startmenu -- ik ben ook een gebruiker van Start11. Ik vind het gewoonweg niet fijn om te werken zoals jij omschrijft.
+1E - man
@pbk8 november 2021 07:01
ja, ik gebruik nu explorerpatcher om de windows 10 taakbalk terug te krijgen en daarop Open Shell om het startmenu in XP-stijl te krijgen. Dan kan ik het makkelijkst een programma vinden. Vaak genoeg dat ik een programma een tijd niet gebruikt heb en dan dat ene ‘waar je vectorbestanden mee kan bewerken’ nodig heb en dan klap je het startmenu open en selecteer je direct Inkscape.
+1Rataplan_
@pbk8 november 2021 09:02
Ik doe het ook zo, ware het niet dat de zoekfunctie verre van ideaal is. We werken veelvuldig met RDS systemen (dat is dan wel Server 2019 of 2022), waarvan de meeste gewoon op SSD's draaien. Toch duurt het soms wel eens even voordat het startmenu begint te reageren op toetsaanslagen. En dan staat er bv 'utty' in plaats van 'putty'. En dan vindt 'ie he-le-maal niks. Soms type ik putty en dan zijn er geen resultaten. Dan backspace ik de y er vanaf, en dan vindt 'ie het wel.

Om die reden heb ik op mijn management systemen nog steeds gewoon mn meest gebruikte tools als tiles in een netjes overzichtelijk startmenu staan.

Dus ja, er zijn zeker gebruikers die het startmenu gebruiken. En als ik voor mezelf spreek puur doordat de search die erin zit gewoon niet goed genoeg werkt.
+1computerjunky
@pbk8 november 2021 13:00
Ik heb momenteel 10 programma's gepinned in het start menu met classic shell (windows 7 start menu) en daarnaast zijn de top 12 meest gebruikte programma's die niet al gepinned zijn te zien.

Games staan altijd op mijn desktop. evenals de hele reeks aan launchers.

2 clicks is sneller als windows toets + paar letters en dan hopen dat windows het snapt. Windows heeft nogal de gewoonte om bij K meteen kladblok te kennen maar als je toevallig KL typt is het alweer weg. Het werkt gewoon niet lekker.
0P_Tingen
@pbk8 november 2021 07:59
Ik gebruik het startmenu zelden tot nooit, niet middels typen en ook niet met de muis. Op mijn desktop staan een stuk of 10 veelgebruikte snelkoppelingen en de rest wordt via Total Commander gestart. Ik werk veel vanuit bestanden en start een applicatie op door in TC dat bestand te selecteren en dan iets uit de TC toolbar starten of een toetscombinatie daarvoor te gebruiken.
0Settler11
@pbk9 november 2021 01:02
Kleine hekel die ik heb wat niet werk is het mapje 'Downloads'. Krijg je of eerst File Explorer, en als je het woord volledig doet krijg je 'automatic file downloads privacy settings'! :P
+1Carlos0_0
@pOZORjED8 november 2021 08:44
Nou ja ik kan prima tegen veranderingen als ze ook werken, dit start menu is voorbeeld in mijn ogen waardeloos.
Het is 1 klein lomp lego blok waar je niks mee kan, het menu van win10 kon je maken hoe je wil groot, klein, breed, small, wel tegens, geen tegels naast applicaties lijst.

Je was helemaal vrij in de keuze en nu ben je terug bij af, ik vond dat heerlijk rekte mijn menu altijd uit tot boven aan scherm.
Ik maakt wat groepen als office / werk tools / wat andere apps vaak opende, ideaal alles zichtbaar in 1 overzicht.

Maar goed hier kan ik dan nog wel mee leven op zich 11 menu, maar ik heb voor het eerst nu ook register hacks toegepast.
De riboon in de verkenner is ronduit gewoon verschrikkelijk om mee te werken, ook het rechte muisknop menu terug gezet in windows 10 style.
+1supersnathan94
@pOZORjED8 november 2021 10:03
Het hele doel van windows is dat je productief je werk kunt doen. Dat betekent ook dat je dingen moet kunnen aanpassen aan wat JIJ handig vind.

Met de komst van ultrawides en breder snap ik dat MS denkt dat het handiger is om de boel in het midden te houden. Dus qua plaatsing ben ik het wel met ze eens (heb zelf een G9 en ben macOS gewend dus vind het zeker fijn), maar de inhoud van het menu vind ik erg mager. Zo zit ik nu tijdelijk zonder internet door een storing, maar dan heb je dus ook helemaal niks aan het startmenu, want je hebt geen applicatie knoppen om iets simpels als “alle programma’s” te kunnen openen en de zoek functionaliteit lokaal werkt niet als je geen internet hebt! Iets wat ik enorm irritant vind.

Ik snap dus wel dat dit soort applicaties en tweaks populair zijn.
0Carlos0_0
@supersnathan948 november 2021 10:53
Lol dus je kan niet zoeken lokaal op je pc als je geen internet heb ?, tevens heeft win11 start menu nog steeds rechts boven alle applicaties knop staan.
0supersnathan94
@Carlos0_08 november 2021 17:49
Ja kennelijk dus niet. Vind het behoorlijk irritant. En dat van die alle applicaties knop had ik nog niet gezien. Thanks.
+1ZinloosGeweldig
@pOZORjED8 november 2021 10:06
Je zal maar iets aan je wensen aanpassen (tweaken), he?
0dycell
@ZinloosGeweldig8 november 2021 14:40
Je was me voor... En ik gebruik niet eens Windows....
Mensen die niet snappen dat iedereen op hun eigen manier wil werken 8)7
En dan ook nog de comment achterlaten op Tweakers... de website heet Tweakers :X

[Reactie gewijzigd door dycell op 8 november 2021 14:41]

0DrPoncho
@pOZORjED8 november 2021 07:58
Je zult de pc maar op een andere manier gebruiken dan jij, echt onvoorstelbaar!
+1Karimpje
8 november 2021 08:16
Wat dit bewijst is dat mensen moeite hebben met veranderingen. Mensen houden standaard vast aan t oude OS. Toen Windows 8 kwam was alles te doen om t Win 7 menu, bij Win 8.1 om t Win 8 menu, Win 10 om t Win 8.1 menu en nu Win 11 om t Win 10 menu lol.
Mijn conclusie is dat men gewoon langer nodig heeft om te wennen of dat men niet wil wennen.
En geloof me ik ben ook zo iemand, maar nu bij Win 11 kies ik ervoor om gewoon de functies uit de versie te pakken die meegeleverd zijn. Ik heb bv vanaf Win 7 altijd het groeperen van taakbalk items uitgeschakeld, maar die functie is er nu niet meer, jammer maar helaas. Startmenu heb ik wel weer terug naar links gezet en klaar.
Ik mis alleen de "Zoeken" balk, ja ja er is een vergrootglas, maar ik bedoel echt de balk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Karimpje op 8 november 2021 08:18]

+1computerjunky
@Karimpje8 november 2021 13:05
Ik weiger me aan te passen aan een minder efficiënte workflow. Het OS moet voor mij werken en ik niet tegen het OS.
Waarom iets veranderen dat letterlijk beter werkt en meer informatie verschaft met minder clicks.
Als iedereen stopt met zich verzetten dan gaan ze helemaal los daar bij MS en word het volgende OS helemaal een gedrocht (al kan ik het niet veel slechter zien worden).

Iedere versie gaat de prestatie achteruit, de workflow word slechter, en je heb meer en meer clicks nodig voor dezelfde taken, en de vindbaarheid van instellingen word steeds slechter omdat het overal en nergens komt te staand en verstopt word alsof we idioten zijn die alleen maar standaard Microsoft instellingen nodig hebben.

Gewoon blijven verzetten en ze laten zien wat wel en niet kan is het beste. Als iets beter is is iets beter maar ik moet dat nog tegen komen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door computerjunky op 8 november 2021 13:05]

+1Karimpje
@computerjunky8 november 2021 13:15
Daar verschillen de meningen over. Windows 10 is al 1001x beter dan Windows XP, maar goed.
Als je het er niet mee eens bent, onderneem dan actie en benader Microsoft. Misschien dat je daar in een user panel kan komen en enigszins invloed kan uitoefenen op toekomstige versies, maar bitchen zonder fundament is zinloos.
Misschien zegt Microsoft wel tegen jou dat je een Gebruikers Cursus nodig hebt, want als jij niks kunt terugvinden en jouw persoonlijke workflows niet meer optimaal werken, kan dat komen omdat je versie na versie toch weer de oudere opties kiest.
Persoonlijk vind ik juist dat het allemaal nog makkelijker en intuïtiever werkt, als je je aanpast aan de nieuwe standaard, wat ik nu ook heb gedaan. Alleen het groeperen van taakbalk items vind ik nog steeds wennen, maar ik denk dat ik daar volgende maand helemaal gewend aan ben geworden.
0computerjunky
@Karimpje8 november 2021 13:23
Het is misschien veiliger maar qua prestatie is het zeker niet beter en ook qua interface niet.
Anders zouden al deze tools niet bestaan die ondertussen al meer als 100 miljoen keer gedownload zijn en dus waarschijnlijk vaker geïnstalleerd.
En nee het komt niet omdat ik een oude workflow gebruik het komt omdat ze geen uniform control panel meer hebben maar alles over 2 nu halfbakken delen hebben geplaatst.

En ergens aan wennen betekend niet dat het sneller of beter is. Het kost vooralsnog meer acties voor dezelfde taken in veel gevallen en dat is per definitie slechter. Iedereen kan wennen 5 clicks ipv 2 te doen maar dat maakt het niet sneller of beter.

Als je contact op zou nemen met MS negeren ze je gewoon tenzij er massaal geklaagd word dat is het probleem met een bedrijf dat eigenlijk geen concurrentie meer heeft en onmisbaar is geworden. Google is exact hetzelfde met android.

[Reactie gewijzigd door computerjunky op 8 november 2021 13:23]

0Karimpje
@computerjunky8 november 2021 13:47
Over het Control Panel geef ik je gelijk en wij waren blij dat het oude Control Panel er nog was, maar over het algemeen kunnen wij alles op dezelfde manieren als dat we voorheen konden. Voor ons is Windows niks meer dan een OS en alle workflows etc gebeuren in externe applicaties of in de Cloud.
Ik stam nog van het MS DOS tijdperk en op Windows Millenium, Windows Vista en Windows 8 na vond ik ze allemaal functioneel bruikbaar.
Voor mij is het OS alleen maar stabieler, veiliger, intuïtiever en sneller geworden.
En het klopt af en toe denk ik ook "Huh WHY!!!!" maar na even wennen en mijn "oude" manieren aanpassen, werkt het voor mij sneller. Tiss alleen even door mijn koppigheid heen breken.
0Bliksem B
@Karimpje9 november 2021 11:16
Over het Control Panel geef ik je gelijk en wij waren blij dat het oude Control Panel er nog was, maar over het algemeen kunnen wij alles op dezelfde manieren als dat we voorheen konden. Voor ons is Windows niks meer dan een OS en alle workflows etc gebeuren in externe applicaties of in de Cloud.
Ik stam nog van het MS DOS tijdperk en op Windows Millenium, Windows Vista en Windows 8 na vond ik ze allemaal functioneel bruikbaar.
Voor mij is het OS alleen maar stabieler, veiliger, intuïtiever en sneller geworden.
En het klopt af en toe denk ik ook "Huh WHY!!!!" maar na even wennen en mijn "oude" manieren aanpassen, werkt het voor mij sneller. Tiss alleen even door mijn koppigheid heen breken.
Smaken verschillen. Daarom zijn er juist tool als deze. Op Linux is dat niet anders met de tal van keuzes in distro's en GUI's.

Want.... (schrik niet), ik vond Windows ME, Vista en Windows 8.1 geweldig werken! Windows 11 werkt redelijk, maar de poweruser wat minder. Instellingen menu is nieuw en anders, maar het is meer een geheel dan in Windows 10.

Wel heb ik bija Windows 8 (dus niet 8.1) en nu ook bij Windows 11, gebruikt gemaakt van een aangepast start menu van Stardock. Ik snap de logica, maar wanneer je overzicht wilt, dan is het nieuwe start menu niks. Echter, zijn er ook een boel mensen die niet zo veel apps hebben, of alles op de taakbalk pleuren. Maar daarom fijn dat er dergelijke progromma's zijn _/-\o_ .

p.s. je bent een }:O als je nog Windows XP draait. Of je wilt graag onderdeel willen uitmaken van een botnetwerk.
+184hannes
@Karimpje8 november 2021 08:33
En geloof me ik ben ook zo iemand, maar nu bij Win 11 kies ik ervoor om gewoon de functies uit de versie te pakken die meegeleverd zijn.
Ik kwam er ook achter dat ik heel veel energie kwijt was om tegen systemen te vechten; energie die je veel beter kan gebruiken om in de voordelen van het systeem te investeren. Je wilt niet weten hoeveel uur ik in LaTeX heb zitten kloten om een afbeelding een pagina eerder of later weer te geven, terwijl het voor het eindresultaat nauwelijks verschil maakt, het zat zo in mijn hoofd. Ook met Windows XP heb ik nog het klassieke startmenu geprobeerd te herstellen, totdat ik inzag dat typen veel sneller is dan lezen. Inmiddels zijn we twintig jaar verder; de mensen die nu nog steeds met de muis door het startmenu scrollen gaan zich niet meer aanpassen. Ik ben blij voor ze dat er nog opties zijn om het op de ouderwetse manier te doen, over twintig jaar ben ik waarschijnlijk blij dat ik ondanks alle verbeteringen in spraakherkenning en gestures nog steeds een toetsenbord aan kan sluiten op een computer (via USB-G naar USB-A converters, maar toch).
+1Carlos0_0
@Karimpje8 november 2021 08:51
Ja ik probeer ook zoveel mogelijk er wel aan te wennen, want anders weet je straks niet meer hoe het echt werkt.
Stel je gaat eens achter een andere pc zitten om te helpen, of je heb zelf een nieuwe pc dan weet je niet meer hoe het werkt.

Maar heb toch wel in de verkenner de oude riboon terug gezet van windows 10, en het rechte muisknop menu ook want dat waren de 2 grootste ergernissen(En uiteraard startknop terug na links).
0Daoka
@Karimpje8 november 2021 10:58
Als ik het zo lees gaat het niet alleen om dat het Windows 10 startmenu kan nadoen. Het kan er ook uitzien als Windows 8 of 7. Windows 10 gedeelte is er bij gekomen voor de mensen die de startmenu van Windows 10 fijn vonden.

En ik ben ook iemand die moeite heeft met veranderingen. Ook ik zal waarschijnlijk wanneer ik Windows 11 krijg waarschijnlijk zo iets installeren. Al is het niet altijd het probleem van veranderingen maar ook van bepaalde dingen die het voor mij onhandiger maken om te gebruiken. Om even een simpele voorbeeld te geven van een verandering die voor mij minder fijn werkt.

Op Windows XP had ik nooit problemen met mappen zetten op bestanden delen. Vanaf Windows 7 heb ik vaak genoeg problemen gehad om het aan de praat te krijgen. Bijvoorbeeld ingesteld dat iedereen schrijf rechten heeft maar probeer je het op de andere computer heb je geen rechten om zelfs de map te openen. Of dan vergeet je bij de netwerk instellingen toegang te verlenen. Nu snap ik dat deze manier meer veiligheid moet geven en meer mogelijkheid heeft om te kiezen wie er wel/geen toegang heeft maar het had toch veel makkelijker kunnen zijn. Waarom niet 1 venster die dan gewoon alles overal instelt wat er ingesteld moet worden? Of waarom een simpele optie voor even snel eenmalig een aantal bestanden overzetten. Het is niet alsof ik me laptop ga gebruiken voor professionele fileserver. Gewoon even snel een programma die bijvoorbeeld te groot is voor email en verder geen andere computers in het netwerk wat het onveilig zou kunnen maken.

En natuurlijk is het niet alleen Windows. Ook andere programma's / apps / websites die na veranderingen gewoon minder mooi / onhandiger / minder functies hebben (of juist meer maar dat ze juist in de weg zitten) / ingewikkelder maakt.
0Karimpje
@Daoka8 november 2021 11:52
Je kan natuurlijk ook gewoon bestanden delen via Dropbox, Onedrive, Wetransfer etc.

Nee persoonlijk denk ik dat het uitzonderingen daargelaten beter is om je maar meteen aan te passen. Zo slecht zijn de veranderingen in Windows 11 niet, tiss gewoon even wennen en dan kan je er maar beter meteen aan wennen, dan nog tig versies het oude vasthouden en ineens verrast worden bij een nieuwe versie dat het helemaal niet meer mogelijk is.
0Daoka
@Karimpje8 november 2021 22:11
Er zijn inderdaad meerdere opties om bestanden te kunnen delen. Maar dit was gewoon 1 voorbeeld waarvan ik de verandering voor mij gebruik onlogisch vind. De opties die jij trouwens noemde waren in sommige gevallen wat minder handig zoals wanneer het gaat om illegale software of documenten met privacy gevoelige informatie.
Zo slecht zijn de veranderingen in Windows 11 niet, tiss gewoon even wennen en dan kan je er maar beter meteen aan wennen, dan nog tig versies het oude vasthouden en ineens verrast worden bij een nieuwe versie dat het helemaal niet meer mogelijk is.
Ik heb Windows 11 nog niet geprobeerd dus of dit makkelijk genoeg in gebruik is durf ik niet te zeggen. Maar ik zie het zelf anders. Zoals je zegt is de kans er dat je uiteindelijk moet veranderen. Maar tot die tijd heb ik dus het oude vertrouwde en hoef ik niet meerdere keren te wennen aan nieuwe dingen. Dan is het maar 1 keer in plaats van 5 keer ofzo. Stel dat het niet meer kan bij Windows 12 dan heb ik toch dan heb ik toch bij Windows 8, 8.1, 10 en 11 me niet hoeven aan te passen. Hoef ik maar 1 keer (een hele lange tijd) aan het wennen (en waarschijnlijk vloeken). En ja bij mijn duurt het vaak echt lange tijden voordat ik er aan gewend ben. Om even een voorbeeld te geven hoe lang: ik heb heel lang op de PS4 gespeeld. Ik heb dan vanaf het begin een PS5. Maar ik ben nog steeds niet gewend aan dat de PS knop functies van kort indrukken / vasthouden omgedraaid zijn. Het gaat gelukkig soms iets beter maar na bijna een jaar doe ik het nog vaak genoeg steeds verkeerd. Zo vast zit het in me systeem. Daarom werken veranderingen vaak genoeg op me zenuwen. Daartegen kan ik dan soms wel weer tegen veranderingen als het er bijvoorbeeld voor mij makkelijker op wordt.
+1Maulet
8 november 2021 08:19
ik heb start11 sinds langer en heb al GROEPEN gemaakt, beste optie.

Maar voor mij was W10 beter. Notificaties op de iconen en zelfs veranderende beelden (Foto map previews b.v.) superhandig.
+1beerse
8 november 2021 08:52
Mag ik het opvallend vinden dat gebruikers terug verlangen naar Wxp of W7 maar niet naar W8?

Hoe lang zal het duren voordat microsoft begrijpt dat gebruikers een keuze willen hebben? Dat ze bij microsoft de nieuwe inzichten als default aanbieden bij de volgende versie kan ik wel begrijpen. Maar zelf verlang ik wel eens terug naar de structuur van W98 of de vrijheid van SunView/OpenView/CDE en zo. Al begrijp ik dat er niet veel zijn die de interface voor Motif actief gaan aanpassen. :-)
0GekkePrutser
@beerse8 november 2021 09:55
Probeer eens KDE... Het is verfrissend om eindelijk weer eens keuzes te hebben.

Ik ben er erg tevreden over en het is heel snel mijn 'daily driver' geworden.

Overigens had CDE helemaal niet zoveel vrijheid. Je kon wat kleurtjes aanpassen en wat stijlen van de motif widgets, maar zelfs de menuutjes (die uitklap laadjes) kon je alleen met textfiles aanpassen :) En de dock onderin kon je ook nauwelijks aanpassen of verplaatsen.
0beerse
@GekkePrutser8 november 2021 10:28
Onder linux weet ik de weg wel te vinden tussen de diverse window managers, En ja, je hebt gelijk, kde is een erf-opvolger van cde. Nu nog meer vrijheid op het msWindows platform :-)

Dat CDE niet zo veel vrijheid had is maar net wat je zicht op de zaak is. Ik zat er als programmeur toen der tijd aardig in te 'klooien'. Misschien zat ik wel te diep...
0GekkePrutser
8 november 2021 09:46
Is dit nog nodig eigenlijk? Sinds Windows 11 vind ik het startmenu wel prima eigenlijk. Sinds Windows 10 ook wel alleen haatte ik de live tiles, maar als ik die er elke keer weer uit gegooid had (helaas kwamen ze steeds met updates terug), was het wel te pruimen.

Eigenlijk vond ik het enige startmenu dat echt totaal onbruikbaar was, die van Windows 8. Dat was echt idioot bedacht voor op de desktop wat mij betreft. Overigens heeft MacOS iets vergelijkbaars maar dat gebruik ik ook nooit.

Maar goed dat het er is voor mensen die het willen :) Al zou het beter zijn als MS het gewoon af-fabriek mogelijk maakt om het e.e.a. aan te passen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 8 november 2021 09:59]

0barbarbar
8 november 2021 10:38
Mooi programma, heb het er zelf ook opgezet want het standaard startmenu kun je niks mee. Vind het eigenlijk raar dat Microsoft zo'n gedrocht aflevert, ik liep bij een kale installatie al tegen bugs aan in het startmenu waarbij pinned apps niet meer werden getoond. Ook het enorme blok met aanbevolen dingen die niet weg gaat als je dat uitschakelt is bizar.

Heb nu de Windows 11 style in Start11 gebruikt, wat groepen aangemaakt, zoeken uitgezet, grootte aangepast en van sommige groepen de tekst uitgezet. Dan krijg je een startmenu zoals menig smartphone de homescreens heeft. Eigenlijk wat standaard in Windows 11 had moeten zitten.

Samen met ExplorerPatcher de taakbalk weer functioneel, met name het geforceerd groeperen is enorm counterproductive en niet kunnen slepen van bestanden naar de taakbalk. Dat is dan verholpen.
0Cyb
8 november 2021 10:53
Haast bij elke nieuwe Windows release wijzigt Microsoft iets in Windows wat ten koste gaat van productiviteit en klagende gebruikers oplevert.
Over Windows 11 wordt veel geklaagd over het niet kunnen de-groeperen van meerdere instanties van hetzelfde programma. Heb je bijv. meerdere Chrome windows open staan, en wil je snel tussen deze kunnen switchen van de taakbalk, dan moet je wachten op een hover, kijken welke je wilt hebben, en vervolgens klikken. Iets wat onnodige productiviteitsverlies oplevert.
Microsoft heeft bevestigd dat ze hier in een update aan zouden werken.

In de tussentijd is er deze open source oplossing: https://github.com/valinet/ExplorerPatcher
0tapkcir
8 november 2021 12:25
Zo`n start knop is een kwestie van gewenning denk ik. Waar ik me meer aan irriteer is het feit dat het me maar niet lukt de klok op mijn linker scherm te krijgen en het extra schermpje bij rechtermuis hoeft van mij niet, daar ik alijd op zoek ben naar de functies achter de knop "meer opties weergeven"
0Maulet
8 november 2021 12:47
Toch nog heel veel te verbeteren Bill!

Voorbeeld: ik heb Finereader "vastgepint" aan het Startmenu, rechtermuisklik erop=niets speciaals. Maar als ik naar Finereader in de Alle Programma's lijst ga, dan kan ik met de rechtermuisknop de meest recente bewerkte PDF's zien, maar niet bij de Abby-icoon op de hoofdstartpagina.

Productief zijn is nummer 1 voor MS? nouw nouw...
0ravw
8 november 2021 16:22
Gewoon de meeste gebruikte programma's zitten op mijn taakbalk vast gepined aandrukken en ready
dat nieuwe ding van W11 gaat alleen ongevraagd open als ik dus in game even naar iets anders wil .. dan komt dat gekke ding naar boven
1 2

