Microsoft heeft versie 16.11.5 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze update heeft Microsoft de volgende beveiligingsproblemen verholpen:
Issues Addressed in this Release
- CVE-2021-1971 OpenSSL Denial of Service Vulnerability: A potential denial of service vulnerability exists in OpenSSL library, which is consumed by Git.
- CVE-2021-3449 OpenSSL Denial of Service Vulnerability: A potential denial of service vulnerability exists in OpenSSL library, which is consumed by Git.
- CVE-2021-3450 OpenSSL Denial of Service Vulnerability: A potential flag bypass exists in OpenSSL library, which is consumed by Git.
- CVE-2021-41355 .NET Disclosure Vulnerability: An Information Disclosure vulnerability exists in .NET where System.DirectoryServices.Protocols. LdapConnection sends credentials in plain text on Linux.