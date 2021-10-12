Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.5

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.11.5 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze update heeft Microsoft de volgende beveiligingsproblemen verholpen:

Issues Addressed in this Release

Versienummer 16.11.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-10-2021 21:04
7 • submitter: Mschamp

12-10-2021 • 21:04

7 Linkedin

Submitter: Mschamp

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

23-04 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.5 7
15-04 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.4 7
15-04 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.12 0
09-03 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.1 1
16-02 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.0 12
11-02 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.6 3
10-02 Visual Studio 2019 16.11.10 0
14-01 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.5 2
14-01 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.9 1
18-12 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.4 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+15+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1rneeft
12 oktober 2021 22:57
Visual Studio 2022 launch is trouwens 8 november.
+1RPJ20
@rneeft13 oktober 2021 07:22
Ik hoop tegen die tijd dat de meeste performance issues verholpen zijn. De preview is erg traag.
+1MeMoRy
@RPJ2013 oktober 2021 09:59
Ik denk dat dat komt door al de nieuwe extra analysis op de achtergrond. Bijvoorbeeld intellicode. Zal niet zomaar sneller worden, maar je kan de functie uitzetten.
Het valt me ook op dat hij trager wordt hoe langer je hem open hebt. Ik start hem dus een paar keer per dag opnieuw op
+1FerOne
12 oktober 2021 21:06
Blijft een fijn stukje software!
+1dutchruler
13 oktober 2021 01:39
Ik heb vroeger moeten werken in Eclipse toen ik een Java app moest maken. wat een ellende.

Heb visual studio altijd een super fijne ide gevonden.
0imuller
12 oktober 2021 22:07
Doe mij maar Rider
0psychicist
@imuller13 oktober 2021 08:28
Doe mij maar CLion of Kdevelop. Visual Studio is echt traag.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True