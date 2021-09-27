Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Notepad++ 8.1.5

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 8.1.5 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.1.5 bug-fix and improvement:
  • Make Insert date time customizable. (Fix #10467)
  • Make date time order reversible for short & long format. (Fix #10445)
  • Add Insert Date/Time commands shortcut & macro capacities. (Fix #10567)
  • Fix regression: no error message when locked file could not be saved - Show file locked warning now. (Fix #9994)
  • Make “Confirm Save All” dialog more clear: use “Always Yes” button instead of “Cancel”. (Fix #10339)
  • Improve JSON, PHP, PYTHON, CSS, BANNC and VHDL syntax highlighting in dark mode. (Fix #10502, #10425, commit)
  • Fix inconsistency of Document List context menu. (Fix #10463)
  • Enable/disable ext column via Document list context menu directly. (Fix #10468)
  • Add path column in Document list panel. (Fix #9679)
  • Allow custom color for Document Map. (Fix #10052)
  • Fix docked/float panels in RTL layout issue. (Fix #10488)
  • Fix CSS pseudo-elements not recognized issue. Update CSS keywords and add new styles. (Fix #10425)
  • Fix issue that current directory not been applied after changing current directory option in preferences. (Fix #10396)
  • Sort Default language combobox of “New Document” section in Preferences. (Fix #10513)

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.1.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v8.1.5/
Bestandsgrootte 7,16MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-09-2021 20:22
1 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

27-09-2021 • 20:22

1 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Notepad++

Update-historie

15-03 Notepad++ 8.3.3 1
27-02 Notepad++ 8.3.2 9
16-02 Notepad++ 8.3.1 12
04-02 Notepad++ 8.3 14
24-01 Notepad++ 8.2.1 4
01-01 Notepad++ 8.2 19
09-12 Notepad++ 8.1.9.3 8
21-11 Notepad++ 8.1.9.2 21
14-11 Notepad++ 8.1.9.1 2
22-10 Notepad++ 8.1.9 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

Notepad++

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0iknow
6 oktober 2021 07:50
Command line install via
winget install -s winget notepad++

[Reactie gewijzigd door iknow op 6 oktober 2021 07:50]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True