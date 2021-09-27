Versie 8.1.5 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.1.5 bug-fix and improvement: Make Insert date time customizable. (Fix #10467)

Make date time order reversible for short & long format. (Fix #10445)

Add Insert Date/Time commands shortcut & macro capacities. (Fix #10567)

Fix regression: no error message when locked file could not be saved - Show file locked warning now. (Fix #9994)

Make “Confirm Save All” dialog more clear: use “Always Yes” button instead of “Cancel”. (Fix #10339)

Improve JSON, PHP, PYTHON, CSS, BANNC and VHDL syntax highlighting in dark mode. (Fix #10502, #10425, commit)

Fix inconsistency of Document List context menu. (Fix #10463)

Enable/disable ext column via Document list context menu directly. (Fix #10468)

Add path column in Document list panel. (Fix #9679)

Allow custom color for Document Map. (Fix #10052)

Fix docked/float panels in RTL layout issue. (Fix #10488)

Fix CSS pseudo-elements not recognized issue. Update CSS keywords and add new styles. (Fix #10425)

Fix issue that current directory not been applied after changing current directory option in preferences. (Fix #10396)

Sort Default language combobox of “New Document” section in Preferences. (Fix #10513)