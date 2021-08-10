Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 91.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 91 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 91 heeft Mozilla het onder meer mogelijk gemaakt om op een Microsoft-account in te loggen met Windows single sign-on. Verder zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in de Total Cookie Protection en wordt er eerst geprobeerd een website via een https-verbinding te laden en pas naar http terug te vallen als dat niet werkt. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Building on Total Cookie Protection, we've added a more comprehensive logic for clearing cookies that prevents hidden data leaks and makes it easy for users to understand which websites are storing local information. Learn more
  • Firefox now supports logging into Microsoft, work, and school accounts using Windows single sign-on. Learn more
  • The simplify page when printing feature is back! When printing, under More settings > Format select the Simplified option when available to get a clutter-free page. Learn more
  • HTTPS-First Policy: Firefox Private Browsing windows now attempt to make all connections to websites secure, and fall back to insecure connections only when websites do not support it. Learn more
  • We've added a new locale: Scots (sco)
  • The address bar now provides Switch to Tab results also in Private Browsing windows.
  • Firefox now automatically enables High Contrast Mode when "Increase Contrast" is checked on MacOS
  • Firefox now does catch-up paints for almost all user interactions, enabling a 10-20% improvement in response time to most user interactions.
Fixed Enterprise Web Platform

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 91.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Firefox

Versienummer 91.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-08-2021 16:11
20 • submitter: Munchie

10-08-2021 • 16:11

20 Linkedin

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

20-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0.2 29
17-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 8
03-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0 28
05-04 Mozilla Firefox 99.0 0
23-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.2 9
15-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.1 41
08-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0 31
05-03 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 4
18-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.1 22
08-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0 24
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (20)

-Moderatie-faq
-120020+114+21+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1Bruxelles
10 augustus 2021 16:16
Ik heb sinds vandaag weer na jaren FireFox geinstalleerd.

Moet eerlijk zeggen dat het me echt wel mee viel. Kon eigelijk alles tweaken in de browser.

Alleen wat ik jammer vind is dat Chrome / Edge de ondersteuning hebben voor Chromecast.
+2Jazco2nd
@Bruxelles10 augustus 2021 17:10
Ik baal daar ook van. Alleen voor die ene keer dat ik mijn scherm wil casten gebruik ik Chrome.

Op Linux heb je wel mkChromecast --> alleen voor audio (bestanden).
Daarnaast heb je VLC die het volgens mij heeft gereverse engineered (?) --> alleen voor videobestanden.

Een niet-Google alternatief dat het scherm kan casten ben ik nog niet tegengekomen, op fxcast na.
Dat zou Chromecast voor Firefox moeten worden maar het lijkt erop dat de maker het heeft opgegeven, laatste update is van 2020. Ik heb het niet getest:
https://hensm.github.io/fx_cast/

edit: de maker is nog gewoon actief betrokken, gezien zijn reactie op issues. Ik ga het eens proberen :) Kan Chrome voorgoed weg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 10 augustus 2021 17:13]

+1IJsbeer
@Bruxelles10 augustus 2021 16:39
Dat ishelaas geen beperking van FF, maar Google die het protocol gesloten houdt :(
0Jazco2nd
@Bruxelles13 augustus 2021 10:05
Ik kan bevestigen dat het casten van Firefox naar een ShieldTV gewoon werkt!
Getest met Firefox 90.0.2 64-bit op Ubuntu Budgie 21.04.

Met de genoemde Fx-Cast addon (wel de bridge ook installeren). Er is geen audio, staat ook genoemd op de site: https://hensm.github.io/fx_cast/

Ik ben hier ontzettend blij mee! Nu kan ik makkelijk foto's tonen op de tv :)
0beerse

@Bruxelles14 augustus 2021 22:06
Chromecast zou als display driver moeten komen. Dan kan je de chromecast gebruiken als 2e scherm.
Daarmee heb je dan geen browser nodig.
+1debroervanhenk
10 augustus 2021 17:25
En ze hebben in deze versie de mogelijkheid om de nieuwe UI uit te schakelen verwijderd. Joepie.
+1treris
@debroervanhenk10 augustus 2021 18:04
Dat was inderdaad een vraag die ik had, oftewel je moet nu verplicht die nieuwe (imho ruimteverspillende) nieuwe UI gebruiken?
Kakzooi, blij dat ik nog niet geüpdatet heb, misschien dat ik dan wel overstap naar de ESR versie.
0Uchy
@treris11 augustus 2021 09:33
er is nog wel een optie om de ruimte die deze nw ui inneemt wat te verkleinen in about:config. Dat scheelt al een hoop (en voldoende voor mij)
0Opa
@treris12 augustus 2021 10:13
De ESR versie is nu ook opgehoogd naar 91.0 basis. Er komen nog twee updates voor ESR 78.
+1Carlos0_0
@debroervanhenk10 augustus 2021 18:42
Gewoon in de settings menu of moet je daarvoor ergens anders zoeken ?
+1Genosha
@debroervanhenk11 augustus 2021 10:17
Je kan in de about:config nog steeds proton uitzetten, maar dan wordt je schermtitelbalk (wat is de naam van dat ding?) ook grijs en heb je geen contrast kleur meer.
Mijn grootste irritatie is dat tabs geen tabs meer zijn, maar losse knoppen... als daar een mod voor komt ben ik weer Heppie de Peppie
+1ymmv
@debroervanhenk11 augustus 2021 15:47
Ik heb nu voor het eerst een userchrome.css moeten gebruiken om FF er enigszins normaal uit te laten zien. Ik werd echt gek van de ruimte die uitklapmenus opeens innamen. Belachelijk dat je proton niet gewoon kan uitzetten. Vroeger was Firefox de koning van de browsers omdat je alles ermee kon en alles kon configureren. Die tijd is nu wel voorbij. Ik vraag me af voor wie de ontwikkelaars nou Firefox maken. In ieder geval niet voor FF-gebruikers van het eerste uur, want ze doen er alles aan om hun trouwste gebruikers tegen de schenen te schoppen.
+1ASP
10 augustus 2021 18:32
Kant en klaar theme dat je in 15 sec. handmatig (of via PowerShell/bash in 1,5 sec) installeert om de oude layout weer terug te krijgen:

https://github.com/black7375/Firefox-UI-Fix

Windows:
Powershell -c "iwr https://raw.githubusercon...UI-Fix/master/install.ps1 -useb | iex"

Linux:
bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercon...I-Fix/master/install.sh)"

Update: zelf even de goede url in de bovenstaande commando's plakken. Grrrrr

[Reactie gewijzigd door ASP op 10 augustus 2021 18:39]

+1Carlos0_0
@ASP10 augustus 2021 18:43
Ziet er toch een stuk beter uit inderdaad dan dat nieuwe uiterlijk, de gene die nieuwe uiterlijk heeft bedacht mogen ze ook gelijk de straat op sturen.
Het scheelt dat ik alleen op werk nog Firefox gebruik en dan de ESR versie, dus ik zit nog even goed met het oude uiterlijk.

Maar er zijn dus gelukkig mogelijkheden om oude interface terug te krijgen :).
+1bitshape
10 augustus 2021 17:49
Firefox 91 ESR ‘Extended Support Release’ download:
https://www.mozilla.org/nl/firefox/all/#firefox-desktop-esr
Rapid release: ontvangt om de vier weken grote updates, en binnen die vier weken zo nodig kleine updates, zoals oplossingen voor crashes en beveiligingsproblemen.
Extended Support Release (ESR): ontvangt gemiddeld om de 42 weken grote updates, en zo nodig kleine updates, zoals oplossingen voor crashes en beveiligingsproblemen en beleidsupdates, maar ten minste om de vier weken.
+1Gendji
10 augustus 2021 18:29
@debroervanhenk @treris Bekijk deze eens https://github.com/Aris-t2/CustomCSSforFx, was vroeger een addon maar zijn nu css fixes om de oude weergave terug te krijgen.

Gebruik het al een tijdje en werkt goed.
+1TerraTony
10 augustus 2021 21:50
Heeft iemand anders ook het probleem dat zodra je in een tab zit waar de microfoon/webcam in gebruik is (lees Google Meet als voorbeeld) het verslepen van tabjes niet goed werkt? De tabs blijven halverwege hangen en krijg je niet meer goed.
0Mark-Ivo
11 augustus 2021 20:18
Waar ik nog altijd van baal is dat een ontwikkelaar van FF zelf heeft bedacht de optie "ClickSelectsAll" eruit te halen. Dat staat nu default op true. Ik haat die feature echt grandioos! Telkens als je een URL of zoekopdracht wil editen zit dat enorm te kloten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True