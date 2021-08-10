Mozilla heeft versie 91 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 91 heeft Mozilla het onder meer mogelijk gemaakt om op een Microsoft-account in te loggen met Windows single sign-on. Verder zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in de Total Cookie Protection en wordt er eerst geprobeerd een website via een https-verbinding te laden en pas naar http terug te vallen als dat niet werkt. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Building on Total Cookie Protection, we've added a more comprehensive logic for clearing cookies that prevents hidden data leaks and makes it easy for users to understand which websites are storing local information. Learn more

Firefox now supports logging into Microsoft, work, and school accounts using Windows single sign-on. Learn more

The simplify page when printing feature is back! When printing, under More settings > Format select the Simplified option when available to get a clutter-free page. Learn more

HTTPS-First Policy: Firefox Private Browsing windows now attempt to make all connections to websites secure, and fall back to insecure connections only when websites do not support it. Learn more

We've added a new locale: Scots (sco)

The address bar now provides Switch to Tab results also in Private Browsing windows.

Firefox now automatically enables High Contrast Mode when "Increase Contrast" is checked on MacOS

Firefox now does catch-up paints for almost all user interactions, enabling a 10-20% improvement in response time to most user interactions. Fixed Various security fixes Enterprise Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. See more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 91 Release Notes. Web Platform The Visual Viewport API is now supported on desktop platforms

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

