Versie 21.1.1 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.1.1: Navigator: Quick search now supports multiple object names Entity editor preferences for active tab configuration were improved Object rename dialog was fixed Metadata refresh UI was fixed

Data editor: Row coloring now supports LIKE and other operators Read-only columns mark was redesigned Confirmation dialog was added for column filters References panel UI was fixed (rows highlighting) Spatial data viewer now remembers selected SRID for particular columns

Data export: special characters escape was fixed in HTML and JSON formats

SQL editor: Problem with active schema reset after connection invalidate was fixed Problem with focus lost on query execution was fixed Auto-completion for quoted identifiers was fixed Embedded SQL editors performance was greatly improved Problem with @set command was fixed Problem with Find/Replace window and NullPointerException was fixed Several problems with hanging UI after complicated SQL execute were fixed

Greenplum: materialized views DDL was fixed

MySQL: foreign key edit support was added

Oracle: Table DDL was fixed (missing semicolons) Timestamp columns editor was fixed Function-based indexes column read was fixed (duplicated rows removed) Package loading performance was greatly improved

PostgreSQL: Column data type editor was redesigned Infinity timestamps handler was fixed Array and interval data types editor was fixed Foreign tables DDL was fixed (missing OPTIONS) Cross-schema references rendering was fixed

Redshift: Permission editor was added Problem with case-sensitive object names was fixed

SQL Server: Cross-schema foreign keys support was fixed Detailed triggers metadata read was added

Teradata: triggers and procedures DDL was fixed (extra linefeeds were removed)

Taiwan localization was added (thanks to @ralic)

Test connection dialog now shows connection detailed information

Last workspace location is now restored after DBeaver version upgrade

Redundant P2 plugins were removed from the standalone version

TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 support configuration was fixed