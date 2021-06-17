Versie 6.3.2 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 6.3.2 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Session comments did not work with license type Performance

Fixed automatic detection of languages Ukrainian and Lithuanian

The favorite button in the toolbar address field did not work

Some trace output got lost in case no user was logged in

Tagging multiple Address Book items failed in case some items already contained some of the tags used Other Changes Updated translations for Portuguese (Brazil)

Improved discoverability of Address Book pagination

Changed default audio/video quality setting from balanced to best

Improved trace output for the case of certificate validation failure

Added option to remove a single Address Book item even if multiple items are selected AnyDesk 6.2.2 (Android) New Features Support for new plugins. Fixed Bugs Fixed proxy settings. Changes in the proxy settings were not applied.

Fixed conflict between system back gesture and pie menu.

Fixed plugin download on some devices when browser app is not available.

Improved translations. AnyDesk 6.2.0 (macOS) New features macOS native window and tab management: reorder tabs, drag-n-drop tabs between windows

Follow mouse cursor feature: When activated, the monitor selection follows the remote mouse cursor

Follow remote window focus feature: When activated, the monitor selection follows the remote focused window

Reminder Tile to install the anydesk service Fixed bugs Fixed crash on session start

Mouse cursor issues when session recording is finishe