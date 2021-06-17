Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: AnyDesk 6.3.2

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 6.3.2 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 6.3.2 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Session comments did not work with license type Performance
  • Fixed automatic detection of languages Ukrainian and Lithuanian
  • The favorite button in the toolbar address field did not work
  • Some trace output got lost in case no user was logged in
  • Tagging multiple Address Book items failed in case some items already contained some of the tags used
Other Changes
  • Updated translations for Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Improved discoverability of Address Book pagination
  • Changed default audio/video quality setting from balanced to best
  • Improved trace output for the case of certificate validation failure
  • Added option to remove a single Address Book item even if multiple items are selected

AnyDesk 6.2.2 (Android)

New Features
  • Support for new plugins.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed proxy settings. Changes in the proxy settings were not applied.
  • Fixed conflict between system back gesture and pie menu.
  • Fixed plugin download on some devices when browser app is not available.
  • Improved translations.

AnyDesk 6.2.0 (macOS)

New features
  • macOS native window and tab management: reorder tabs, drag-n-drop tabs between windows
  • Follow mouse cursor feature: When activated, the monitor selection follows the remote mouse cursor
  • Follow remote window focus feature: When activated, the monitor selection follows the remote focused window
  • Reminder Tile to install the anydesk service
Fixed bugs
  • Fixed crash on session start
  • Mouse cursor issues when session recording is finishe
AnyDesk
Versienummer 6.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Bestandsgrootte 3,59MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-06-2021 21:275

17-06-2021 • 21:27

5 Linkedin

Bron: AnyDesk

Update-historie

23-03 AnyDesk 7.0.7 1
01-03 AnyDesk 7.0.6 4
19-02 AnyDesk 7.0.5 12
20-11 AnyDesk 7.0.4 13
15-11 AnyDesk 7.0 11
09-11 AnyDesk 6.3.5 29
08-09 AnyDesk 6.3.3 2
06-'21 AnyDesk 6.3.2 5
05-'21 AnyDesk 6.3.1 29
05-'21 AnyDesk 6.3.0 31
Meer historie

Lees meer

AnyDesk

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+14+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1FuaZe
17 juni 2021 21:38
Een stuk chiller dan TeamViewer.
+1EntityX
@FuaZe18 juni 2021 09:03
Wou ik ook net zeggen.


TeamViewer had ik 10 jaar lang gebruikt en de laatste 2 jaren waren een hell. Steeds lockouts omdat ik geflagged werd als Professioneel gebruiker ook al gebruikte ik het maar om mijn Plex NUC-PC te gebruiken waar geen monitor aan hangt. (persoonlijk gebruik). Dan moest ik mailen naar support en dan krijg je altijd zo'n arrogante response en moet je wachten tot ze je manueel unlocken. Verloren tijd en dit moest ik dus meerdere keren doen per jaar.

Sinds mijn volledige overstap naar AnyDesk begin dit jaar had ik verder geen BS meer, en de setup was een "piece of cake".
+1Friemel
18 juni 2021 12:35
Idem hier. Lang plezier gehad van TV, ook incidenteel op afstand ondersteuning geven aan vrienden en familie.Totdat doomsday aanbrak en ik er steeds werd uitgeknikkerd.

Al heb ik wel het idee dat AnyDesk minder soepel werkt in schermverversingen, ik zie soms artefacten en heel soms blijft de shift-toets onbegrijpelijk ergens hangen. Lastig om de oorzaak te bepalen.
+1GeroldM
18 juni 2021 19:07
Twee-deling tussen de gratis en betaalde diensten van AnyDesk, lijkt me.

Denk dat veel mensen gebruik maken van de gratis diensten/servers van AnyDesk. En dat dit verkeer een lagere prioriteit heeft t.o.v. het betaalde verkeer. En dat zou ik AnyDesk ook helemaal niet kwalijk nemen. Schoorsteen moet daar ook blijven roken, tenslotte.

Over het algemeen genomen bevalt AnyDesk me uitstekend. Je kan er ook gemakkelijk tunnels mee maken en dat werkt erg prettig.

Met oplossingen als AnyDesk voor remote werken, heb je dus last van 3 mogelijke pijnpunten:
- Je remote verbinding kan problemen krijgen als de Andesk diensten/servers moeilijkheden hebben.
- Je remote verbinding kan problemen krijgen als de remote lokatie met connectie problemen kampt.
- Je remote verbinding kan problemen krijgen als jouw lokatie met connectie problemen kampt.

Probeer tools als 'WireShark' of 'Network Miner' (ongelukkige naamkeuze, wel makkelijker in gebruik dan WireShark) om te zien waar de netwerk pakketjes tegen de stroom in moeten zwemmen.

Een grafisch overzicht van alle netwerk hops (en de latency die deze nodes introduceren) krijg je met TraceRouteNG van Solar Winds. Is een command-line applicatie, welke toch een grafish overzicht weet te produceren. Of dat je stijl is, dat weet ik niet. Maar het inzicht dat je ermee krijgt is goed.
0hebbiedude
5 juli 2021 14:42
Hier exact hetzefde. Al jaren trouwe teamviewer gebruiker, maar laatste tijd ook aangemerkt als professioneel gebruiker terwijl ik slechts een paar systemen support bij familie. Dus dat was de druppel en stap dus ook over naar Anydesk.
Goed om te lezen dat er geen 'issues' zijn met Anydesk op dat vlak.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True