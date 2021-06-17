Versie 6.3.2 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:
AnyDesk 6.3.2 (Windows)Fixed Bugs
Other Changes
- Session comments did not work with license type Performance
- Fixed automatic detection of languages Ukrainian and Lithuanian
- The favorite button in the toolbar address field did not work
- Some trace output got lost in case no user was logged in
- Tagging multiple Address Book items failed in case some items already contained some of the tags used
- Updated translations for Portuguese (Brazil)
- Improved discoverability of Address Book pagination
- Changed default audio/video quality setting from balanced to best
- Improved trace output for the case of certificate validation failure
- Added option to remove a single Address Book item even if multiple items are selected
AnyDesk 6.2.2 (Android)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- Support for new plugins.
- Fixed proxy settings. Changes in the proxy settings were not applied.
- Fixed conflict between system back gesture and pie menu.
- Fixed plugin download on some devices when browser app is not available.
- Improved translations.
AnyDesk 6.2.0 (macOS)New features
Fixed bugs
- macOS native window and tab management: reorder tabs, drag-n-drop tabs between windows
- Follow mouse cursor feature: When activated, the monitor selection follows the remote mouse cursor
- Follow remote window focus feature: When activated, the monitor selection follows the remote focused window
- Reminder Tile to install the anydesk service
- Fixed crash on session start
- Mouse cursor issues when session recording is finishe