Software-update: OBS Studio 27.0.1

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 27.0.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

27.0.1 Hotfix Changes
  • Fixed 16bpp PNGs rendering brighter than version 26
  • Fixed blue chroma key value not keying correctly
  • Fixed a bug where various sources, including game capture, would get stuck on a black screen sometimes
  • Fixed a context bar crash introduced by a 27.0 change
  • Fixed a bug where you could generate invalid undo/redo actions by clicking “Move Up” or “Move down” without having any source selected
  • Fixed an issue where Psycho Visual Tuning would cause NVENC to fail to load when enabled for certain devices. Instead, they will now load without it if it’s unavailable
  • Fixed various settings (like lossless) for NVENC that could cause load failure
  • Fixed a bug where “Delete Scene” undo/redo action was not being translated
  • Fixed filter changes not generating undo/redo actions
  • Fixed an issue that could result in lag for people dragging and dropping sources to reorder
  • Fixed a case on macOS where the VideoToolbox encoder would cause an encoder error when upgrading from 26 to 27.0
  • Audio sources and scenes without filters will no longer have the “Copy Filters” option enabled
  • Added “Apply alpha in linear space” option to the media source which treats alpha as linear rather than non-linear (basically if you don’t know what that means, leave it alone)

OBS Studio

Versienummer 27.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/27.0.1
Licentietype GPL

13-06-2021 13:56
13-06-2021

OBS Studio

