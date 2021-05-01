Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: moOde audio player 7.2.0

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 7.2.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde 7.2.0 is available

This release includes important new features, updates and bug fixes including a new ALSA routing framework that supports ALSA loopback at 384K, updates and fixes to CamillaDSP, UPnP, and enhancements to I2S driver configuration to support more devices.

This release is based on RaspiOS Buster Lite 10.6 (2020-12-02) and Linux kernel 5.4.77 build #1371. Refer to the Release Notes for more information.

Don't forget to take a moment and make a donation to show your appreciation for the effort that goes into developing and supporting moOde audio player. Your donation helps to ensure the moOde project is able to continue to make great audio software for the wonderful Raspberry Pi audio community :-)

New features
  • ALSA routing and loopback option
  • ALSA loopback driver 384K support
Radio stations
  • ByteFM
  • Ancient FM - Mediaeval and Renaissance Music
  • BBC 128K stations
  • WKCR 89.9 FM
Updates
  • Show Quick Convolution filter friendly name in Audio info
  • Revert the "Artist +" library option (not useful)
  • Allo Boss2 OLED display script and startup
  • Enhance I2S configuration to support more devices
  • CamillaDSP: Show encoding of wave file
  • CamillaDSP: Improved wave file converter
  • Drop UAC2 fix (not applicable anymore)
  • Drop UPnP Tidal/Qobuz from Config (doesn't work anymore)
Bug fixes
  • Wlan_country param missing from auto-config export
  • Wrong squeezelite compile in release image
  • Genre data for several radio stations
  • Capitalization and terminology in Audio info
  • CamillaDSP: Save not disabled when other DSP active
  • CamillaDSP: Config dropdown not disabled when other DSP active
  • CamillaDSP: Relative paths on first use of config
  • CamillaDSP: Wave file converter doesn't support floats
  • CamillaDSP: Work around bug in yaml parser
  • Typo in sysinfo output for throttled state
  • Several issues with UPnP config and cover art
moOde audio player
Versienummer 7.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Moode Audio
Download https://github.com/moode-player/moode/releases/tag/r720prod
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-05-2021 09:31
21 • submitter: bitlab

01-05-2021 • 09:31

21 Linkedin

Submitter: bitlab

Bron: Moode Audio

Update-historie

27-03 moOde audio player 8.0.2 1
20-03 moOde audio player 8.0.1 19
14-03 moOde audio player 8.0.0 12
19-12 moOde audio player 7.6.1 18
23-11 moOde audio player 7.6.0 3
10-11 moOde audio player 7.5.0 21
03-10 moOde audio player 7.4.1 22
26-09 moOde audio player 7.4.0 7
06-'21 moOde audio player 7.3.0 19
05-'21 moOde audio player 7.2.1 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

moOde audio player

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (21)

-Moderatie-faq
-121021+120+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1t-force
1 mei 2021 11:21
Wie kan mij adviseren welke DAC het beste werkt met deze oplossing?
Ik heb nu Squeezboxen staan en ook een Transporter.
+2ToolBee
@t-force1 mei 2021 14:21
Dat is afhankelijk van welke resolutie je wilt.
Als je DSD wilt, toekomstgericht, moet de DAC dat aankunnen.
Voor "normaal" 16/24 bit en max 192 kHz kan ik de DACjes van S.M.S.L. aanbevelen.
Die zijn niet al te duur en 2e hands ook voorradig. ;)
+1Falco
@t-force1 mei 2021 11:34
Hoe wil je het aansluiten?

Via USB maakt de dac keuze maar mijn weten niet uit. Als je een geïntegreerde oplossing wil via de gpio headers van de pi, dan staat er volgens mij een lijstje van dacs op de site van MoOde. Veelal zijn dat de dacs van allo en hifiberry.
+1t-force
@Falco1 mei 2021 19:03
Is USB stabiel en snel genoeg voor audio streams met hoger bitrates?
Zijn de GPIO headers daar beter voor?
+1bitlab
@t-force1 mei 2021 19:28
Sterker nog de audio op de gpio loopt via de I2s bus. De limiet van de SoC is daarbij 384kHz.
Alleen met USB kan dit sneller en/of multichannel. Doordat hierbij de Dac verwoordelijk is voor de timing (asynchrone usb audio) blijft de timing goed.
+1t-force
@bitlab1 mei 2021 23:28
Dank je voor de info.
+1Jerrywtx
@t-force1 mei 2021 11:32
Allo Boss is een hele goede
+1II This Game II
1 mei 2021 11:06
Waarom moet die nu weer via een omgebakken OS? Ik wil het gewoon bij mijn pi4 server in de meterkast er bij zetten, waar ook die pihole en Unifi etc op draaien.
+1Falco
@II This Game II1 mei 2021 11:16
Ik zag deze opmerking ook bij een eerdere release, maar ik snap niet hoe dat zou werken.

MoOde is bedoeld om via een dac aan een geluidsinstallatie of actieve speakers te hangen, hoe doe je dat met een server in de meterkast?
+1lezzmeister
@Falco2 mei 2021 20:14
Trek vanaf de versterker 2 paar draden onder de vloer door, of zoals ik over het valse plafond, naar de woonkamer, slaapkamer en keuken. Geluid door het hele huis en via de tel bedienen. Ideaal.
+1soeptweak
@II This Game II1 mei 2021 11:14
Ik heb mijn versterker en speakers ook in de meterkast staan.
+1Falco
1 mei 2021 11:13
Ik heb met deze update het probleem dat Spotify connect niet werkt bij gebruik van mijn USB dac.

Is op het MoOde forum al melding van gemaakt, maar de terminal oplossing is nog even te lastig voor mij.
+1DARKLORD
@Falco1 mei 2021 13:46
Blijft een probleem de hele spotify integratie. Dan werkt spotify connect weer niet, dan werkt de playlist weer niet, dan is spotify connect weer verdwenen. Ondertussen alle vormen wel geprobeerd... Volumio, moode, balena. Balena werkte nog wel het beste alleen zat er een vervelende vertraging in. Pauze en pas paar sec later gaat de muziek daadwerkelijk op pauze.
:|
Gebruik nu ook vaak Bluetooth om verbinding te maken. Werkt eigenlijk nog het beste
+1Magicbas
@DARKLORD1 mei 2021 22:25
Spotify Connect (via de plugin) werkt bij mij op Volumio (op een pi4) zonder problemen.
Voor Qobuz gebruik ik BubbleUPnPServer op mn NAS, waardoor ik die via upnp/OpenHome op Volumio werkend krijg (zonder het MyVolumio abonnement).
+1Falco
@DARKLORD2 mei 2021 22:24
Tot dusver was Spotify rock solid op MoOde, tot gisteren dus...

Heb het inmiddels overigens wel gefixt. Mbv de terminal MoOde in SSHen en dan (sudo)
/etc/alsa/conf.d/_deviceout.conf bewerken en hw: veranderen in plughw:

Ik moest overigens 0,0 nog veranderen in 2,0
Dit omdat mijn USB dac op device 2 zit blijkbaar.
+1Toets
1 mei 2021 11:15
MoOde is gebaseerd op MPD. Die kan je prima naast pinhole, etc draaien.
+1Bart_Smith
2 mei 2021 11:23
Is er eigenlijk een forum op Tweakers waar deze (Moode / Rune / Volumio) streamers besproken kunnen worden ?
Of eigenlijk, alle project PC's projecten, Ik denk dat er best veel Tweakers deze bordjes hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bart_Smith op 2 mei 2021 11:26]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True