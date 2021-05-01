Versie 7.2.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release includes important new features, updates and bug fixes including a new ALSA routing framework that supports ALSA loopback at 384K, updates and fixes to CamillaDSP, UPnP, and enhancements to I2S driver configuration to support more devices.

This release is based on RaspiOS Buster Lite 10.6 (2020-12-02) and Linux kernel 5.4.77 build #1371. Refer to the Release Notes for more information.

ALSA routing and loopback option

ALSA loopback driver 384K support

ByteFM

Ancient FM - Mediaeval and Renaissance Music

BBC 128K stations

WKCR 89.9 FM

Show Quick Convolution filter friendly name in Audio info

Revert the "Artist +" library option (not useful)

Allo Boss2 OLED display script and startup

Enhance I2S configuration to support more devices

CamillaDSP: Show encoding of wave file

CamillaDSP: Improved wave file converter

Drop UAC2 fix (not applicable anymore)

Drop UPnP Tidal/Qobuz from Config (doesn't work anymore)