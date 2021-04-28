Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.106.0

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)Adguard Home versie 0.106 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. Adguard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD en is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft het parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

AdGuard Home v0.106.0

Quite a lot of changes this time around, even if there aren't as many standouts as in some of the previous updates. We're sure that you'll be able to find a line or two in the changelog that speaks to you!

And one of the reasons for that is the constant support from the community. Special thanks to our open-source contributors: @jvoisin and @Paraphraser, as well as to everyone who filed issues, added translations, and helped us to test this release!

The ability to set up custom upstreams to resolve PTR queries for local addresses and to disable the automatic resolving of clients' addresses (#2704)

This option will improve your DNS privacy when it comes to addressing local resources. Give it a go unless you want to share your private data with googles of the world.

Search by clients' names in the query log (#1273)

There's not much that can be said about this feature, it's quite self-explanatory: now you can search up queries by specific clients.

However, we wanted to highlight it anyway since so many of you have asked for it for quite a while. Hopefully, we delivered!

Added
  • The ability to block user for login after configurable number of unsuccessful attempts for configurable time (#2826).
  • $denyallow modifier for filters (#2923).
  • Hostname uniqueness validation in the DHCP server (#2952).
  • Hostname generating for DHCP clients which don't provide their own (#2723).
  • New flag --no-etc-hosts to disable client domain name lookups in the operating system's /etc/hosts files (#1947).
  • Logging of the client's IP address after failed login attempts (#2824).
  • Verbose version output with -v --version (#2416).
  • The ability to set a custom TLD or domain name for known hosts in the local network (#2393, #2961).
  • The ability to serve DNS queries on multiple hosts and interfaces (#1401).
  • ips and text DHCP server options (#2385).
  • SRV records support in $dnsrewrite filters (#2533).
Changed
  • Our DoQ implementation is now updated to conform to the latest standard draft (#2843).
  • Quality of logging (#2954).
  • Normalization of hostnames sent by DHCP clients (#2945, #2952).
  • The access to the private hosts is now forbidden for users from external networks (#2889).
  • The reverse lookup for local addresses is now performed via local resolvers (#2704).
  • Stricter validation of the IP addresses of static leases in the DHCP server with regards to the netmask (#2838).
  • Stricter validation of $dnsrewrite filter modifier parameters (#2498).
  • New, more correct versioning scheme (#2412).
Deprecated
  • Go 1.15 support. v0.107.0 will require at least Go 1.16 to build.
Fixed
  • Multiple answers for $dnsrewrite rule matching requests with repeating patterns in it (#2981).
  • Root server resolving when custom upstreams for hosts are specified (#2994).
  • Inconsistent resolving of DHCP clients when the DHCP server is disabled (#2934).
  • Comment handling in clients' custom upstreams (#2947).
  • Overwriting of DHCPv4 options when using the HTTP API (#2927).
  • Assumption that MAC addresses always have the length of 6 octets (#2828).
  • Support for more than one /24 subnet in DHCP (#2541).
  • Invalid filenames in the mobileconfig API responses (#2835).
Removed
  • Go 1.14 support.

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.106.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Adguard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/wiki/Getting-Started#installation
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-04-2021 18:57
32 • submitter: paul2406

28-04-2021 • 18:57

32 Linkedin

Submitter: paul2406

Bron: Adguard Team

Update-historie

16-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.6 8
05-03 AdGuard Home 0.107.5 3
01-03 AdGuard Home 0.107.4 17
26-01 AdGuard Home 0.107.3 5
30-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.2 19
21-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.0 26
05-'21 AdGuard Home 0.106.3 20
05-'21 AdGuard Home 0.106.2 71
05-'21 AdGuard Home 0.106.1 6
04-'21 AdGuard Home 0.106.0 32
Meer historie

Lees meer

Adguard Home

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (32)

-Moderatie-faq
-132031+115+21+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+2sjhgvr
28 april 2021 19:51
Voor wie hem nog niet kende, een leuk lijstje om toe te voegen: https://abp.oisd.nl/ (Meer info hier)

[Reactie gewijzigd door sjhgvr op 28 april 2021 19:52]

0bazzi
@sjhgvr28 april 2021 20:54
Eens toegevoegd. Ben benieuwd
0dycell
@sjhgvr28 april 2021 21:05
Toegevoegd. Nieuwe installatie en die miste ik nog.
Thanks for the reminder :)
0jcbvm
@sjhgvr28 april 2021 21:27
Gebruik deze lijst al meer dan een jaar, erg tevreden over. Is overigens ook de enige lijst die ik nu gebruik. Thx voor al je werk hierin!
+1DarkShaDows
28 april 2021 19:48
Net een update gedaan in mijn Docker container op mijn Synology NAS, maar die blijft op v0.105.2 steken, ik ga het morgen nog een keer proberen.
+1Dushi
@DarkShaDows28 april 2021 20:02
Hoe doe je dat ?
+1DarkShaDows
@Dushi28 april 2021 20:07
Ik heb de Marius methode gebruikt
https://mariushosting.com...w-to-update-docker-image/
0MikeOO
@DarkShaDows29 april 2021 08:10
Kun je beter Watchtower gebruiken. Dan gaan de updates automatisch en hoef je zelf niets te doen. Werkt perfect.
https://mariushosting.com...ng-task-scheduler-docker/
+1faxityy
@DarkShaDows28 april 2021 23:17
Dan heb je wat mis gedaan, de image is beschikbaar sinds ~16u

https://hub.docker.com/r/...e=1&ordering=last_updated
+1cracking cloud
28 april 2021 19:47
De vraag is natuurlijk: blockt hij ook YouTube ads?
+1whiner
@cracking cloud28 april 2021 19:51
Nee dat doet hij niet helaas. Maar dat doet pihole ook niet (goed).
+1DutchMuffin
@cracking cloud28 april 2021 19:52
Nee, dat lukt helaas niet met DNS sinkhole oplossingen zoals Pi-Hole en Adguard Home.
+1rscheper
28 april 2021 19:13
Search by clients' names in the query log.

Hier ben ik wel blij mee. Recentelijk overgestapt van Pi-Hole, maar dit miste ik voornamelijk.
+1MrCrashdummy
@rscheper28 april 2021 19:22
Om welke reden ben je overgestapt?
0arbraxas
@MrCrashdummy28 april 2021 19:26
Mijn reden was omdat ik een windows server heb. Voor pihole moest ik dus een aparte vm draaien.
Dit draait gewoon onder windows zelf. Scheelt me een enorme bak resources die ik elders kan inzetten.
+1UitgelogdeUser
@arbraxas28 april 2021 19:42
Geen losse vm is nog wel een valide reden maar een enorme bak resources? PiHole heeft bijna niets nodig.
+1dycell
@UitgelogdeUser28 april 2021 20:14
Het mooie van deze software is dat hij kan doen wat hij wil.
Mooi, toch? ;)
0rodie83
@UitgelogdeUser29 april 2021 14:51
Sowieso kost het draaien van een VM al resources / overhead. En of iets een enorme bak is is volstrekt afhankelijk van hardwareconfiguratie. Dus, wat voor jou bijna niets is, is voor een ander een hoop.
+1theduke1989
@arbraxas28 april 2021 19:41
Die kleine pi-hole draait super op een rpi.
Daarnaast die ene 1GB ram werkelijk? Zoveel heb je niet nodig voor pi-hole
0arbraxas
@theduke198928 april 2021 19:44
En nu draait het native onder windows. geen vm software (ik draai verder geen vm) die ik moet onderhouden etc. En het geheel gebruikt minder resources als de pihole vm. Het is een optelsom.
0kuurtjes
@arbraxas28 april 2021 23:21
Ik zou denken dat Docker met WSL2 ook gewoon weinig verbruikt. Maar native is natuurlijk altijd leuker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kuurtjes op 29 april 2021 19:08]

0rootrulez
@kuurtjes29 april 2021 13:32
Vreemde opzet imho, maar goed ik werk al jaren niet meer op Windows. Mijn voorkeur gaat uit naar Docker, eenvoudiger en onderhoudsvriendelijker kan het bijna niet.

WSL2 is eigenlijk ook een VM, het enige voordeel is dat MS voor jou de configuratie doet zodat Linux wat eenvoudiger intergreert met Windows.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rootrulez op 29 april 2021 13:35]

0kuurtjes
@rootrulez29 april 2021 19:55
Ja ik vind Docker ook wel goed, maar eerder voor "server applicaties" te runnen dan om daadwerkelijk te developen.

En WSL2 is meer dan een gewone VM, het gaat veel meer richting de hardware kant tegenover pure emulatie zoals VMWare en dergelijke. Op mijn vorige job als programmeur gebruikte iedereen een Mac met Docker maar ikzelf werk veel liever met Windows, en met de WSL2 integratie van Docker had ik zo goed als dezelfde snelheid.
0rootrulez
@kuurtjes2 mei 2021 11:06
Wat betreft dat WSL2 iets meer is dan een gewone VM ben ik het met jou eens :). Persoonlijk werk ik tegenwoordig juist liever op een Mac of Linux distro ipv Windows. Ach, ieder zo zijn eigen voorkeur, al moet ik zeggen dat ik WSL2 wel echt een postieve toevoeging vind, het werkt perfect!

Waar ik het niet mee eens ben is dat Docker eerder geschikt is voor "server applicaties". Ik maak juist heel veel gebruik van (Docker) devcontainers om te ontwikkelen, lokaal, remote en/of in K8s. Het biedt zoveel voordelen dat het te veel is om hier op te sommen imho. Maar goed, uiteraard zal het daarbij ook afhangen wat je ontwikkeld, maar ik dacht ik deel het toch nog even.

Werkt perfect met vscode!
https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/remote/containers
https://code.visualstudio...emote/containers-tutorial
0juliank
28 april 2021 19:40
blijven mooie programma's pihole en adguard home, maar nextdns.io vind ik toch meer de toekomst ingaan :) veel gebruiksvriendelijker
0DeeD2k2
@juliank28 april 2021 22:44
In mijn optiek laat je met deze tool NextDNS Inc. geld doorlopend verdienen aan het beperken van de inkomsten van de sites die je bezoekt doordat je advertenties minder waard maakt. Hoe zien jullie dat?
0satya
@DeeD2k229 april 2021 08:53
Hoeft niet, ik sta de affiliate- en trackinglinks wel toe.
+1Jazco2nd

@juliank28 april 2021 19:45
Een cloud dienst vergelijken met selfhosted oplossingen (ook nog eens opensource en gratis) vind ik in deze context appels met peren..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 28 april 2021 19:45]

+1lolgast
@juliank28 april 2021 19:51
Als het werkt voor jou: dikke prima. Maar een vergelijkbaar product, nope daar ga ik niet in mee
0jcbvm
@juliank28 april 2021 21:30
Zeker waar, echter moet je weer een third party vertrouwen met jouw data. Daarnaast ervaar ik helemaal geen gekut met vpn, WireGuard heb je binnen no time opgezet en springt bij mij automatisch aan als telefoon naar 4g schakelt.
0juliank
@jcbvm28 april 2021 21:40
Het is geen third party, ze gebruiken geen upstream dns, en ze hebben eigen software

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True