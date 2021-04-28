Adguard Home versie 0.106 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. Adguard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD en is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft het parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Quite a lot of changes this time around, even if there aren't as many standouts as in some of the previous updates. We're sure that you'll be able to find a line or two in the changelog that speaks to you!

And one of the reasons for that is the constant support from the community. Special thanks to our open-source contributors: @jvoisin and @Paraphraser, as well as to everyone who filed issues, added translations, and helped us to test this release!

This option will improve your DNS privacy when it comes to addressing local resources. Give it a go unless you want to share your private data with googles of the world.

There's not much that can be said about this feature, it's quite self-explanatory: now you can search up queries by specific clients.

However, we wanted to highlight it anyway since so many of you have asked for it for quite a while. Hopefully, we delivered!

The ability to block user for login after configurable number of unsuccessful attempts for configurable time (#2826).

$denyallow modifier for filters (#2923).

modifier for filters (#2923). Hostname uniqueness validation in the DHCP server (#2952).

Hostname generating for DHCP clients which don't provide their own (#2723).

New flag --no-etc-hosts to disable client domain name lookups in the operating system's /etc/hosts files (#1947).

to disable client domain name lookups in the operating system's /etc/hosts files (#1947). Logging of the client's IP address after failed login attempts (#2824).

Verbose version output with -v --version (#2416).

(#2416). The ability to set a custom TLD or domain name for known hosts in the local network (#2393, #2961).

The ability to serve DNS queries on multiple hosts and interfaces (#1401).

ips and text DHCP server options (#2385).

and DHCP server options (#2385). SRV records support in $dnsrewrite filters (#2533).

Our DoQ implementation is now updated to conform to the latest standard draft (#2843).

Quality of logging (#2954).

Normalization of hostnames sent by DHCP clients (#2945, #2952).

The access to the private hosts is now forbidden for users from external networks (#2889).

The reverse lookup for local addresses is now performed via local resolvers (#2704).

Stricter validation of the IP addresses of static leases in the DHCP server with regards to the netmask (#2838).

Stricter validation of $dnsrewrite filter modifier parameters (#2498).

filter modifier parameters (#2498). New, more correct versioning scheme (#2412).

Go 1.15 support. v0.107.0 will require at least Go 1.16 to build.

Multiple answers for $dnsrewrite rule matching requests with repeating patterns in it (#2981).

rule matching requests with repeating patterns in it (#2981). Root server resolving when custom upstreams for hosts are specified (#2994).

Inconsistent resolving of DHCP clients when the DHCP server is disabled (#2934).

Comment handling in clients' custom upstreams (#2947).

Overwriting of DHCPv4 options when using the HTTP API (#2927).

Assumption that MAC addresses always have the length of 6 octets (#2828).

Support for more than one /24 subnet in DHCP (#2541).

subnet in DHCP (#2541). Invalid filenames in the mobileconfig API responses (#2835).