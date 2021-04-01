Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.55 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging:
March 2021 (version 1.55)
Welcome to the March 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
- Accessibility improvements - Multi-cursor support and increased line limit.
- Updated icons for macOS Big Sur - Brand icons that match the visual style of Big Sur.
- Improvements to breakpoints - Inline breakpoints menu, and more.
- Editor status decorations - Editor tab status decorations are on by default.
- Customize keyboard shortcuts editor - Resize columns in the keyboard shortcuts editor.
- Improved remote ports management - Port forwarding autodetection, regex naming, and more.
- Terminal profiles - Define profiles in terminal to conveniently launch non-default shells.
- Notebook improvements - Multiple cell selection, and more customizable diff editor.
- VS Code on Raspberry Pi - New topic explaining how to install VS Code on Raspberry Pi devices.