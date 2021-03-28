Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Firefly III 5.5.1

Firefly III logo (80 pix) Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 5.5.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added
  • Issue 3717 The CSV export will also export all optional metadata.
  • Issue 4007 The message returned when updating transactions using a rull will return the number of changed transactions.
  • Issue 4334 Support for Portuguese!
  • Issue 4338 The recurring transactions calendar was off by one day, this is now fixed.
  • Issue 4339 A bad redirect would send you to a 404.
  • Issue 4340 Any date related rule actions and triggers will pick up the correct date from the transaction.
  • Issue 4406 SQL errors when submitting large amounts to the budget overview are now fixed.
  • Issue 4412 The cron job could show you a null pointer.
  • Issue 4488 The Japanese Yen has been corrected to zero decimals.
  • Issue 4503 When bills skip a moment the amounts in the overview would be off.
  • Firefly III now supports webhooks.
  • The search now also supports searching for transactions using id:123.
Changed
  • OAuth settings are visible for LDAP users.
  • If you set FIREFLY_III_LAYOUT=v2, Firefly III will show you the new layout on pages where it's available.
  • A new favicon based on the future logo of Firefly III.
  • The URL to call the cron job from the web has changed to api/v1/cron/[token here].
Deprecated
  • The current layout will no longer receive fixes and changes.
Fixed
  • Issue 4045 The error message for "amount missing" now has a look up value
  • Issue 4055 The budget report crashed when opening.
  • Issue 4060 The remote user guard would show a 500 error about type conversion.
  • Issue 4070 Tagging recurring transactions would not work.
  • Issue 4071 Selecting piggy banks in rules was broken.
  • Issue 4074 Audit logging would break some Apache servers
  • Issue 4098 Search reports "Firefly III found 50 transactions in x seconds" even when it only finds one.
  • Issue 4108 Fix category update in bulk update.
  • Issue 4112 Broken redirect after delete.
  • Issue 4158 strtolower breaks some translations.
  • Issue 4162 Stop processing does not stop other rules in rule group
  • Issue 4169 Sorting by date on category Report sorts alphabetically instead.
  • Issue 4175 Bad math in long periods.
  • Issue 4186 Could not add translation link.
  • Issue 4200 A rare null pointer exception when running rules.
  • Issue 4207 Fix the "spent per day" box.
  • Issue 4231 Inconsistent hiding of columns.
  • Issue 4235 The info popup in the standard financial report does not apply report's account filter.
  • Issue 4241 A broken chart works again.
  • Issue 4520 RSA token generation is now PHP7/8 compatible.
  • Issue 4529 Convert transaction routine was broken.
  • PHP configurations that have "MB" as size indicator would be parsed badly.
API

Lots of API changes, make sure you read the documentation.

  • Issue 4050 Updated Transaction Search API to set limit from user preferences
  • Issue 4113 Piggy Bank API Deletes Some Piggy Metadata
  • Issue 4122 Remove reconciliation accounts from autocomplete
  • Issue 4195 User endpoint was broken.
  • Issue 4199 Unable to update tags using API.
  • Issue 4394 Storing budgets works again.
  • Issue 4426 Storing accounts would lead to bad capitalization in liability type.
  • Issue 4435 Storing piggy banks with object group information would fail.
  • Users can submit almost any field without other fields changing as well.

Versienummer 5.5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/5.5.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-03-2021 20:56
0 • submitter: Firefly III

28-03-2021 • 20:56

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Firefly III

Bron: Firefly

Update-historie

05-04 Firefly III 5.7.1 1
22-12 Firefly III 5.6.8 16
12-12 Firefly III 5.6.6 1
13-11 Firefly III 5.6.4 0
09-10 Firefly III 5.6.2 25
26-09 Firefly III 5.6.1 0
17-09 Firefly III 5.6.0 9
03-'21 Firefly III 5.5.1 0
05-'20 Firefly III 5.2.6 0
04-'20 Firefly III 5.2.3 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Firefly III

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True