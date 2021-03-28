Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 5.5.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Added
Changed
- Issue 3717 The CSV export will also export all optional metadata.
- Issue 4007 The message returned when updating transactions using a rull will return the number of changed transactions.
- Issue 4334 Support for Portuguese!
- Issue 4338 The recurring transactions calendar was off by one day, this is now fixed.
- Issue 4339 A bad redirect would send you to a 404.
- Issue 4340 Any date related rule actions and triggers will pick up the correct date from the transaction.
- Issue 4406 SQL errors when submitting large amounts to the budget overview are now fixed.
- Issue 4412 The cron job could show you a null pointer.
- Issue 4488 The Japanese Yen has been corrected to zero decimals.
- Issue 4503 When bills skip a moment the amounts in the overview would be off.
- Firefly III now supports webhooks.
- The search now also supports searching for transactions using
id:123.
Deprecated
- OAuth settings are visible for LDAP users.
- If you set
FIREFLY_III_LAYOUT=v2, Firefly III will show you the new layout on pages where it's available.
- A new favicon based on the future logo of Firefly III.
- The URL to call the cron job from the web has changed to
api/v1/cron/[token here].
Fixed
- The current layout will no longer receive fixes and changes.
API
- Issue 4045 The error message for "amount missing" now has a look up value
- Issue 4055 The budget report crashed when opening.
- Issue 4060 The remote user guard would show a 500 error about type conversion.
- Issue 4070 Tagging recurring transactions would not work.
- Issue 4071 Selecting piggy banks in rules was broken.
- Issue 4074 Audit logging would break some Apache servers
- Issue 4098 Search reports "Firefly III found 50 transactions in x seconds" even when it only finds one.
- Issue 4108 Fix category update in bulk update.
- Issue 4112 Broken redirect after delete.
- Issue 4158
strtolowerbreaks some translations.
- Issue 4162 Stop processing does not stop other rules in rule group
- Issue 4169 Sorting by date on category Report sorts alphabetically instead.
- Issue 4175 Bad math in long periods.
- Issue 4186 Could not add translation link.
- Issue 4200 A rare null pointer exception when running rules.
- Issue 4207 Fix the "spent per day" box.
- Issue 4231 Inconsistent hiding of columns.
- Issue 4235 The info popup in the standard financial report does not apply report's account filter.
- Issue 4241 A broken chart works again.
- Issue 4520 RSA token generation is now PHP7/8 compatible.
- Issue 4529 Convert transaction routine was broken.
- PHP configurations that have "MB" as size indicator would be parsed badly.
Lots of API changes, make sure you read the documentation.
- Issue 4050 Updated Transaction Search API to set limit from user preferences
- Issue 4113 Piggy Bank API Deletes Some Piggy Metadata
- Issue 4122 Remove reconciliation accounts from autocomplete
- Issue 4195 User endpoint was broken.
- Issue 4199 Unable to update tags using API.
- Issue 4394 Storing budgets works again.
- Issue 4426 Storing accounts would lead to bad capitalization in liability type.
- Issue 4435 Storing piggy banks with object group information would fail.
- Users can submit almost any field without other fields changing as well.