Nikon heeft voor haar Z 7II-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.10 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een fx-cmos-beeldsensor met 45,7 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Nikon Z-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 37MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes from “C” Firmware Version 1.01 to 1.10
* The RAW video output upgrade is available on a fee-for-service basis. For more information, contact a Nikon-authorized service representative.
- Improved eye-detection performance in Auto-area AF (people) and Wide-area AF (L-people) AF-area modes.
- Support for RAW video output is available via a fee-for-service upgrade, * and firmware version 1.10 adds support under this service for Blackmagic Design external video recorders (currently the Video Assist 5” 12G HDR and Video Assist 7” 12G HDR). If you have already purchased the RAW video output upgrade for your camera, updating to firmware version 1.10 will add support for Blackmagic Design external video recorders automatically. Note, however, that RAW video output is not available at a resolution of 4K UHD 60p/50p.
- Users of Apple’s Final Cut Pro X (version 10.4.9 or later) can now display and adjust ISO sensitivity and color temperature for ProRes RAW footage output to ATOMOS NINJA V external recorders using the fee-for-service RAW video output upgrade. *
< Choosing a RAW Output Type >
Before filming RAW video, choose an option for HDMI > Advanced > RAW output options > RAW output type in the SETUP MENU based on the type of recorder connected: select Type A for NINJA V recorders and Type B for Video Assist recorders.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented the camera downloading location data via SnapBridge when used with an MB-N11 power battery pack.