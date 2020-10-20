Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 82.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 82 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 82 zijn er onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in het afspelen van video's. Verder moet de browser ook sneller starten en pagina's sneller laden, en wordt de WebRender nu op nog meer configuraties gebruikt. De complete changelog voor versie 82 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • With this release, Firefox introduces a number of improvements that make watching videos more delightful:
    • the Picture-In-Picture button has a new look and position, making it easier for you to find and use the feature.
    • Picture-In-Picture now has a keyboard shortcut for Mac users (Option + Command + Shift + Right bracket) that works before you start playing the video.
    • For Windows users, Firefox now uses DirectComposition for hardware decoded video, which will improve CPU and GPU usage during video playback, improving battery life.
  • Firefox is faster than ever with improved performance on both page loads and start up time:
    • Websites that use flexbox-based layouts load 20% faster than before;
    • Restoring a session is 17% quicker, meaning you can more quickly pick up where you left off;
    • For Windows users, opening new windows got quicker by 10%.
  • You can now explore new articles when you save a webpage to Pocket from the Firefox toolbar.
  • WebRender continues to roll out to more Firefox users on Windows.
Fixed
  • Screen reader features which report paragraphs now correctly report paragraphs in Firefox instead of lines.
  • Various security fixes
Changed
  • Credit card auto-fill is now more accessible with the card type, and the card number in the card editor now available to screen readers.
  • Printing dialog errors for invalid form entries are now reported to screen readers.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 82.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Firefox

Versienummer 82.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-10-2020 16:41
12 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

20-10-2020 • 16:41

12 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

20-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0.2 29
17-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 8
03-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0 28
05-04 Mozilla Firefox 99.0 0
23-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.2 9
15-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.1 41
08-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0 31
05-03 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 4
18-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.1 22
08-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0 24
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+18+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1cool1971
20 oktober 2020 17:14
PiP button is nu gewoon irritant!
+1spelbreker
@cool197120 oktober 2020 17:20
je kan deze uitschakelen in firefox https://support.mozilla.o...t-picture-picture-firefox

zelf vind ik de PIP super handig. always on top van andere vensters. dat je ondertussen gewoon door kan gaan terwijl de video in de hoek doorspeelt
+1cnieuweboer
@cool197121 oktober 2020 00:38
In de laatste nightly is die knop weer veel beter.
+1Pepsichoco
20 oktober 2020 21:25
Youtube werkt nog steeds niet. Als ik commentaar geef krijg ik telkens 'returned error'. Enkele versies geleden was dat niet.
+1bloody
@Pepsichoco20 oktober 2020 21:32
Gebruik je toevallig de Kaspersky virusscanner? Zo ja; probeer YT te whitelisten
+1Pepsichoco
@bloody20 oktober 2020 21:55
Bedankt voor je reaktie.
Ik gebruik Kaspersky, heb deze volledig uitgezet maar dit hielp niet.

In Edge, IE, Chrome en Opera geen probleem.
+1cnieuweboer
@Pepsichoco20 oktober 2020 22:24
Kaspersky installeert een certificaat voor Firefox zodat alle https verkeer gecontroleerd kan worden. Als je in Firefox op het slotje in de adres balk klikt, en dan pijltje naast "connection secure", zie je een certificaat van Kaspersky. Dat geeft blijkbaar problemen bij sommige websites. Dat was de reden waarom ik snel weer van Kaspersky ben afgestapt. En ik wil ook helemaal geen man-in-the-middle controle van https verkeer door mijn virusscanner.

Maar zo zijn er wel meer AVs die het niet zo veel lijkt uit te maken of ze Firefox stuk maken. Bijvoorbeeld Bitdefender doet de Firefox Widevine plugin crashen op Netflix website. En Windows defender scanned de Firefox on-disc cache wel erg veel, waardoor Firefox merkbaar trager is.

Op dit moment gebruik ik de AV van F-Secure die ik bij m'n Ziggo abo krijg, Ik heb nog geen grote problemen met F-Secure gezien. En is een van de weinige AV's gemaakt door een Europees bedrijf, dat vertrouw ik meer dan een bedrijf uit Rusland of VS.
+1haam
20 oktober 2020 20:47
Credit card auto-fill. Die kende ik nog niet, maar wordt dit werkelijk gebruikt?

Begrijp dat ze het CVV niet opslaan, dus je moet toch je credit card tevoorschijn halen. Het zal best goed beveiligd zijn, maar het lijkt me ook een interessante target.

Dat alles steeds gemakkelijker kan, betekent niet dat het ook overal moet.
0cool1971
20 oktober 2020 17:35
Dank voor de tip. Tuurlijk is het handig maar om er ineens een werkbalk van te maken is ook wat..
0s9snd1
20 oktober 2020 17:51
For Windows users, Firefox now uses DirectComposition for hardware decoded video, which will improve CPU and GPU usage during video playback, improving battery life.
De ironie is dat de upgrade naar versie 82 juist voor een hoger CPU en GPU verbruik zorgt. Dat heb ik getest met dezelfde 4K Youtube stream in fullscreen vóór de upgrade 81.0.2.

Volgens Windows taakbeheer met op het oog gemeten gemiddelde waarden.

81.0.2 | CPU: ~9% GPU: ~46%
82.0 | CPU: ~25% GPU: ~57%

Update: Na een nieuwe herstart zijn de CPU en GPU verbruikswaarden toch vergelijkbaar met de vorige versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door s9snd1 op 20 oktober 2020 18:00]

0MarkS90
20 oktober 2020 20:17
Begrijp ik het niet allemaal want bij elke nieuwe versie zie ik eigenlijk geen verschil. Blijkbaar gaat alles onderhuids.
0sander1095
21 oktober 2020 13:42
Ik heb een bug report gemaakt die in deze versie gefixt is. Toch wel een beetje trots!

Als je nu een bestand download met <a download> terwijl de api een content disposition inline header teruggeeft, zal het bestand gedownload worden ipv geopend in de browser.

Helaas is dit niet terug te vinden in de notes, dan had ik het op de muur kunnen hangen!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

