Mozilla heeft versie 82 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 82 zijn er onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in het afspelen van video's. Verder moet de browser ook sneller starten en pagina's sneller laden, en wordt de WebRender nu op nog meer configuraties gebruikt. De complete changelog voor versie 82 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Fixed
- With this release, Firefox introduces a number of improvements that make watching videos more delightful:
- the Picture-In-Picture button has a new look and position, making it easier for you to find and use the feature.
- Picture-In-Picture now has a keyboard shortcut for Mac users (Option + Command + Shift + Right bracket) that works before you start playing the video.
- For Windows users, Firefox now uses DirectComposition for hardware decoded video, which will improve CPU and GPU usage during video playback, improving battery life.
- Firefox is faster than ever with improved performance on both page loads and start up time:
- Websites that use flexbox-based layouts load 20% faster than before;
- Restoring a session is 17% quicker, meaning you can more quickly pick up where you left off;
- For Windows users, opening new windows got quicker by 10%.
- You can now explore new articles when you save a webpage to Pocket from the Firefox toolbar.
- WebRender continues to roll out to more Firefox users on Windows.
Changed
- Screen reader features which report paragraphs now correctly report paragraphs in Firefox instead of lines.
- Various security fixes
- Credit card auto-fill is now more accessible with the card type, and the card number in the card editor now available to screen readers.
- Printing dialog errors for invalid form entries are now reported to screen readers.
