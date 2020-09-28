Versie 7.9 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.9 Enhancements & bug-fixes: Add the ability to open the target file of a Shortcut (*.lnk).

Enhance side panels behaviour: close a single panel instead of the entire stack.

Fix Monitoring & document auto-update not scrolling to the end of the file with Word wrap enabled issue.

Fix mouse cursor flicker while hovering URLs.

Add back hovered blue underlined URLs.

Enhance C++, Perl, Python parsers and add VHDL in Function List.

Improve some ambiguous commands naming in Shortcut Mapper.

Add an option to prevent right click from canceling selection.

Add ability to sort lines randomly.

Fix “Close All BUT this” looses current document data issue.

Allow user to start making a stream selection and then change to column block (by pressing Alt key).

key). Add word wrap option to find results context menu.

Add keyboard navigation ability to Column Editor.

Add keyboard shortcut ability to Projects, Folder as Workspace and Function List for switching among these panels.

Enable project panels toggle from menu.

Enhance Folder as Workspace to restore latest selected item of last session on Notepad++ startup.

Fix inaccurate line margin update with word wrap enabled.

Fix Find previous/next commands not scroll vertically to show match result issue (with word wrap disabled).

Fix column key sort with col block starting in col1 bug.

Add confirmation preference for Replace All in All Opened Documents operation.

Add Escape keypress in functionlist searchbox to clear its text.

Add RTL capability to localized messageboxes.

Make (Find) dlgAlwaysVisible a true Preference setting.

Fix sorting by column key using incorrect key values.

Add search scope to Find window status bar output.

Fix false hit result in Find in Finder.

Prevent redundant line data copy in Finder.