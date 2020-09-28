Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Notepad++ 7.9

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 7.9 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.9 Enhancements & bug-fixes:
  • Add the ability to open the target file of a Shortcut (*.lnk).
  • Enhance side panels behaviour: close a single panel instead of the entire stack.
  • Fix Monitoring & document auto-update not scrolling to the end of the file with Word wrap enabled issue.
  • Fix mouse cursor flicker while hovering URLs.
  • Add back hovered blue underlined URLs.
  • Enhance C++, Perl, Python parsers and add VHDL in Function List.
  • Improve some ambiguous commands naming in Shortcut Mapper.
  • Add an option to prevent right click from canceling selection.
  • Add ability to sort lines randomly.
  • Fix “Close All BUT this” looses current document data issue.
  • Allow user to start making a stream selection and then change to column block (by pressing Alt key).
  • Add word wrap option to find results context menu.
  • Add keyboard navigation ability to Column Editor.
  • Add keyboard shortcut ability to Projects, Folder as Workspace and Function List for switching among these panels.
  • Enable project panels toggle from menu.
  • Enhance Folder as Workspace to restore latest selected item of last session on Notepad++ startup.
  • Fix inaccurate line margin update with word wrap enabled.
  • Fix Find previous/next commands not scroll vertically to show match result issue (with word wrap disabled).
  • Fix column key sort with col block starting in col1 bug.
  • Add confirmation preference for Replace All in All Opened Documents operation.
  • Add Escape keypress in functionlist searchbox to clear its text.
  • Add RTL capability to localized messageboxes.
  • Make (Find) dlgAlwaysVisible a true Preference setting.
  • Fix sorting by column key using incorrect key values.
  • Add search scope to Find window status bar output.
  • Fix false hit result in Find in Finder.
  • Prevent redundant line data copy in Finder.

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v7.9/
Bestandsgrootte 3,89MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-09-2020 05:586

28-09-2020 • 05:58

6 Linkedin

Bron: Notepad++

Update-historie

26-04 Notepad++ 8.4 8
15-03 Notepad++ 8.3.3 1
27-02 Notepad++ 8.3.2 9
16-02 Notepad++ 8.3.1 12
04-02 Notepad++ 8.3 14
24-01 Notepad++ 8.2.1 4
01-01 Notepad++ 8.2 19
09-12 Notepad++ 8.1.9.3 8
21-11 Notepad++ 8.1.9.2 21
14-11 Notepad++ 8.1.9.1 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Notepad++

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+15+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2P_Tingen
28 september 2020 06:27
Oeh, dit:
Allow user to start making a stream selection and then change to column block (by pressing Alt key).
is wel een fijne. Ik begin vaak een selectie, om dan daarna te bedenken dat ik eigenlijk een blokselectie wilde hebben.
+1FeronIT
@P_Tingen28 september 2020 07:38
Net getest en dit werkt zoals ik het altijd gemist heb :)
+1timovd
@P_Tingen28 september 2020 09:21
Dit gebruik ik veel in IntelliJ, maar om even snel een bestandje te openen is Notepad++ wel veel fijner. In IntelliJ gebruik ik hiervoor de middelste muisknop i.p.v. de Alt-toets. In Notepadd++ werkt dat niet.
+1gas0line
28 september 2020 11:16
Voor die enkele keer dat ik nog Windows gebruik vind ik dit een heel fijn programmatje. Installeer ik altijd als een van de eerste.
+1beerse

28 september 2020 16:50
Heeft iemand een idee of/hoe ik een 'sort' 'sort -n' en 'sort -u' in notepad kan krijgen?
Het komt nogal wel eens voor dat ik een aantal regels op alfabeth of op nummer(waarde) wil sorteren en deze mis ik.

De 'sort -u' bedoel ik 'sort uniek' om meteen de dubbelen er uit te halen. zoals 'sort -u' onder unix/linux doet.
0lebans
29 september 2020 12:27
Als je de hex-editor plugin gebruikt heb je een nieuwe versie nodig:
https://github.com/chcg/NPP_HexEdit/releases/tag/0.9.8

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True