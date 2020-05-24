Versie 4.17.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe e-bookviewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Bug fixes
- Add a workaround for Amazon destroying cover thumbnails on e-ink Kindles.
For books sent with this release of calibre, reconnecting the Kindle to calibre after the cover has been destroyed will restore it automatically.
- Viewer: Group search results by section.
- Viewer: When the search results panel is expanded, show more context.
- Tag browser: Add options in Preferences->Look & feel->Tag browser to hide empty categories and also to have the Find in the Tag browser show all matches instead of jumping from match to match.
- Tag browser: The Find function for searching for items in the Tag browser can now do exact matching by using = as a prefix.
- Manage tags/authors/etc dialogs: Allow searching and filtering the list of items. Closes tickets: 1879134.
- Book details panel contenxt menu: Add an action to open the Book details window. Closes tickets: 1878768.
- Viewer: Add Next and Previous buttons in the bookmarks panel. Closes tickets: 1878691.
- Conversion: Change the default white-space CSS for <pre> tags to pre-wrap as this suits ebooks better.
New news sources
- Edit Book: Fix default CSS template not quoting the charset, causing Check book to complain about the CSS. Closes tickets: 1879618.
- Fix a regression in the previous release that broke the losslessly compress images tool when the image filenames had upper case characters on Windows. Closes tickets: 1879313.
- Fix a regression that broke drag and drop of images from browsers to the book details panel on some platforms. Closes tickets: 1879120.
- FB2 metadata: Fix setting dates before 1900 failing.
- Fix Bookeen Diva HD not being detected. Closes tickets: 1877965.
Improved news sources
- Independent Australia by Pat Stapelton
- How To Geek
- Tagespost by Pat Stapleton
- ABC News