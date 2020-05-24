Versie 4.17.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe e-bookviewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Add a workaround for Amazon destroying cover thumbnails on e-ink Kindles.

For books sent with this release of calibre, reconnecting the Kindle to calibre after the cover has been destroyed will restore it automatically.

For books sent with this release of calibre, reconnecting the Kindle to calibre after the cover has been destroyed will restore it automatically. Viewer: Group search results by section.

Viewer: When the search results panel is expanded, show more context.

Tag browser: Add options in Preferences->Look & feel->Tag browser to hide empty categories and also to have the Find in the Tag browser show all matches instead of jumping from match to match.

Tag browser: The Find function for searching for items in the Tag browser can now do exact matching by using = as a prefix.

Manage tags/authors/etc dialogs: Allow searching and filtering the list of items. Closes tickets: 1879134.

Book details panel contenxt menu: Add an action to open the Book details window. Closes tickets: 1878768.

Viewer: Add Next and Previous buttons in the bookmarks panel. Closes tickets: 1878691.

Conversion: Change the default white-space CSS for <pre> tags to pre-wrap as this suits ebooks better. Bug fixes Edit Book: Fix default CSS template not quoting the charset, causing Check book to complain about the CSS. Closes tickets: 1879618.

Fix a regression in the previous release that broke the losslessly compress images tool when the image filenames had upper case characters on Windows. Closes tickets: 1879313.

Fix a regression that broke drag and drop of images from browsers to the book details panel on some platforms. Closes tickets: 1879120.

FB2 metadata: Fix setting dates before 1900 failing.

Fix Bookeen Diva HD not being detected. Closes tickets: 1877965. New news sources Independent Australia by Pat Stapelton Improved news sources How To Geek

Tagespost by Pat Stapleton

ABC News