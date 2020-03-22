Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen videobeelden van een of meerdere bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 25 van OBS Studio uitgekomen, waaronder onder meer ondersteuning voor spellen die op Vulkan draaien is toegevoegd. Inmiddels is er ook alweer een opvolger verschenen, die enkele problemen moet verhelpen. De volledige changelog is hier te vinden, die zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

OBS Studio 25.0 new features: Added the ability to capture Vulkan-based games with game capture. Big thanks to Ubisoft Montreal for submitting this feature!

Added a new capture method to window capture which allows capturing browsers, browser-based windows, and Microsoft Store (UWP) programs

By default, it will use "Automatic", which will use the normal method on most windows, and the new method on browsers, browser-based windows, and Microsoft Store (UWP) programs

The downside of the new method is that it can cause a bit of cursor lag, as well as a highlighted border around the captured window. The border itself does not get captured, however.

You can choose which capture method to use in window capture properties

Added advanced scene collection importing (on the menu bar, Scene Collection -> Import) which allows you to import from other common streaming programs

Added Media source hotkeys to allow control of playback (stop/pause/play/restart)

For now, these are just hotkeys. User interface for this is also planned for future updates

Added the ability to drag and drop URLs to create browser sources (after displaying a confirmation prompt to ensure it was by intention)

Developers can add an embed to their web pages that let them pre-specify parameters that automatically get set in the source when it's dragged into OBS. See this link for more details

Added T-bar to studio mode

Note that this will not work while using a Stinger transition or the "Cut" transition

Added support for the SRT protocol

This is available by choosing "Custom" under Stream settings > Service, then entering your srt:// path into the Server box.

Added a button grid mode to the scenes list, which can be toggled via right-clicking on the scenes list

Added ability to lock volume values of audio sources via their right-click context menu in the mixer

Added source icons to the source list that give a more visible indication of their function (can be disabled in the View menu) OBS Studio 25.0.1 hotfix changes: Fixed some FLV files not playing back properly with the media source

Fixed two crashes with the browser source

Fixed the names of monitors not showing up when using projectors

Fixed a crash with window capture

Fixed an issue where the preview would be stuck as disabled when starting the program minimized to tray

Fixed an issue where NVENC wasn't showing up for users on Linux (sorry about that, that was my fault -Jim)

Fixed a bug where certain games (particularly "Don't Starve Together") wouldn't capture with game capture anymore