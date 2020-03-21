Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: XnView MP 0.96.0

XnViewMP logo (75 pix) Versie 0.96 van XnViewMP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnViewMP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Bugs fixed:

Versienummer 0.96.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website XnSoft
Download https://newsgroup.xnview.com/viewtopic.php?f=82&t=40169
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-03-2020 13:531

21-03-2020 • 13:53

1 Linkedin

Bron: XnSoft

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

XnViewMP

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0Uruk-Hai
21 maart 2020 14:06
Ik vind dit een prima programma, maar ik vind Irfanview in één opzicht net iets lekkerder werken.
En dat is op het moment dat ik een foto aanpas en ik hem over het origineel heen op wil slaan.
Met Irfanview is dat geen enkel probleem, maar XnviewMP geeft workflow problemen.

Afgezien daarvan ben ik groot fan van de cropfuncties van XnviewMP. Je kunt er bijvoorbeeld een vierkantje uit een foto mee croppen, wat handig is als je een foto album van mensen maakt die allemaal gelaatsfoto's in verschillende hoogte en breedte verhoudingen hebben ingestuurd.

Ook het roteren in XnviewMP gaat fijner, vind ik.

Iets dat ik in XnviewMP altijd gelijk aanpas na installatie is de weergave na het in de filemanager openen van een fotobestand. Ik vind de standaardinstelling namelijk niet prettig.

Ik gebruik beide viewers nu naast elkaar.

Voor scannen ben ik van viewers afgestapt en over gegaan naar Vuescan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 21 maart 2020 14:10]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True