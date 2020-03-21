Versie 0.96 van XnViewMP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnViewMP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Bugs fixed:
- 1752: [New] AVIF support - more info.
- 1750: [New] Experimental 'Fit window to image' - more info.
- 1747: Search: category contains/does not contain/is
- 1746: Search: in pathname - more info.
- 1739: Capture: Hide Xn - more info.
- 1735: Compare: shortcuts - more info.
- 1733: Paste keep ratio - more info.
- 1727: Show info always visible - more info.
- 1726: Batch convert: 'Close after conversion' - more info.
- 1724: Paste special - more info.
- 1721: Paint: Background color for Text - more info.
- 1720: 'New image' in image mode - more info.
- 1719: Copy/Paste GPS data - more info.
- 1718: Width/Height in mm placeholder - more info.
- 1717: Batch Convert: Numeric numerator + output filename available in "Text" - more info.
- 1714: Batch convert: White balance
- 1754: Move file & excluded folder - more info.
- 1753: Save a screenshot, statusbar not updated
- 1751: MacOS: Translation of standard buttons
- 1749: Rename & companion file - more info.
- 1748: Not possible to overwrite embedded thumbnail on some JPEG
- 1745: Rename field not visible in thumbnail view mode - more info.
- 1744: Maximum view tab not work - more info.
- 1743: Auto Correct doesn't work correct-ly - more info.
- 1742: Search Similar: can't close dialog - more info.
- 1741: Import: aae not copied - more info.
- 1740: {File type} place holder - more info.
- 1738: Transfer: Multiple lines - more info.
- 1737: Batch rename: spacing between columns - more info.
- 1736: Open second image & fullscreen - more info.
- 1734: "Properties" column shows incorrect # of colors - more info.
- 1732: Compare: close view - more info.
- 1731: Compare: Cannot turn off "Confirm file delete" - more info.
- 1730: Windows taskbar text - more info.
- 1729: Placeholder & Current date - more info.
- 1728: Tooltips on category - more info.
- 1725: GPS in detail view - more info.
- 1723: File Listing: Append to file - more info.
- 1722: Unknown file info not shown in toolbar - more info.
- 1716: Image viewer slow with big folder - more info.
- 1715: Slideshow: window doesn't close
- 1713: Customized format text color not used in 'details'
- 1712: Cut and paste files on selected folder can delete original files - more info.
- 1711: Film simulation crash
- 1710: Windows: if drive letter is lower case in pathname, duplicate entry in catalog
- 1709: MacOSX: Folder without subfolder can have arrow to expand
- 1708: Sharpen setting not used for folder's thumbnail - more info.
- 1707: Multiple spaces in Info view - more info.