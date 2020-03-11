Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 442.59 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 442.59 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor het spel Call of Duty: Warzone en zijn er natuurlijk weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready
The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [NBA 2K20]: The game crashes with some flashing. [200568482]
  • [Notebook][VR]: Blue-screen crash occurs when connecting a VR headset to the notebook. [2879605/2867038]
  • [Windows 7]: Implemented a check in the installer to verify that the Microsoft SHA2 support patches are installed on the user system. If the patches are not installed, then the driver installation will not continue. This is to prevent potential issues during or after the driver install. [200592190].
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [Call of Duty - Warzone]: ShadowPlay and Screenshot capture does not work with Windows 7 (200593494)
  • [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
  • [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
    To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.

Versienummer 442.59 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.co.uk/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 442,59MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

11-03-2020 05:24

11-03-2020 • 05:24

6 Linkedin

Bron: nVidia

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

Score: 4.5

Reacties

+23d-pint
11 maart 2020 07:31
Sinds versie 425.31 wordt 3D Vision niet meer ondersteund. Wellicht voor eigenaars van die 3D brillen interessant om te weten dat er een fix is om 3D Vision weer te installeren met de nieuwste driver, op mtbs3d.com
0Shaidar
@3d-pint11 maart 2020 07:56
Ik heb die 3D bril nooit aan de praat gekregen op m'n RTX2080Ti.
03d-pint
@Shaidar11 maart 2020 08:00
Zou met die fix nu wel moeten lukken, mits je ook een compatible monitor (>=120Hz) hebt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 3d-pint op 11 maart 2020 08:07]

0Nees
@3d-pint11 maart 2020 09:16
Ben ik blind? Zie geen directe info erover.

Wel awesome! Kan ik weer gamen in 3d op m'n tv.
0LongTimeAgo
11 maart 2020 09:03
Naar, sinds deze driver heb ik last van vreemde "lighting" problemen op sommige maps in Modern Warfare. Merkte het voornamelijk op St. Petrograd dat wanneer ik ADS deed met sommige wapens, deze een zeer fel en verblindend licht genereerde bij het loslaten van de ADS.
Nooit eerder last van gehad.

Tevens doet de shader install het nog steeds niet. Is daar al meer info over?

RTX2070.
0fugalism
@LongTimeAgo11 maart 2020 09:34
Nooit Nvidia drivers installeren op dag 1, altijd even wachten tot de boel getest is.

Ik gebruiker persoonlijk de analyses van https://old.reddit.com/user/RodroG/ om te kijken of een driver goed is. (RTX 2070 Super)
