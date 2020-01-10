Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 72 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de vijftiende versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. In versie 72 is onder meer de Enhanced Tracking Protection verder verbeterd en worden zogenaamde fingerprinting scripts nu ook geblokkeerd. Daarnaast worden vervelende pop-ups voor notificatieverzoeken verborgen en is picture-in-picture nu ook beschikbaar op macOS en Linux. In versie 72.0.1 is verder een als ernstig aangemerkt beveiligingsprobleem verholpen.

CVE-2019-17026:
  • IonMonkey type confusion with StoreElementHole and FallibleStoreElement
  • Reporter: Qihoo 360 ATA
  • Impact: critical
  • Description: Incorrect alias information in IonMonkey JIT compiler for setting array elements could lead to a type confusion. We are aware of targeted attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.
  • References: Bug 1607443

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 72.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

Meer historie

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers Mozilla Firefox

