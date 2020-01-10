Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 72 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de vijftiende versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. In versie 72 is onder meer de Enhanced Tracking Protection verder verbeterd en worden zogenaamde fingerprinting scripts nu ook geblokkeerd. Daarnaast worden vervelende pop-ups voor notificatieverzoeken verborgen en is picture-in-picture nu ook beschikbaar op macOS en Linux. In versie 72.0.1 is verder een als ernstig aangemerkt beveiligingsprobleem verholpen.

CVE-2019-17026: IonMonkey type confusion with StoreElementHole and FallibleStoreElement

Reporter: Qihoo 360 ATA

Impact: critical

Description: Incorrect alias information in IonMonkey JIT compiler for setting array elements could lead to a type confusion. We are aware of targeted attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.

References: Bug 1607443

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

