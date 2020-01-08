Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ExifTool 11.82

Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.82 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 11.70. Sinds versie 11.80 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 11.82
  • Added a new Canon LensType
  • Added a new CanonModelID
  • Added ability to process SubDirectories in QuickTime Keys tags
  • Removed minor error when writing PDF 2.0 files
  • Fixed problem where trailing null bytes were removed from binary values in the -php output when the -b option was used
Changes in version 11.81
  • Added a new Nikon LensID
  • Added two new CanonModelID's
  • Decode AVIF AV1 configuration record
  • Changed names of QuickTime MovieData tags to "MediaData"
  • Patched to use 4-digit years in Time::Local calls
  • Patched Composite sub-second date/time tags to do additional validation of source EXIF date/time tags before adding sub seconds
  • Fixed problem where -json output could produce invalid JSON when -struct was used and the structure field names contained special characters
  • Fixed spelling in a Panasonic SceneMode value

Versienummer 11.82
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Phil Harvey
Download https://www.sno.phy.queensu.ca/~phil/exiftool
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Phil Harvey

ExifTool

